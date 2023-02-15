You asked for BMW Driving Experience dates over the weekend and here they are. Saturday AFTERNOON June 10th we go wild again in the new BMW 218 Coupés.

Doing more fun things, that’s part of the good intentions. And something fun, that is the Autoblog Driving Experience at BMW Driving Experience in Zandvoort!

What will you do during an Autoblog Driving Experience 2023?

The Experience is an extensive course on the grounds of BMW Driving Experience Slotemakers next to the Circuit Zandvoort where all kinds of aspects of driving are discussed.

The afternoon program starts around 13:00 and then you will be steering for a few hours! The program ends around 5:30 PM.

How do you perform a successful J-Turn? Who knows how to win the slalom competition on board an M performance model and take home a prize? This and more is covered in the program that will keep you entertained for a few hours. At the end of the Experience you will receive a certificate so that everyone knows that you can send a serious game.

Of course we use the BMWs of BMW Driving Experience Slotemakers, so your own car can remain in the parking lot!

How can you book?

So click on the date above to book directly in the Autoblog Shop.

This article Saturday, June 10: Autoblog Driving Experience appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Saturday #June #Autoblog #Driving #Experience