Saturday guest | Uusimaa is suffering from a brain drain, says the rector of the University of Helsinki

Helsinki university rector Sari Lindblom has decided to speak. It’s something he’s avoided a bit in the past. “I’ve learned to say that Uusimaak is also a region,” says Lindblom.

What does the principal mean by that? Regional politics, that is, that he is ready as rector to defend the position of both the University of Helsinki and other higher education institutions in the Uusimaa region more clearly than before.

“We are one region when thinking about regional politics, but do politicians mean Uuttama when they talk about regional politics?” Lindblom asks.

He leaves the answer for the listener to consider.

About regional policy according to Lindblom, it has previously been difficult to speak in connection with the University of Helsinki. It might have been thought that the country’s greatest educational institution can afford to complain.

Yes, if you ask Lindblom.

“ “There are not enough starting places here. This is not a matter of opinion, but a fact.”

The principal digs out figures. The first of them is the number of starting places at higher education institutions in a comparison between provinces. Uusimaa is at the bottom of the list when starting places are compared to the number of students who would be eligible to apply for higher education. Uusimaa has a total of four universities and seven colleges.

“There are not enough starting places here. This is not a matter of opinion, but a fact,” Lindblom says and starts talking about the term fair accessibility. He also reminds us of the importance of Uusimaa for the whole country. Currently, there are comparatively the most starting places in South and North Karelia.

“Every year, the need is about 5,000 new starting places in Uusimaa”, Lindblom calculates.

“The opportunity to participate in university studies is not realized in Uusimaa. Opportunities are distributed very unevenly,” says the principal.

It is a clear message to the parties for the government negotiations after the elections.

Rector Sari Lindblom was photographed on the steps of the main building of the University of Helsinki in the light of the morning sun.

For an interview Lindblom has arrived in scarlet. It’s not a coincidence. Lindblom says that he wants to avoid dark colors and he tries to promote the same optimism when he speaks as a principal.

“They often want critical and negative comments from the principal, and I have often wanted to refuse such comments. I’ve emphasized that research creates hope, and that it’s always worth getting a degree,” says Lindblom.

Emphasizing hope also seems to reflect the principal’s educational background as a psychologist and a long career in University pedagogy.

“ 60 percent of those who leave Finland to study abroad are from Uusimaa.

Study places scarcity leads to problems in Uusimaa, Lindblom reminds. He highlights another figure: about 60 percent of those who go to study abroad in Finland are from Uusimaa. That means about 5,000 students and more every year.

It is a significant brain drain, which Lindblom would like to stop for many reasons. Of course, the principal is not against internationalism or studying abroad.

“It would be great if the students returned. But they always don’t return,” says Lindblom. There is also information from my own experience.

“Our youngest son studied in England and has now been working in Germany for three years,” says Lindblom.

Brain drain is a detriment to society, but Lindblom also explains why, in his opinion, it is worthwhile to study at home universities. Student years are an important time, says Lindblom.

“That’s when we develop our own expertise, create networks and get internships. And it is more difficult to return if you have studied abroad and are otherwise away from your hometown, and you have nothing here.”

When when it comes to the state budget, Lindblom again emphasizes that he is an optimist. He does not believe that the next government will cut education. According to him, the parties have understood the importance of higher education both in terms of the training of experts and research and innovation. However, difficult times are ahead.

“Regarding that, I am not optimistic that the basic funding would increase. But in terms of that, yes, I don’t think it will be cut. I think the politicians have a fresh memory of what happened the last time they cut.”

Of course, that’s what Lindblom fears, that health, education and security are pitted against each other in the election debates.

The rector of the University of Helsinki, Sari Lindblom, says she is an optimist.

Helsinki the university made hard cuts and saw extensive layoffs in 2016, and Lindblom returns to that several times in the interview.

“It was a really hard place, even inhumane,” he says.

The operations have clearly left a deep mark on the university – or as Lindblom, trained as a psychologist, puts it:

“Long trauma.”

According to Lindblom, the university is afraid that the same thing could happen again.

The prime minister was involved Juha Sipilä (keks) led government, which took a fifth of the operating money from the University of Helsinki.

Lindblom emphasizes that there were no cuts in the university management during the implementation.

He has served as principal since 2020, and his term of office is ending in the fall. The university’s board is currently choosing a rector for the years 2023–2028. Lindblom is among the top four applicants. The other candidates are professors Johanna Mäkelä, Kai Nordlund and Kimmo Nuotio.

“I look at the surgery time as an outsider. I strongly feel that we were left quite alone in the situation”, Lindblom assesses.

The university’s management at the time has been criticized for inaction in the face of the cuts. Lindblom asks if strictness would have helped in the situation.

“I can only imagine how difficult the decision has been for the university board, principals and deans. At the moment, we are better able to justify our existence.”

Finland the goal is that by 2030, 50 percent of the 25–34-year-old age group would have a higher education. “However, it requires stable funding,” says Lindblom.

Currently, about 40 percent of Finns aged 25–34 have a higher education. Our young people are therefore less educated than on average in OECD countries.

Lindblom says that if there were more places to start higher education in Uusimaa, then the region’s higher education institutions could help Finland reach its long-term educational goal.

How about in which fields would the principal like more starting places?

Lindblom doesn’t want to elaborate on that. According to him, places should not be set up according to the needs of the moment. “And there is a labor shortage in almost every single job,” Lindblom reminds.

“It would be short-sighted to choose more places only for certain sectors,” says Lindblom.

“Nevertheless, Finland’s competitiveness depends on the fact that we have experts in all fields,” says Lindblom, and brings up the Arab Spring uprising from the last decade, for example.

“ “In some countries, you hear that there is a need for humanists.”

“This is my favorite example. We had here Jaakko Hämeen-Anttila, which was not very familiar to the general public. He stood up as an expert in the study of the Arabic language and Islam to interpret the matter.”

According to Lindblom, the time of crises we are living in is also in favor of a broad scope. And not only past crises, but future ones. “We don’t know what the future crisis will be, so we don’t start narrowing down the teaching,” says Lindblom.

Lindblom says that he is proud of Finland in the sense that we have understood the importance of every field of science.

“In some countries, one hears that there is a need for humanists and whether there is a need for this and that. It is short-sighted.”

Lindblom invest in education funding and long-termism. In the past three years, the University of Helsinki has had a quarter more starting places compared to normal, thanks to special funding from the ministry. During the Corona period, the university has received 6,000 euros from the ministry for each student who starts with an additional place.

“This year, these starting places will be cut. Early childhood education is the only additional funding I know of that has been granted,” says Lindblom.

Why Does Finland need more recent university graduates? After all, knowledge gets old, and nowadays it gets old even faster.

According to Lindblom, university graduates are needed for this very reason.

He emphasizes how skills such as analyticity, critical thinking, the ability to weigh evidence and problem-solving skills develop in higher education.

“And these are the skills that Finnish society needs,” says Lindblom.

“Knowledge is not so important, but how you acquire more knowledge. That skill remains, even if the knowledge becomes obsolete. We need people with developed thinking skills. That’s why those with higher education are so invaluable.”