Saturday guest | Elisabeth Rehn supported the pursuit of NATO a long time ago: “We don’t know if that port is safe then”

The struggle over Ukraine did not start in February, but Russia’s open war of aggression changed the course of Finland and Europe irrevocably. Information about war crimes shocked the world. Also in the Baltic Sea burst gas pipes.

Rehn watched all of this from his home in Kirkkonummi from a special perspective – supported by a long career in security policy and UN peace mediation.

For the same reason, Rehn was invited to enter the Castle celebration on Independence Day as the first guest. When the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö called about the matter in October, Rehn says that he has already had time to think that “what evil has been done”.

Elisabeth Rehn greeted President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse Jenni Haukiot as they entered the Castle as the first guest of the celebrations on Independence Day.

The big ones security policy lines were also mixed with daily politics during Christmas.

Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo expressed his concern Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center) on paternity leave. In Orpo’s opinion, paternity leave could have been postponed due to the incompleteness of the NATO process.

Rehn has experience in equality issues. As the first female defense minister, she started the process of women’s voluntary military service.

“It was absolutely right that Kaikkonen took the parental leave he was entitled to,” says Rehn.

“It’s really ugly to suggest that he was somehow a traitor. He follows Finnish law and thinks about the future of families.”

Later, Orpo emphasized that he understood Kaikkonen’s solution, but was worried about the progress of the matter, because Kaikkonen has “all the knowledge” about the NATO matter. On Friday, Orpo told that he himself had reason to think about it.

Finland The NATO process has undoubtedly had its share of challenges. Still, Rehn doesn’t think it depends on one person. Finland will hardly become a NATO member while Kaikkonen is on paternity leave.

“Kaikkonen has rowed the boat pretty well to the harbor now. We don’t know if that NATO port is protected. A few, like [Turkin presidentti Recep Tayyip] Erdoğanhas already prevented the arrival.”

It is known that Rehn flagged for NATO already in the early 1990s. He followed international cooperation as defense minister, and was convinced of the benefits of defense alliances.

“I convinced myself that NATO is not stupid.”

Not everyone agreed. Rehn recently found a cartoon published in Helsingin Sanomat in his archives. That’s the president Martti Ahtisaari watches nervously as Rehn hangs the NATO flag on the pole.

“It may be that NATO is not as effective as we hope and believe. It has to be seen and verified,” says Rehn now.

In the old caricature, Rehn pulls the NATO flag to the rafters while the then-president Martti Ahtisaari follows with a grumpy look next to him.

All in the middle, the Finnish Defense Forces are going through a fundamental change. Rehn’s youngest grandchild just returned from a year of military service.

“There is no longer talk of any enemy other than Russia there. It’s a fact that you have to live with.”

Joining NATO will mean more bureaucracy for the Defense Forces, Rehn estimates, but above all, cooperation will be crucially important.

“It is extremely good in the National Defense to have long-term partners that you know at all levels of operations. In close relationships, you know better how others react to things.”

He met his successor, Kaikkonen Rehn, in the beginning of autumn in representative duties. There was talk about the different circumstances.

“I said that as a minister I was allowed to beg for funds, and now they are pushed on youwhich is of course necessary.”

Under Kaikkonen’s leadership, Finland decided a year ago on the purchase of 64 F-35 fighter jets. The approximately ten billion euro arms deal is the largest in Finnish history.

Elisabeth Rehn’s home has a miniature model of the Hornet on the table.

The current Hornet fighters were acquired under Rehn’s leadership. A year ago, he hinted to HS that he had his own favorite among the fighter options.

“The choice was right. I was just horrified by the price.”

“And first of all, of course, I’m sad that things are at this point now. There would be other money holes. In my time, disarmament was the most talked about in the world.”

In February the beginning of the war of aggression in Russia took Rehn to his own war memories. He experienced the continuation of the war as an 8-year-old child.

“Everything I saw then came back. I looked at my own great-grandchildren to see if they would be the same.”

For Rehn it remains a mystery why the little lota’s life was later wrapped around world wars.

Ukrainian in the war Rehn has paid attention to the changes brought about by technology in the past year.

Rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles are at war in Ukraine, and around them is a digitally transmitted information war. Weapons are aimed more precisely, also at civilian targets, and trolls fight for the truth.

“This is therefore a much more brutal war. There is so much invisible technology involved.”

During the rest of the year, the shock of the war turned into hope in Europe. During the fall, Ukraine managed to free large areas from Russian control. The situation on the front changed.

Now Ukraine seems to be aiming for full victory, including Crimea. Russia, on the other hand, can launch a new major attack early next year. It may be that optimism has been emphasized too much in the West.

“There must be optimism. There’s no point in wars if you don’t believe you’ll get a result.”

Russia has committed countless war crimes in Ukraine. Time will tell if one of them bears responsibility.

Rehn says that he has often argued with experienced peace negotiators about whether the pursuit of peace or justice is more important in the post-war situation.

“I think that it is impossible to achieve peace without justice. One can answer that justice cannot be achieved before peace. But I think we tend to forget about justice when peace is achieved.”

In the war in Yugoslavia, Rehn also investigated war crimes committed by Croatians. As a witness, he participated in heavy cross-examinations and later learned that he was on the lists of the Croatian secret police.

Rehn says he appreciates the efforts of the Ukrainians to recover the bodies of fallen enemies.

Locating the missing was one of his responsibilities when Rehn worked as a UN human rights reporter in Bosnia after the war in Yugoslavia. Later, Rehn did his part at the UN so that those who committed war crimes could be brought to the Hague war crimes tribunal and the peace process would progress.

“From that point of view, I am also very surprised that we were all so shocked by the war in Ukraine. Is what happened in Bosnia just under 30 years ago really so completely forgotten.”

Independence Day reception proved that Rehn is probably one of Finland’s most popular former politicians. In the presidential palace, Rehn “didn’t get anywhere much forward”, when guests kept coming to speak, politicians across party lines.

Rehn considers his immediacy to be his greatest advantage. However, he still thinks about security policy with the routine of a politician, in a roundabout way and in a story-like manner.

“I’m very talkative. And I’m not really afraid, angry dogs or much else,” he says.

“And when I was politically active, it wasn’t nice, so it saved me from all that bad.”

Elisabeth Rehn looks at the deer that came to feed in the backyard. Rehn is comfortable in the middle of the forest. Ten years ago, a violent storm cut off the electricity for days. Rehn melted snow with a sprinkler and read books by the light of a navigation lamp.

Rehn said at Linna’s party that he was a little worried about everything, the elderly and the young. The weakened condition of young conscripts is cause for concern, as is the mental health of the elderly after the pandemic.

But at least what is he not worried about? Is it the operational capability of the new fighters?

“That we wouldn’t be able to cope as a nation. It’s an impossible thought for me,” says Rehn.

“We are grumpy and melancholic, and therefore accept that there may be setbacks. It’s not all birdsong, but the march continues.”