Saturday guest | Talks about work-based immigration are completely unrealistic and irresponsible, says the researcher

According to researcher Pasi Saukkonen, work-based immigration will not solve Finland’s problems. “Especially problems related to maintenance will never be solved with immigration,” says the expert.

Investigator Pasi Saukkonen is real. He also has a very serious matter. In Saukkonen’s opinion, a trick is being offered as a remedy for Finland’s big problems, which will not work.

Finland is plagued by a labor shortage in, for example, healthcare, and in the long term, the problem is the maintenance ratio. Heavy immigration has repeatedly been proposed as a solution to the problems.

“The idea is helplessly unrealistic. It is frankly irresponsible to think that the solution to the maintenance relationship or labor shortage can be found in work-based immigration,” says Saukkonen.

As a political researcher, Saukkonen has become familiar with immigration and has also published several works on the subject. Today, he works as a specialist researcher in the City Information Unit of the Helsinki City Office.

Work-based however, immigration is talked about and from many mouths. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has spoken in favor of the matter, as has the Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd). She is justified the need for immigration due to Finland’s skills shortage. There are currently around 170,000 open jobs.

The ruling party center presented same medicine last month ago. The top management of the business world also follows the same trend: CEO of OP Timo Ritakallio and CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies among others.

“ “Our position in the competitive situation is not strange.”

In the speeches of economic people, immigration solves the maintenance relationship and also brings pensioners. In the plans of politicians and the business world, hundreds of thousands, even 500,000 immigrants are needed in Finland.

“This idea is repeated because we want to caress it. However, we have no reason to think that we would get the kind of people to Finland who would solve our problems. Especially problems related to the maintenance relationship will never be solved by immigration,” Saukkonen says and begins his reasoning.

In the first place the prosperous immediate neighbors are in the same situation, i.e. other countries are also struggling for the same workforce.

“Our position in the competitive situation is not strange. If we compare the salary level, Norway is far better. People make rational choices”, Saukkonen reminds.

It doesn’t help that there are comparatively few immigrants in Finland, which means little chain migration. In a chain move, people move after those who have already moved in their community.

Finland also lacks staying power, so what comes here doesn’t always stay. As a developed society, the Finnish labor market is also difficult for newcomers.

“A developed society is of course a good thing, but the flip side is that those who come here do not immediately have the skills to work with the same productivity as those who are here,” says Saukkonen.

“ Immigration will not save Finland’s withering remote areas.

Saukkonen sits in his office in Helsinki’s Ympyrätalo and explains statistics in a steady voice. When the interview is halfway through, Saukkonen says something that experts almost never say in public. He says he failed in his profession.

“Perfectly”, Saukkonen still emphasizes.

Is he serious? I hear it is. As a researcher, he has been trying to bring out the facts of immigration, integration and integration for years, but according to Saukkonen, discussions with decision-makers have led nowhere.

“When I tell the facts, people nod, and then things are done, like always before,” says Saukkonen, sounding like he’s given up.

Immigration researcher Pasi Saukkonen was photographed at the entrance of Hakaniemi metro station.

Saukkonen emphasizes that he is not against immigration. He hopes for a proper discussion about a serious matter and also criticism of his own thoughts.

According to Saukkosen, work-based immigration has something to offer Finland. “It has certain possibilities of success in the capital region and in areas like Vaasa and its surroundings, but as a solution for the whole of Finland it is out of the question,” says Saukkonen.

Foreigners have been employed in many fields, from the food industry to logistics. However, in light of the statistics, large numbers of people have moved to Finland for work from only one country, Estonia. However, the electricity from Estonia has been exhausted, and there is no replacement country in sight.

“China, India and the Philippines are growing, but the amounts are small. Migrants from the Philippines have come to Norway and Denmark many times over,” says Saukkonen.

“ In the end, it is an international recruitment competition, which Finland has not been able to contribute to.

According to Saukkonen, it is obvious that many of the Ukrainians who fled to Finland move from different parts of Finland to the capital region after receiving a residence permit. It can cause difficulties, because the economic structure of the capital region is very service-oriented.

“We have quite a few jobs for people who do not know enough Finnish and who do not have the appropriate education,” says Saukkonen.

According to Saukkonen, Finland has not been active enough in the matter of immigration. In the end, it is an international recruitment competition, which Finland has not been able to invest in, like, for example, Denmark and the Netherlands.

“If this is to be done, Finland needs to go on the spot to places where we think there is a population that is close enough to think about coming to Finland. Finland acts as an employer here. You have to invest in that,” says Saukkonen.

About half of all foreigners in Finland live in Helsinki, Espoo or Vantaa. Saukkonen says that in the municipalities of the capital region, immigration is taken seriously, but it will not save Finland’s withering remote areas.

“Never,” says Saukkonen.

“There is no example in the West where international recruitment has solved the population structure or the labor shortage in areas where there is no dynamism anyway and where people tend to leave anyway.”

According to Saukkonen, the talk about immigration is unrealistic also because Finland does not actually have the attitudinal capacity to accept a large number of immigrants. “I strongly doubt this,” Saukkonen says, and takes an emotional level, for example readiness.

“When we’re already talking a little panicked about the growth of the population with a foreign background, what would the conversation be like if the migration was actually in the desired numbers and what all that would mean, for example, as challenges for the education and training sector.”

“ “The messianic idea of ​​a foreign workforce certainly feels good.”

A researcher decision-makers often ask him for advice. However, they do not want to understand the scope and complexity of the matter.

“We would like one act in the government program that would not cost, and that would solve everything. I disappoint every time I want to stay honest,” says Saukkonen.

An example of a magic trick is cutting home care allowance. Those pushing for it believe that removing the support would bring immigrant women at home directly into working life. “I think the only certain thing is that the already poor would become even poorer,” says Saukkonen.

According to Saukkonen, there is room for improvement in the discussion around immigration in Finland on many levels.

“There is also room for improvement in the media. The media could ask if there is any basis for the claims about tens of thousands suddenly coming to work here.”

If immigration is not the key to Finland’s problems, so solutions must be sought elsewhere. According to researcher Saukkonen, Finland is facing unpleasant structural reforms.

“At least I don’t see any other option. That’s why this current discussion about work-based immigration is more annoying than usual,” says Saukkonen.

According to him, decision-makers avoid discussing boring issues.

“When we already have big problems, where will we be in 10-15 years. This fact produces such difficult and unpleasant solution proposals that then the messianic idea of ​​foreign labor certainly seems comfortable, even though there is no basis for it.”