Saturday guest Peat has once again become a subject of government controversy, and Emma Kari of the Greens has a strong message for the center

Supporting the burning of peat does not go green. The party does not want to “discipline” motorists, says Kari, chairman of the parliamentary group.

Peat is again one of the controversies, when the board meets next week on Wednesday and Thursday to the frame.

There is no real climate action on the table this time, quite the contrary: the center would like to ease the position of peat entrepreneurs, as the downturn in the sector has progressed even faster than predicted.

Working group of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy presented in March including tax relief for small peat-fired heating plants. The group also proposed tying the energy peat tax to the price of allowances so that the peat tax would decrease as the price of allowances rises.

The government cannot take such decisions, says the chairman of the Green Parliamentary Group Emma Kari.

“Abandoning the energy use of peat is an important way to reduce emissions. The climate target will be met and the energy combustion of peat will be reduced. ”

Government the goal is to halve the use of peat in energy production by 2030. Statistics Finland said on Fridaythat peat consumption in Finland decreased by a quarter last year alone. The government is therefore clearly ahead of schedule in achieving this goal.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (middle) has called curbing the decommissioning of peat energy use. According to Vanhanen, helping peat producers is “a touchstone for the government, whether there is talk of a fair transition”.

“ “The focus is on finding ways to achieve the goal. There are no ways to achieve the goal. ”

Kari says he agrees that peat entrepreneurs should be helped.

“I understand that when it comes to people’s livelihoods, it’s a difficult discussion. That is why it is important that people are supported, even if the sector itself is not supported. ”

By supporting people, he refers, for example, to supporting retraining. The government still cannot make decisions supporting the energy combustion of peat, Kari says.

“One of the agreed goals is not compromised, even though they can sometimes cause pain. Once a goal has been jointly agreed, the focus is on finding ways to achieve the goal. There are no ways to achieve the goal. ”

Kari compares the emissions target with the employment target: some employment measures, such as tightening unemployment security, are difficult for some government parties. Yet they, too, have been decided in order to achieve the government’s common employment goal.

On the day of the interview on friday, a small number of people stand on the steps of the parliament building to protest for more vigorous climate action. The vision has been familiar in recent years.

The government has called its climate program the most ambitious in the world. The government’s goal is a carbon-neutral Finland in 2035.

However, the deeds have not been enough to convince everyone, at least. In the HS published on Friday in the poll support for the Greens was exactly 10 percent. That is slightly less than in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

A year ago, the Greens were in public pain from the sluggish progress of government climate action. Now, however, Kari does not have the same concern. According to his assessment, the government has progressed towards its ambitious goal in much the planned way.

“Now that we are in the middle of the government term, half of the targeted climate decisions should be made. This assessment will be made at mid-week next week, and I understand that the Ministry of the Environment is now preparing it. I do not know the exact figures yet. But you could say that a lot has already been done and a lot remains to be done. ”

Of the decisions already made by the government, Kari cites the waiving of the energy tax refund, tax cuts for fossil heating fuels and the reduction of the industrial electricity tax as the biggest ones.

The following big decisions are expected in the fall. Next week’s framework debate will lay the foundations for a climate and energy strategy to be completed in the autumn, as well as a medium-term climate policy plan.

The government is also due to approve it soon fossil-free transport roadmap that is, the means by which the government aims to halve transport emissions by 2030. Possible further decisions to reduce traffic emissions will be made by the government in the autumn.

Reducing traffic emissions can create a severe twist in the government. The center opposes decisions that would raise the price of gasoline. For example, the party has excluded additional increases in fuel taxes from the range of means, while the Greens believe that they may also have to be used if necessary.

“ “We don’t want to punish motorists.”

Kari emphasizes that measures to increase the price of petrol are a priority.

“Every possible reduction in emissions is being tried by other means. We don’t want to punish motorists. ”

According to Kari, it is essential, for example, to support public transport and light transport in those areas where it is possible. However, if the movement of people in sparsely populated areas ends up being made more expensive, it must be done “fairly”.

The fair shift constantly being portrayed by the Greens means that, for example, rising car prices will be offset in those areas where people are virtually forced to use the car to get around.

“That, too, is now figuring out how this compensation could be done.”

So the government is still facing big and certainly difficult decisions on climate action, but they will focus on the rest of the year. In next week’s framework debate, the emphasis will be on employment decisions in which the views of the governing parties are at least as divided as in climate action.

Rocks returned to the Greens parliamentary group executive in February for over half a year of family leave.

Kari’s absence was met, for example, by a twist to the end of the year from the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs on the Green Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston to act in the al-Hol case.

“I didn’t follow the events very closely. I was really on the sidelines of politics during parental leave. ”

Kari says the absence has done good.

“Here in the Parliament House, it is easy to get used to the fact that disputes escalate quickly and we are in a fighting mood almost all the time. Outside of it, on the other hand, it was realized that the world does not appear to people as a constant crisis. Maybe I’m calmer now after my return from neutral. “