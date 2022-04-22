Saturday guests The security provided by NATO is broader than just security guarantees, says Finland’s NATO ambassador

After the start of the war in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden activated closer co-operation with NATO. “There is a lot of visibility into how NATO works,” says Korhonen.

Brussels

Finland Head of the NATO Delegation, Ambassador Klaus Korhonen hopes that Finland and Sweden will take simultaneous decisions on possible NATO membership.

“I hope that if Finland decides to move forward in membership, Sweden will also go in the same direction, and the timing will be roughly the same.”

As Ambassador, Korhonen monitors NATO’s political decision-making. He heads a 20-member NATO mission in Brussels. It is quite large on the scale of the Foreign Service, which shows the importance of NATO co-operation even now, even before Finland’s possible membership.

Finland has already gone as close to NATO as it can get. It has deployed national experts to the NATO Secretariat and liaison officers to all key headquarters. Two officers from the mission liaise with the NATO Headquarters in Europe on the ground in Mons, Belgium.

According to Korhonen, more people will be needed especially for the military side of the mission if Finland’s membership materializes.

Russia attacked Ukraine on 24 February. The very next day, the partner countries Finland and Sweden will activate the so-called enhanced interaction, or MSI, procedure with NATO. It has meant, among other things, that Korhonen and his Swedish colleagues sit once, every couple of weeks, in the sections of NATO Council meetings where information is exchanged on the situation in Ukraine.

The NATO Council is made up of 30 NATO ambassadors as permanent representatives of their member countries.

“Pretty much comes visibility into how NATO works. It is, of course, useful and interesting for us. ”

Reciprocally, Finland and Sweden will keep the member states informed about the assistance provided to Ukraine, the countries’ ongoing security policy surveys and the development of public opinion.

Finland and the Swedish NATO missions are located in the same unadorned office building, directly opposite NATO Headquarters.

The building behind Klaus Korhonen houses Finland’s NATO Representation in Brussels, opposite NATO Headquarters. The building is named after former NATO Secretary General Manfred Wörner.

The countries are NATO’s closest partners – Korhonen talks about the 30 + 2 configuration, ie the current NATO member states supplemented by Finland and Sweden.

“It started after 2014 with the need to create a better common picture of security in the Baltic Sea, but it turned out to be such a good line-up that it has expanded informally to other areas as well,” says Korhonen.

Still, partnership is a whole different matter than membership. Finland is not involved in NATO’s joint defense and is not covered by NATO security guarantees. Finland also does not participate in NATO decision-making.

And not all partners can hear, for example, how NATO would prepare militarily for the war in Ukraine to turn even darker. When it comes to the content of the common defense, the partner countries are no longer in the room.

Finland and Sweden work closely with NATO, but also with each other. According to Korhonen, it is daily at the representation level.

According to Korhonen, Sweden will make its own decisions independently – but if both countries decide to apply for NATO membership, it would be natural to proceed at the same time.

“It would be special if we were applying for membership that there would be no coordination in this situation. That would be in the interests of Finland, Sweden and NATO. ”

Among other things, the benefits would be for Finland and Sweden to do defense planning together with NATO, which means preparing for various military threats.

According to Korhonen, planning would be much easier if both countries were members and could also coordinate with the other Nordic countries in NATO, namely Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Understanding According to Korhonen, the Finnish debate has become very clear in a few weeks.

It is also better understood that in NATO, it is not the soldiers who decide, but the politicians.

“In many ways, NATO is a traditional international organization. The military and defense side is under really strict political control. ”

According to Korhonen, the “security surcharge” generated by NATO is broader than the much-talked-about security guarantees that other countries will come to the rescue if one member state is attacked. The added value comes from common planning, command structure, exercises, and the assurance that NATO will actually be able to deliver on what it promises.

Self According to Korhonen, there is little or no membership in the accession negotiations that Finland should agree on separately from a national perspective. Åland’s status under international law could possibly be one such thing.

Finland would commit to NATO’s general obligations and any clarifications would be made later. The principle in NATO is to respect the sovereignty of the member states, and according to Korhonen, Finland has no special wishes that would be in conflict with NATO principles or needs related to its activities.

Finland is debating whether Finland should take NATO bases or troops on the ground as a member of NATO. According to Korhonen, the situation in NATO goes so far that there is fierce competition between member countries.

“If we are applying for membership, then this discussion awaits us: how we should take advantage of membership and how Finland should participate in the joint efforts.”

In Finland is concerned about the “gray zone”, ie the period during which Finland would wait for the official approval of all member states for membership after a possible NATO application. Gray can last for months, during which time Russia will have time to apply “many kinds of malice” to Finland, as the President Sauli Niinistö has warned.

According to Korhonen, it makes sense to prepare for everything, but also to see it from NATO’s point of view.

“Once NATO has taken membership on its own agenda, it is probably its goal that the membership process should not be to the detriment of aspiring countries. At least NATO’s interest in supporting candidate countries would not diminish. “

NATO is due to have an important summit in Madrid at the end of June. The timetable for Finland’s and Sweden’s membership is not tied to it, but Korhonen’s colleagues in the NATO Council can make the necessary decisions at any time to invite the candidate countries to the accession negotiations.

“But NATO is a political organization, and in all organizations, the summit sets the calendar. If membership progressed before Madrid, there would probably be some support. “

Korhonen began as head of mission in the summer of 2019, when he was still president of the United States Donald Trump. At the time, it seemed that the United States could not have been less interested in defending Europe. Now the situation has changed again, but what about the sequel?

“NATO has a long history of 73 years and a wide range of phases, internal crises and tensions, and it continues to swell. During the Trump, there was a lot of speculation about the U.S. commitment to NATO, but it was little seen in NATO’s daily lives. The U.S. military presence in Europe was at a higher level when Trump left than when he started. ”

There are even closer critics. President of France Emmanuel Macronin opponent, put the right Marine Le Pen is Anti-EU and anti-NATO.

According to Korhonen, it seems to have happened in several NATO member states that politicians who have been critical of the Defense Alliance have found that NATO-type co-operation is quite useful when they reach decision-making positions.

And unlike in the EU, no country has seceded from NATO. Queuing instead is enough.