Saturday guest | States are trying to weaken data protection citing security, says EU Court judge Niilo Jääskinen

When the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, flags for unlimited freedom of speech, the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union emphasize the protection of privacy, says the court’s Finnish judge Niilo Jääskinen.

Hate online incitement is a growing problem. Intimidation and threats aim to curtail social discussion.

In the United States, a major investor bought the messaging service Twitter Elon Musk seems to support unrestricted freedom of speech. In Europe, on the other hand, it is emphasized that even free speech has its limits.

“It is very likely that at some point we will have to take a stand on these matters,” says the judge of the Court of the European Union Niilo Jääskinen.

In this case, the question may be whether the criminal law of a particular member state is in accordance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. The real problem lies in the decisions of the EU Court, which have strongly emphasized the protection of privacy.

“In our solutions, we have emphasized the confidentiality of almost all data in the message traffic. This leads to the difficult question of whether the price of strong data protection is impunity for online hate crimes. If you want to punish the instigator of hatred, you usually have to be able to find out who he is.”

The most outrageous messages are often sent under fake names. The investigation of the perpetrators raises the question of whether it would be legally possible to compromise the basic rights of data protection in order to hold the suspected instigators of hatred accountable.

Major some of the cases handled by the Court of Justice of the European Union are requests for a preliminary ruling.

If a national court is unsure how a matter should be decided in accordance with EU law, it should ask a court in Luxembourg for a preliminary ruling.

After receiving a preliminary ruling, the national court must comply with it, as EU law always takes precedence.

In Jääskinen’s opinion, one problem is also that member states have a tendency to weaken data protection too much in the name of security. Taking care of citizens’ safety is of course important, but even that has its limits in the rule of law.

“ “I have no information about the political positions of my colleagues.”

“Many states would like to keep data on telecommunications and allow the authorities the opportunity to examine it for a very long time. In these questions, we have a slightly higher bar than the European Court of Human Rights.”

The reason for this is relatively simple. The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union entered into force in 2009. In Jääskinen’s opinion, the Charter of Fundamental Rights is more modern than the human rights treaty drawn up in 1950, even though additions were made to it last in 2018.

“The European Convention on Human Rights defines the minimum level of fundamental and human rights. We take into account the decisions of human rights judgments, but we often give even better protection to fundamental and human rights under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.”

How about then Elon Musk’s views on absolute freedom of speech?

The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union guarantees both freedom of speech and the protection of private and family life. Jääskinen does not take a stand on an individual company, but wants to emphasize that in European law, freedom of speech is an important fundamental right.

“It includes the right to offend up to a certain limit. However, this right is not absolute. Restrictions deemed necessary for the public interest have been laid down for freedom of speech.”

The emphasis on privacy protection ultimately comes back to the fact that the European Union has enacted the strictest data protection legislation in the world.

The skeptic may still wonder if the strict data protection legislation is one of the reasons that the EU is not necessarily the most developed digital economic area in the world.

Jääskinen considers it very possible that large companies in the United States have succeeded in making use of the broader data protection legislation in their business. On the other hand, the EU data protection regulation is becoming an international standard in the market, which companies follow.

“You may only understand the importance of data protection when you have, for example, been the target of identity theft. In Finland, the case of Vastaamo, a psychotherapy center, is a good example of how hugely important issues can be involved in data protection crimes that violate the protection of privacy.”

“Nowadays, it is recognized in all member states that the Court of Justice of the European Union has the highest jurisdiction in EU law”, Niilo Jääskinen believes.

Tuesday December 6 is the 70th anniversary of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Jääskinen is only the third Finnish judge of the court. His predecessors are Leif Sevón in the years 1995–2002 and Allan Rosas in the years 2002–2019.

The anniversary is colored by the crisis of the rule of law, which is caused especially by the politics of Poland and Hungary. In both countries, the judges of the courts have been selected and pressured on political grounds. In addition, the Polish and Hungarian governments disregard the rule of law, where the exercise of public power must be based on law and the courts are independent and independent.

“It is very worrying when not only the rule of law is questioned in its narrow meaning, but the entire basic principle of fair democracy is undermined, according to which government power can change in elections.”

According to Jääskinen, it can also be a question of restricting the media and academic freedom and favoring the power of representatives of economic life who are pleasing to the decision-makers.

That is why it is important that the Court of Justice of the European Union remains firmly above politics.

“At the same time as we have rule of law problems in Poland and Hungary, last year, for example, the European Court of Justice sided with them against the European Commission in certain taxation issues. In other words, we are impartial even towards those who question our shared values.”

Jääskinen refers to a case where it was about the possibility of member states to introduce direct taxes based on a company’s turnover. In the Commission’s opinion, such taxes were in violation of state aid regulations, but the EU Court disagreed.

In Poland and Hungary, taxes were set for large companies so that they could not reduce their taxable income through tax planning.

The crisis of the rule of law in addition, on the anniversary of the court, flags are also being flown for the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

During the pandemic, movement and freedom of business were significantly restricted in order to contain infections. At some point, the court will probably also have to weigh the relationship of these restrictions to the realization of fundamental rights.

“The pandemic and the war have rather strengthened the European legal system. Because of the crises, most of the member states have gathered around the same flag.”

For ordinary people According to him, the Court of Justice of the European Union has guaranteed citizens, above all, the independence of the administration of law. Judges don’t play politics, and admonitions are given only on the basis of legal facts.

“The independent Court of Justice of the European Union guarantees a stable society for everyone. In the European Union, the administration of justice in the Supreme Court has not been politicized in the same way as in the United States. For example, I have no information about the political positions of my colleagues.”