Saturday guest Finland went too far in its border operations, says the Italian professor: “I am not sure if Finland can honestly say that there was no other option”

Professor Alberto Alemanno sees border measures taken too far as a threat to the future of free movement. It will be difficult to give up the coron passport in time, he predicts.

Brussels

Multi welcomes the opportunity to travel across Europe this summer as the corona pandemic eases. Finland is also releasing border restrictions.

Professor of European Law Alberto Alemanno is more pessimistic.

“Compared to last summer, we know a lot more about the virus, we have a vaccination program and a vaccination passport. Still, summer can become a nightmare. We are even being asked to travel, but we may still have problems at the borders of the Member States. EU countries do not have a common line, ”says Alemanno in an interview with HS.

“There’s a lot of tension at the borders just because you come from a certain country.”

Alemanno has spoken out for an open Europe during the pandemic. The pandemic allowed many countries to tighten entry requirements, which, according to Alemanto, led to the exploitation of regulations.

People were differentiated on the basis of their nationality and health records, even though the virus did not respect the borders of nation states.

“The Italians were treated as one group, even though the situation in the north was bad and there were very few infections in the south,” he says.

“The nation state was not the right scale to impose border controls. Borders must not become a place where someone has privileges, for example because of health information. ”

Alberto Alemanno is Italian but lives in Spain.

“ “Suddenly I had to become Spanish, even though it wasn’t my choice.”

Alemanno is Italian himself, but lives in Spain and teaches at a French university. The pandemic halted the international way of life as Alemanno knew it.

“It felt like life had been truncated. Suddenly I had to become Spanish, even though it wasn’t my choice. I have always felt that I am above all European, ”he says.

“If you’ve just stuck in your seats, you’re not exposed to new experiences and perspectives.”

According to Alemanto, the pandemic broke the imagination and dream that the borders could only be crossed without thinking about the strangers.

“For 20 years, I haven’t had to present a documentary when I come to a new country. Now the situation is different. What is worrying is that for my children, for example, this situation may be a new normal. They are or may never feel free when they travel again. ”

Alemannon according to the border controls set up under the guise of a corona pandemic only continued a trend that already existed. Some EU countries have been carrying out border checks since the 2015 immigration crisis and the terrorist threat.

The Schengen rules on free movement allow for temporary border controls, but their duration has been extended.

Finland set up border controls in the corona pandemic and has maintained them for longer than most other EU countries. The European Commission has criticized Finland for considering border controls disproportionate.

The Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas appealed to Finlandto ease restrictions. “Thousands of working Estonians have to choose between work and family,” he wrote in the Guest Pen column of Helsingin Sanomat.

It has only been possible to enter Finland during the pandemic for well-defined necessary reasons, and many families, relatives and friends have not been able to meet each other for months.

Alemanno agrees with the European Commission.

According to him, Finland has gone too far in its border measures. Alemanno understands Finland’s arguments about health safety, but according to him, the restrictions should have been fine-tuned.

“The criterion was the nationality of the newcomer, which creates inequality. You couldn’t even get to Finland from a region where the disease situation is the same or even better. ”

According to Alemanto, Finland has gone too far in its border measures.

“ “I’m not sure if Finland can honestly say that there was no other option.”

According to Alemanto, Finnish geography facilitated the introduction of systematic inspections at all. However, the geographical location should not automatically justify inspections.

“The idea sounds old-fashioned at all. That you could protect citizens by closing borders. At the same time, the virus was already all over Europe, ”he says.

“I’m not sure if Finland can honestly say that there was no other option.”

Read more: How Travel is released on Monday: Vaccinated tourists can arrive in Finland, commuter traffic opens from EU and Schengen countries

Borders according to Alemanto, the closure has a greater, symbolic effect than the protection of the citizens of an individual country.

The erection of borders reinforced nationalist ideas that could have an impact on the future of the EU in general.

“I’m afraid these ideas will start to be used politically. That we are being told how Europe does not provide the necessary security and protection, but rather is a threat to us. ”

The corona pandemic is being exploited, which is beginning to damage Europe’s idea of ​​not discriminating against people on the basis of where you come from, Alemanno says.

During the corona, the European Union thought it was a rare time for the European Union to show its necessity. It is rare for all Europeans to feel in the same boat.

Here, however, the EU failed, at least initially. Member States imposed export restrictions and, for example, Italy’s requests for assistance were not answered.

One example of difficulties in cooperation, according to Alemanto, is the corona passport. Although it will enter into force in all EU countries, its terms will be different. It does not necessarily exempt, for example, quarantine and entry tests according to the original idea. The prices of corona tests also put Europeans in an unequal position.

“The corona pandemic will certainly leave scars in Europe, and they will be with us for a long time.”

Alemanno himself is leaving for a long time trip from Spain. He will give a series of lectures in Florence, Italy. The trip is preceded by a corona test and printed travel forms.

“I’m afraid the corona passport isn’t ultimately as temporary a requirement as you might now think. It can be hard to give up. ”