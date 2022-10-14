Saturday guest | Stuk’s Petteri Tiippana tells why Chernobyl will never happen again

According to Petteri Tiippana, Director General of the Radiation Protection Agency, we should think about whether radiation safety has already been regulated too much.

Social– and the Ministry of Health recommended this week that all Finns between the ages of 3 and 40 get iodine tablets at home. The call caused a rush to pharmacies, as a result of which they ran out of tablets.

Iodine tablets may be recommended to be taken after a possible nuclear power plant accident.

Director General of the Radiation Protection Center (Stuk). Petteri Tiippawhat kind of thoughts did the rush caused by the instructions cause in you?

“Either we Finns are very obedient people who follow instructions, or the radiation is worrying, which is why we react so strongly,” says Tiippana.

“Yes, in a way it was an expected reaction, but perhaps the magnitude of the reaction was a little surprising.”

In public there has been a debate about whether the nuclear power plants in the middle of the war in Ukraine are safe. Many still remember the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.

The public has also pondered whether Russia might use a nuclear weapon or whether it might even conduct a demonstration nuclear test.

However, Tiippana reminds that the iodine tablet recommendation is not related to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but to a possible nuclear plant accident.

“Nuclear plants cannot be promised absolute safety.”

Tiippana emphasizes that iodine tablets are needed in case a nuclear accident occurs at a Finnish nuclear power plant or a nuclear power plant in the vicinity of Finland, such as Sosnovyi Bor, Kola or Sweden.

“The emission can come from there, not from Ukraine. That’s why it’s good that people have iodine tablets at home, even though the primary protection measure is to protect yourself inside. An iodine tablet is a supplementary action if necessary.”

Does Stuk’s CEO have iodine tablets at home?

“Should be. You just have to check if they are still fresh, i.e. five years newer.”

Stuck in the premises in Vantaa you can almost smell the fresh paint. Säteilyturvakeskus has just moved to a completely new office in Jokiniemi.

The names of the meeting rooms are also appropriately radiant: Alfa, Beta and Gamma. On the wall of the interview room is a piece from the National Gallery’s collection Markus Konttinen oil painting Heaven’s smile.

Tiippana has practically spent his entire career at Stuk. However, you can hear an Eastern Finnish note in the man’s speech, because his roots are in Joensuu.

“Where can you get from Eastern Finland”, he says.

Tiippana praises Stuk for the opportunities and interesting assignments she has received there.

Stuk is a safety authority that oversees radiation and nuclear safety in Finland. It has almost 340 employees.

Tippana admits that Russia’s nuclear weapons attack and activities at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant have made the authorities in Finland more vigilant than usual.

According to him, Stuk’s own radiation measurement network works normally, and the international situation has not caused anything out of the ordinary.

Stuk cooperates with the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Monitoring is about which way the winds are blowing.

“We run computational models for the Zaporizhia plant.”

According to Tiippana, wind forecasts are quite reliable. With their help, you can immediately tell in which direction a possible radiation cloud is going.

Finland fortunately, for example, in Novaya Zemlya, which is considered one of Russia’s possible nuclear test sites, the prevailing wind directions are away from Finland.

Nuclear tests are prohibited by international agreements, and Russia is committed to them.

“However, they have committed themselves to many other things, which they have now broken. I can’t assess the probability of a possible nuclear test, that’s the job of diplomats and soldiers,” says Tiippana.

“If the experiment were done in the atmosphere, the activity would remain in the upper atmosphere and spread from there along with air currents around the northern hemisphere. Activities don’t get very high on Earth.”

What what is known about the situation of the Zaporizhia reactors now?

“We know there are six units that have all been shut down. The reactors are not running. From a safety point of view, it’s good.”

Reactors need cooling even when they are shut down, but the need for cooling after shutdown is much lower than in running reactors.

“Security systems must work, and they need electricity. Electricity comes there from the external power grid and backup power generators.”

Tiippana says that nuclear power plants are basically very strong structures with thick concrete structures to protect the reactor and safety systems.

“Yes, they can withstand ammunition. A sufficiently powerful missile can penetrate protective structures. However, you cannot draw parallels between a missile strike and a nuclear power plant accident. It’s not quite so straightforward.”

Ukraine’s current nuclear power plants are similar in type to, for example, the Loviisa nuclear power plants in Finland.

“An accident like Chernobyl cannot happen at other nuclear facilities in Ukraine. It is due to differences in reactor types. Other facilities in Ukraine have, among other things, containment buildings that were not there in Chernobyl.”

Olkiluoton according to the plan, the triple unit should start regular electricity production in December. Tiippana says that he has no such information that the schedule would not work.

“There are still trial runs left. Today, before noon [torstaina] a significant test was actually done. The plant was run at full power in the morning, and then the reactor protection operation, the quick shutdown, was started, meaning the plant was quickly shut down,” says Tiippana.

The experience went well.

“The lights didn’t go out here either, so the national grid was able to withstand it,” Tiippana says.

What the authorities have learned from the Fennovoima project?

“We have just had the project team make a final report on it. I haven’t read it myself yet,” says Tiippana.

According to him, the entire report will probably not be published. The report may contain information related to trade secrets and security matters that may not be published.

There should be nothing political about secrecy, Tiippana assures.

“Considering the situation, someone can turn it into a political one. Yes, the situation between Rosatom and Fennovoima must be taken into account.”

“Surely something will be said. The report will probably be concretely reflected in the overall reform of the Nuclear Energy Act, which the Ministry of Labor and Economy has decided on. At the same time, we will reform our own regulations. The project will last 4–5 years.”

Tiippanan according to Fennovoima, at least the fact that the Finnish way of monitoring nuclear plants is good was learned.

The Finnish way includes a precise understanding of what is in the plans, whether the plant supplier’s and the energy company’s employees are competent, whether their attitudes are right, and whether the supply chain is ready.

“Adaptability is important, to understand where the facility supplier comes from and what kind of expertise and culture it operates with. Does it understand the Finnish way of working? There was a similar challenge with the French back in the day.”

Tiippana pointed out by way of example that the French came to build Olkiluoto 3 with a bit of an attitude that they would fence off Olkiluoto, put the Tricolor on the flagpole, start building and then see you sometime when the plant is finished.

“In Finland, we operate a little differently.”

Fortum said in March that it will apply to the Government for permission to continue using the Loviisa nuclear power plant until 2050. Stuk will issue a statement on the matter by the end of this year.

According to the government program Sanna Marini (sd) the government has a positive attitude to the extension licenses of the nuclear power plants in use, if the Radiation Protection Center supports them. The State Council will decide on the permit possibly before next year’s parliamentary elections.

According to Tiippana, “two tough technical issues” are being investigated for the Loviisa power plant.

The first is managing the aging of plant components. In other words, will the plant’s reactor pressure vessel last its designed life.

The second, somewhat surprisingly, is seismic safety, i.e. what kind of earthquakes the facility must withstand. Fortum is currently conducting an investigation into the matter, the results of which will be heard during the fall.

“We are evaluating which places can break and their significance in terms of safety.”

There are normally no large earthquakes in Finland. Seismic safety is indeed a new requirement for Finnish nuclear power plants. It did not exist when the current power plants were built.

In practice, the earthquake resistance of current nuclear power plants has already been improved and will be improved if the investigations require it.

Attitude towards nuclear power has clearly become more positive in Finland. The reasons are global warming and the energy crisis brought about by Russia’s war of aggression. However, minds may change with the next nuclear accident.

“In this field too, we have to think about what is safe enough,” says Tiippana.

“Internationally, we need to think about whether we have overregulated radiation safety, for example, so that exposure should always be pushed as low as possible.”

According to Tiippana, this is the road we are on when aiming for micro or millisievert parts. Then you no longer necessarily know how to relate things to the various risks around you.

“It is not in balance with the surrounding radiation exposure and other risks.”

Sievert is a unit of radiation dose that describes the harm to health caused by radiation. A Finn receives an average dose of 5.9 millisieverts per year from radiation. Radiation comes from, for example, radon in the indoor air and X-ray examinations.

For example, as a result of the Chernobyl accident, it is not possible to show any deaths in Finland.

“The direct health effects caused by the radiation from the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident will remain very little if not non-existent for the population,” Tiippana points out.

Tiippanan according to which people can be protected from radiation with simple actions such as sheltering inside, evacuations and protecting food production.

All of these, however, result in other effects that may be more significant than radiation effects. This happens, for example, when people have to be forced to evacuate and they lose their homes and jobs.

“It’s hugely expensive, and there are psychosocial consequences. You have to be ready for them.”