Elon Musk is the host of the American television program Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 8 (or Sunday, May 9, depending on the region) at night, which is broadcast on the NBC Universal network. At his side will be the talented and always controversial Miley Cyrus.

Saturday Night Live is a television program whose format was created by legendary producer Lorne Michaels, who has dominated American television for decades. Comedians such as Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Kristen Wigg have participated in it.

There is great expectation around the show tonight and it is expected that the program will have audience peaks, in addition to an “informal” role on the part of the Director of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. In turn, part of the expectation for its appearance is based on the impact it could have on the markets.

There are few who believe that Elon Musk will take the opportunity to make announcements that directly involve his innovative companies and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which he himself has led to record levels thanks to his promotion on Twitter.

SNL Live Stream: How to watch live and what time is it in California

Saturday Night Live with the stellar conduction of Elon Musk and the participation of Miley Cyrus can be seen live on the US network NBC, from 20:30 (California time).

Saturday Night Live Argentina: schedule and how to watch online

Saturday Night Live will not be broadcast live for Argentina, but the program hosted by Elon Musk can be followed live minute by minute, through Clarín, from 00:30 (Argentine time) on Sunday, May 9, since there are four hours of time zone difference from California.

Elon Musk, head of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., plans to shake up Saturday Night Live’s television audience. Photo: REUTERS.