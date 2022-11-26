Saturday guest | Sixten Korkman tells how the left and the right could save the welfare state together

Policy|Saturday guest
According to the economist, Finland would need a broad-based government, where the left and the right would jointly agree on spending cuts and tax cuts in order to heal the public finances.
For subscribers
Teemu Muhonen HS
2:00 am
Finn the welfare state is great but in trouble, says Sixten Korkman. The long-term economist also has an idea about how to respond to the problems caused by the aging of the population: the right and the left must find each other.
#Saturday #guest #Sixten #Korkman #tells #left #save #welfare #state
Leave a Reply