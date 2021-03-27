Saturday guest In the midst of coronary fatigue, the RKp hopes for a plan to open Finland:

Anders Adlercreutz, chairman of the parliamentary group, believes that the government must be careful not to be guilty of speed blindness in the interest rate restrictions.

Least The governing party RKP wants a clear plan for how Finland will be opened when interest rate restrictions and vaccinations start to take effect.

“We need to draw the road out and set footsteps for opening up society so that everyone understands their own role in the whole,” says the chairman of the RKP parliamentary group. Anders Adlercreutz.

“You should be able to make a promise that if you drive along this path, you can invite the guys to the sauna on Midsummer.”

According to Adlercreutz, it would be important to create a clear vision for the better because people are already very tired and frustrated.

“The more it feels like this is a reactive policy where small entities try to control the big chaos, the harder it is to accept the limitations. Because exit plan would be important. “

Such an exit plan was announced last week in Denmark. The country will begin to open gradually from early April so that most of the restrictions would be lifted at the end of May by the time those over 50 are vaccinated. The plan includes a “corona passport” with which the citizen can prove that they have been vaccinated or have received a negative recent test result.

For now The opening plans are not topical in Finland, but a week is behind us when the government decided to restrict the movement of people in the worst epidemic areas. This is a profound interference in the fundamental rights of the inhabitants of these areas.

In the Constitution guaranteed freedom of movement bent when faced with a dangerous infectious disease that fills hospitals with patients. The Constitution also guarantees the right to life.

Chairman of the RMP Anna-Maja Henriksson is the Minister of Justice, who must ex officio remind the government of the legality of decisions. Indeed, the RKP has often seemed the most reluctant when the government has developed restrictive measures that are lacking in people’s daily lives.

Adlercreutz, like other team leaders, was present at the Estates House to listen on Tuesday night to the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) assessment of the epidemic situation ahead. It became clear there that there was no real alternative to new measures.

On Wednesday, the RKP’s parliamentary group sat for the longest of the groups to consider whether it would approve the government’s bill. Was it political theater – was it even theoretically possible for the smallest governing party to have rejected the performance?

“It wasn’t theater,” Adlercreutz says.

“Fundamental rights are extremely important to the RKP. It is perhaps logical that a party whose traditional support has left the minority group will take them the hardest. We see that they are the support and security of all people. ”

According to Adlercreutz, especially in times of crisis, one must be careful with fundamental rights. The threshold for addressing them may be lowered.

“Unprecedented action has been taken during the year, and it would be naive to think that it would not show up at the threshold. I am glad that we have a constitution, which is so well looks after the rights of individuals. “

Adlercreutzin believes that there is still a lot to be clarified in the bill on restrictions on movement, and he says he will wonder if Parliament would not clarify it.

Swedish People’s Party’s group in addition to arouse a principled side also many practical details, for example, what the bill means for companies and how the restrictions are monitored.

“But the counterbalance was the extremely strong appeal from health authorities that more needs to be done. We agreed on that, but we were wondering if this was the right way to go. ”

According to Adlercreutz, it is also important for the Rkp that the government does not commit momentary blindness.

“For every constraint, one has to stop to think about what this really means, whether this is necessary, clear and effective. In addition, the consequences and undesirable side effects of all actions must be seen. “

The bill restricts movement, but lists 13 exceptions to the restriction that are not likely to increase people’s understanding of the purpose of the restrictions. According to Adlercreutz, communication has so far not been entirely successful. He himself summarizes the content as follows:

“Do only what is necessary. You know for yourself what is important to you. Don’t buy vanities. Wear a mask. ”

In Parliament opposition sharply criticizes the government new restrictions. The main opposition parties The Finns and the Coalition Party have, in particular, called for better border control from the government and demanded, for example: negative corona test certificate condition for entry.

“The importance of borders should not be overestimated. The infection has crossed the border, but for example, the vast majority of those coming by air already have a certificate of the test with them. The criticism is justified, but its proportions are a bit wrong. ”

The fight against the corona has become politicized as the municipal elections approach. This was evident on Friday in Parliament when the Basic Finns expressed distrust Minister of Justice Henriksson for the postponement of the municipal elections.

Minister of Local Government Sipa Paatero, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson after the vote of confidence in the Parliamentary Plenary Session in Helsinki on 26 March. Henriksson won the vote with a vote of 103-66.­

Vaccinations have also become more political as the government decides the order in which Finns are vaccinated. The RKP and the Greens are urging the government to focus corona vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas after all risk groups in Finland have been vaccinated.

In the center of this has reacted irritably, but Adlercreutz believes that a change in the vaccination schedule, as proposed by the expert group, would be in the interest of the whole country. The National Vaccination Expert Group KRAR recommended a regional focus in which vaccines would be distributed to hospital districts based on population, previous cases of infection, and number of people hospitalized.

THL estimates on Fridaythat the distribution of vaccines, depending on the epidemic situation, could reduce hospital stays to some extent, but is not likely to have a significant impact on the progression of the epidemic.

When deciding on interest rate restrictions, each party raises issues that are important to its own supporters. For the RKP, such an issue is the Nordic connections, and on border issues it has ensured, for example, that the movement of both family members and health care personnel between Sweden and Finland is not disrupted.

“It is worth taking care of Nordic co-operation and solidarity. There will also be a day after this crisis, ”says Adlercreutz.

Upcoming the mid-April riot is described by Adlercreutz as an extremely important moment for the government.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has already decided on employment measures that, according to the government’s own estimates, will bring about 30,000 new jobs by the end of the decade, but the target is running out of another 50,000 additional jobs. In addition, some economists have questioned the balance so far, as the government has at the same time made decisions that undermine employment.

According to Adlercreutz, a concrete “roadmap” for balancing public finances must also be obtained in Riihi.

“Now you can’t just react populistly to the current situation, you have to see far. It is imperative to bring about employment measures and it is not a choice for the government, but a commonly agreed matter. It cannot be undone. ”

Anders Adlercreutz, Chairman of the RKP Parliamentary Group.­