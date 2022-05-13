Saturday, May 14, 2022
Saturday guests Prime Minister Sanna Marin says she turned to NATO long before the Russian invasion

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
Saturday guest

Finland and Sweden will submit their potential applications at the same time, Marin believes. He says he considered the military alliance certain as soon as the Russian invasion began, but had already turned to NATO itself earlier.

Prime Minister Sanna Mar in Parliament on Friday. Marin had returned early in the morning from his trip to Japan, during which time he had publicized his positive NATO stance. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Teemu Muhonen HS

2:00

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) believes that Finland and Sweden will make progress in possible NATO decision-making at the same time.

“If Sweden comes to the same position that Finland is now coming to – which I believe – applications would probably be submitted at the same time next week,” says Marin in a small room in the so-called government.

Follow and read topics related to the article

