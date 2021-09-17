Saturday guest Haavisto: Finland now has to consider how extensive its responsibilities are with regard to Afghans – There have been about 8,000 requests for help

Kabulin the massive evacuation operation ended three weeks ago, but Afghanistan has not disappeared from the agenda for anything.

During the operation, Finland got 414 people out of Kabul. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) says the State Department is still working to get people left behind.

There are still people in Afghanistan who have not been able to be evacuated: about 40 people in need of consular assistance, ie holders of a Finnish passport or residence permit, and about 30 people employed by the Finnish Embassy.

Finland has discussed with Turkey, among other things, that the airport must be accessed with a foreign passport or residence permit when it opens. Turkey and Qatar have offered to take care of Kabul airport because the Taliban do not have the capacity to run an international airport.

Finland, on the other hand, will try to provide temporary employees with temporary travel documents after the field opens. The Taliban have previously promised to leave the country if the necessary documents are in place.

In addition There are family members living in Finland or evacuated to Finland in Afghanistan. Haavisto says that during the evacuation operation, Finland had to make decisions that led to “terrible situations”.

“In fact, the families had lived together in the same household, but family reunifications are governed by strict legal provisions. People have had to be told not to come to the airport even with your cousins. Now we are trying to find all possible ways to facilitate family reunification. ”

Finland intends to send consulates to Pakistan and representatives of the Finnish Immigration Service to Pakistan, who will spend weeks in the country and can process applications for family reunification from Afghanistan.

A similar arrangement was used in Beirut when, due to the Syrian war, people could not submit applications for family reunification in Damascus.

“Traveling consuls are a matter for this fall, and of course, for the arrangement to work, people need to be able to cross the Pakistani border. As the situation in Afghanistan calms down, I hope that this arrangement will work. ”

“ “Now we are trying to find all possible ways to facilitate family reunification.”

To Afghanistan leaves a lot of people in distress after the Taliban took over the country.

Some of these people have a fairly close connection to Finland. On Friday, HS spoke about one such group, female journalist trainers hiding from the Taliban, who were working on a project funded by the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs for a long time.

There are a dozen women and they were prominent figures. They hosted popular radio programs that covered, for example, women’s and girls’ rights, sexual health and other topics important for Finland’s development cooperation.

Now they are in potential danger to life because of this, but Finland does not intend to help them out of the country. The Taliban are already known to have arrested and tortured local journalists.

Should Finland help?

Haavisto says that he thinks that Finland has largely taken people out of Afghanistan who have been in great danger because they have worked for Finland or passed the “Finnish flag on their sleeves”, such as the embassy’s security guards.

What about other groups?

“I think we need an overall picture of the situation of educated women in the country. I am worried about this group, whether they were female journalists, police officers, judges, human rights defenders, politicians or others, ”Haavisto says.

“The EU should look at this picture, possibly in conjunction with the United States. If these people cannot work in Taliban conditions, it would be very important to do something together for which Finland also bears its responsibility. ”

Haavisto says that there has been a discussion among the international community, for example, about whether people belonging to this group are looking to find work in other countries.

Pekka Haavisto says that the European Union must find a common solution with regard to Afghanistan. Haavisto was photographed in his office at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Katajanokka.

Afghanistan a broader response to the looming humanitarian crisis is also needed, Haavisto says.

“In any case, it is clear that the majority of the people of Afghanistan will remain there, and now the country’s economy is in misery. The evacuation operation was aimed primarily at getting out people who were at high risk. Now may come the second phase, where a major wave of migration will first hit Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan, but which will also have an impact on Europe. The international community does not have the right answer on how to respond to this, because, on the other hand, it does not want to support and strengthen the Taliban financially. ”

As a possible option, Haavisto mentions the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrellin proposal. Mr Borrell has suggested that the Union set up a humanitarian delegation in Kabul to work with the UN organizations still operating in the country.

It is unclear what human rights conditions the EU will impose on the Taliban.

Afghanistan has already received reports of, for example, whipping women on the streets, torturing journalists and killing civilians. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned this weekthat Afghanistan has entered a “new and dangerous phase”. According to information received by Bachelet, the Taliban have forced women into their homes, conducted home searches to find their enemies, and retaliated against soldiers from the former Afghan regime.

“Clearly, the spirit of human rights, the will to defend women’s rights, still remains. But what is the situation and fate of such groups in the future remains to be seen. The situation is not very good, ”says Haavisto.

Haavisto reiterates its call for international cooperation and common solutions in Afghanistan.

Haavisto justifies this on the scale of the problem: according to him, Finland has received about 8,000 contacts, in practice requests for help, from people in Afghanistan or those who help them. Haavisto mentions that the Swedish Foreign Minister has received about 25,000 similar contacts.

Some of the contacts are about people who feel they are in danger. On the other hand, livelihoods have plummeted because they can no longer practice their profession.

The Finnish government has been reluctant to make new decisions aimed at helping people in potential danger out of the country. Such humanitarian solutions are not unheard of: they have been targeted and implemented by France, for example, Britain and Germany.

“ “Now may come the second phase, where a major wave of migration will first hit Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan, but which will also have an impact on Europe.”

The Finnish government and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs have been talking for a long time about the importance of women’s rights. Finland is also aspiring to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council, in connection with which Haavisto himself has emphasized the importance of a pro-human rights policy.

How well do Finland’s practical efforts in Afghanistan after the evacuation operation correspond to these speeches?

“Well, I’m going back a bit. Afghanistan raises the question in Finland, other Nordic countries and European countries of the extent to which the country is obliged to evacuate in situations where it has had development cooperation projects and people employed locally in various projects, ”says Haavisto.

“This is what we have to think about now for Myanmar, Baghdad and Beirut. With regard to Afghanistan, a new line is emerging: we have now extended this evacuation protection to a larger number than in any previous crisis, for any other delegation. I do not think that the scope of this district tells us whether we are in favor or against human rights. ”

Haavisto does not say it directly, but in practice it seems that the Finnish government is afraid of setting a precedent. That is, after Afghanistan, the same would be required elsewhere. That is why Finland is looking for an international line on the basis of which solutions can be made.

According to Haavisto, Finland “must have a principle” that a person working in some way before the Finnish state knows whether he or she would be subject to evacuation.

“This issue has not been resolved now, but we have been working to get these 414 people out of there and repatriate them. Our Afghanistan team is constantly gathering information about the situation of different groups in the country and what could be done for them, ”says Haavisto.

“For example, women judges have become a strong appeal to Finland that we can show solidarity if an American university leaves to bring them there. These structures, which may bring more human rights defenders to safety in Finland, are just being formed. ”

Is there a political controversy within the government as to whether a wider range of people can be helped out of Afghanistan than has now been decided? At least the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Rkp would hardly have anything against it. Of course, the parties have not prominently demanded it either.

Does any governing party oppose this?

Haavisto replies that he does not recognize such.

Pekka Haavisto waited in the corridor for the control room to open a security door for suppliers. The ministry’s premises at Merikasarm opened just after a long renovation. Security measures today are robust.

Haaviston according to reports defining the war in Afghanistan, there is now competition.

“In the United States, the narrative has been narrowed down to national security and the fight against terrorism. In the European Union, the narrative is broad: it was about development, the status of women, democracy, the new Afghanistan. The third is the Taliban narrative: the country was driven by occupiers who commit human rights abuses. History will probably look for some combination of these narratives. ”

Haavisto was present at the UN mission in the early stages of the Afghanistan operation. He calls the beginning “really bad”.

“The military side was over-emphasized, the development side was under-emphasized. The hopes of many flowed into the sand. There have been many mistakes here, but none of them justify a return to the Middle Ages. ”

Now Haavisto fears that Afghanistan will once again be used as a platform and intermediary for international terrorism, as before the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001. There is already a terrorist network known as Isis-K that killed another hundred people at Kabul Airport during an evacuation operation.

“I do not consider it impossible for Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for terrorism after such chaos. And that, of course, is what this whole operation in Afghanistan was trying to prevent. ”