Saturday guest It should be revived, but not like that, says MEP Mauri Pekkarinen: Unity should not be bought with money

The MEP in the center considers the recovery package a necessary evil. Now we have to turn our gaze forward, he says.

When downtown veteran politician Mauri Pekkarinen, 73, began its first term in the summer of 2019, few guessed what the situation would be two years later.

The corona pandemic has severely punished Europe, and EU leaders have had to agree a huge € 750 billion support package. The EU borrows a huge loan from the market and distributes 390 billion in grants to member states.

Finland is in the package as a payer and receives according to preliminary estimates, about two billion euros. Finland’s contribution is EUR 6.6 billion.

Package has been a tough piece for Pekkarinen. The minister of the five governments and the long-term MP will not accept the recovery package in this form.

“Resuscitation is a necessity. But who told you to do it in the form of a grant so that others would pay others? ”

Pekkarinen would have been in favor of a larger amount, a thousand billion euros, but as a debt. The package now agreed will test his sense of justice and interpretation of the EU’s legal basis.

In order to better understand Pekkarinen’s arguments, it is necessary to look at the picture of the European Union more broadly.

First, Pekkarinen says that the EU is “almost in a state of confusion”. Not completely confused, but not far from it, he clarifies.

According to Pekkarinen, there are at least three reasons for the situation.

First in Eastern Europe, the rule of law is being undermined, but also the other values ​​on which democracy is based.

Secondly, southern Europe is not following the rules of the game that were committed to in the single euro currency. For example, in many countries, public debt is getting out of hand.

“I meant to fly out of my chair when the Italian Commissioner spoke in Parliament that the debt ratio is close to 140 per cent and it didn’t become any separate analysis or debate,” he says.

“That you can, when you haven’t reached that 60 percent limit.”

Thirdly, confusion has been exacerbated by Britain’s EU gap.

“And on the west, one big member country left the Union completely. That this is not a terribly stable mess right now. ”

“ “The package is a necessary evil.”

Major the impact on the adoption of the recovery package was in Germany. Germany, which fostered strict economic discipline, made a complete turnaround and began to support joint support measures. One reason was to maintain the unity of the EU.

“This is an important signal beyond Europe’s borders that the EU, with all its different member states, is able to act,” the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last July.

This is exactly what Pekkarinen criticizes.

“If [yhtenäisyys] have to buy by having others pay for others so that others stay in line, so I say stop for it. ”

As a former Minister of Industry and Trade and Industry, Pekkarinen recognizes well the forces behind the decision in the EU. Germany’s decision was influenced by France’s financial links with Italian banks.

Merkel could not have looked at the weakening of France and the problems of Italy in her last year as chancellor, Pekkarinen ponders.

“The fact that we should go to Brussels to pursue a bold European cause in a way that we forget our own is a silly idea,” says Pekkarinen.­

Pekkarinen is aware that, as a Member of the European Parliament, he has more room for maneuver in his criticism than his party colleagues on the government.

“In the overall analysis, those in key leadership agree with me. I see this as a necessary evil and not an excellent good, ”he says.

“Not that I said this went well and it’s a lottery win.”

An experienced politician, Pekkarinen also has a good understanding of trading. Finland received a larger-than-proposed agricultural subsidy pot and a 100-billion-euro envelope for regional funding. The Nuuka quartet demanded and received membership fee refunds.

“Finland could have been active in the four-man team all the time, now it wasn’t.”

Should the package then have said no?

“I probably would have had to do the same. The package is a necessary evil, ”Pekkarinen describes.

Pekkarinen also voted in favor of approving the outcome of the negotiations in the EU Parliament itself. At the same time, a no-vote would have risked the EU’s budget and other EU funding for the coming years.

Pekkarisen considers it important that the package and its risks can be analyzed honestly.

“The better you attend the school you have to attend at that moment, the better prepared you are for the next dawn.”

Now Pekkarinen’s gaze has turned to the use and repayment of money.

Pekkarinen has been particularly vigilant, as many EU countries have begun to speak out on the need for new packages or deeper economic integration.

For example, the new Prime Minister of Italy, the former President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi raised the common European bonds, or Eurobonds, at the last summit of leaders at the end of March. This is also the responsibility of the French President Emmanuel Macronin plans for the future of Europe and the euro area.

Pekkarinen is pleased that, on the one hand, many countries and, for example, the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen have emphasized that what has now been agreed is one-off.

“It’s incredibly good to say that, and so they nail their keys a little to the table. It is good that Finland also says so rudely. ”

The money from the recovery package is intended to focus in particular on green growth, digitalisation and investment in Europe. Pekkarinen considers the targets of money to be right and the modernization of Europe necessary.

Corona time however, has brought a new kind of risk to a small country like Finland. The EU has introduced an exemption clause that has raised the ceiling on state aid and removed the 60% debt ceiling of the Stability and Growth Pact.

This means that part of the EU’s recovery money can also be channeled more freely to private companies through certain means of payment. According to Pekkarinen, this is a threat to Finland, whose companies compete in the same market.

In addition, the financial control system that is now being built makes him think.

“I am not at all opposed to the control that is being tried to build. A clear and strict system is absolutely necessary, but I am a little skeptical about how it works in practice. “

Pekkarinen also ponders how Europe finds itself when the money is spent. Have the wheels of the economy been made to spin or will they stumble when funding stops?

“It won’t be over years.”

Next The EU needs to discuss the refund. One way to fund grants is to raise money through new fees and taxes.

Of these, Pekkarinen supports those who do not transfer national decision-making power on taxation to the EU. Some of the payments work well at the EU level, such as the already decided plastic fee, Pekkarinen says.

He also tentatively supports the joint taxation of digital giants as well as carbon border charges. The so-called coal duties the aim is to level the playing field so that companies operating elsewhere in the world do not benefit from their looser environmental regulations.

However, Pekkarinen emphasizes accuracy. The Finnish side must be kept in mind that the components and intermediate products needed by Finnish industry will not become unreasonably expensive after coal duties, including transport costs.

“ “Absolutely, we need to be in the EU. I have always supported membership. ”

Pekkarinen has now been talking on the phone for almost an hour and a half. The car is from Jyväskylä towards Ruka, where Pekkarinen intends to work remotely with the child’s family. Raija-wife drives.

Pekkarinen last visited Brussels on March 13 last year, just before the first restrictive measures of the pandemic. Since then, the work of the Euro Representative has taken place from Pekkarinen’s rural house on the shores of Lake Päijänne and from a city apartment in Jyväskylä.

From one end, he follows the agendas, and from the other, speakers and conference colleagues appear. After two weeks of tangling, the European Parliament had completely switched to teleworking.

According to Pekkarinen, teleworking is difficult if we are dealing with legislative packages or reports. The committee work has gone surprisingly well, he says.

Pekkarinen is now the “shadow”, ie the negotiator of his group, in three legislative packages or reports. Work will focus on the use of critical raw materials, methane and the Horizon Partnerships training and innovation program.

Pekkarinen has sat as a minister in several EU councils of ministers, even the most Finns, he assumes. Still, Parliament’s work came as a surprise.

“I didn’t feel it as well as I thought.”

Surprises have been caused by bureaucracy, but also by what MEPs want and want to influence. The agenda is long, even if the EU Parliament does not have the power to do everything.

“There are a lot of MEPs here who have not been involved in national decision-making at all. They are eager to take care of European affairs, and they do not in themselves jump over the fences, but many things belong to the national member states, ”Pekkarinen explains.

Pekkarinen has wanted to be active on issues that were important to him even before his career as a Member of the European Parliament. These include investment, industrial, energy and regional policies.

And although he has sharply commented on the recovery package, the EU is commending Pekkarinen overall.

“Absolutely, we need to be in the EU. I have always supported membership. “

“You have to be supportive and supportive of what is good and where there is a place of criticism, it can be made public.”

Pekkarinen plans to return to Brussels probably in early summer if travel becomes free. He has already received his first coronary vaccination.

Pekkarinen, 73, will end his term in the European Parliament in 2024. After that, he might consider writing. So far, he has written a lot, but not yet a single book. The gigantic archive has been moved to the upper floor of the farmhouse during the winter.

Italian on the other Silvio Berlusconi is 11 years older, Pekkarinen ponders. Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi was elected to the European Parliament together with Pekkarinen.

“Now Raija listens in horror, but maybe I could continue on Berlusconi’s footsteps,” says Pekkarinen.