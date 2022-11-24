Doha, Qatar.- The Argentine National Team will face Mexico in a couple of hours and their fans are promoting a campaign with a view to that match, mainly because they affirm that their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins against the Tricolor.

After the painful defeat against Saudi Arabia, last Tuesday, the albicelestes ensure that Argentina will begin to win their next matches of this World Cup to head towards the Grand Final on December 18 that will host the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina and Mexico will play in this venue this weekend, in the fourth saga with overtones of a final, especially since the two Latin American countries are obliged to win, otherwise they would be saying goodbye to this great event.

To give Lionel Scaloni’s players confidence and hope, the Argentines put together the #Elsábadomásquenunca trend, a motto that has quickly caused social networks to be flooded with a large number of comments from the fans for their own.

The proposal was patented by the renowned Argentine ‘streamer’, Gerónimo Momo Benavides and the tennis player Diego Schwartzman, through the AFA’s ‘Twitch’ channel, AFAEstudio. The suggestion spread and today is a pre-game rallying cry.

Argentina has the odds in their favor despite losing two days ago against the Arabs. If they defeat the Mexican team they will reach three points and get closer to the Round of 16, the worst scenario is a draw and defeat, something that the fans doubt will happen.

For its part, Mexico tied with Poland without annotations. In the event of a victory, the pass to the finals against Saudi Arabia would be played, a draw or a defeat would complicate their future, since it will depend on results to know if they will continue in competition or not.