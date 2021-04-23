Saturday guest Electoral Director: Letter voting could also be used by residents of Finland in exceptional circumstances

“The risks of online voting have not disappeared anywhere, and I think they are still greater than the benefits,” says Arto Jääskeläinen, election director.

Electoral director Arto Jääskeläinen estimates that the use of letter voting in exceptional situations may still be seriously considered for voters living in Finland.

On the other hand, he does not believe in the introduction of online voting, as it involves even more problems than letter voting, which can already be used by expatriate Finns.

Alternative voting methods have become topical due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Online voting was thoroughly investigated in 2017.

“Online voting would be convenient during the Korona era, but there are big risks, especially in terms of data security and election secrecy. Various manipulations, intrusions and destruction work are possible. The biggest problem is trust, when the election result calculated by the machine cannot be questioned, unlike paper tickets can always be recalculated. ”

Often Estonia is being asked and asked how online voting has been made safe there and is already being used in all elections.

“After all, they mainly think that online voting works, but it has not spread to other countries from there,” Jääskeläinen points out.

Confidence would also be tested in a letter vote. Again, election secrecy cannot be guaranteed and the voter can be put under pressure. Filling out forms and playing with envelopes can be difficult, and you can’t trust the flow of mail. A letter voter also needs two witnesses.

“In exceptional cases, however, enabling letter voting in some form also for those living in Finland will probably be considered in more depth from now on,” Jääskeläinen believes, despite the problems.

However, the letter vote did not receive much popularity in the 2019 parliamentary elections. 12,000 forms were ordered and 6,000 were returned.

Elto Jääskeläinen, the election director, is still satisfied with the decision to postpone the election.­

This the spring municipal elections were postponed from April to June due to the pandemic. Advance voting begins a month later, on May 26, and the actual election day is June 13.

Jääskeläinen is pleased that the decision was made to postpone the election, though political decision on the transfer it stretched quite late, until March.

“We Justice Ministry officials discussed the transfer with the Minister as early as the end of January, when the interest rate curves of the scenarios made at the time seemed to start rising just towards spring and the situation began to deteriorate.”

According to Jääskeläinen, the decision should have been reached in February, when the initial deadline for submitting lists of candidates to the Central Election Committees was 9 March. Now candidates can still be nominated until May 4th.

The final transfer decision was made on the basis of THL’s estimates and calculations.

“Neither the officials nor the party secretaries had the authority or the ability to question the views of the expert authorities. The last staple was a TV interview with the CEO of THL. In it, he clearly said that the election would be better held in June. After that, it was going, ”Jääskeläinen recalls the decision to be made on Saturday, March 6.

“Yes, it was the right decision, even though the figures presented to us at the time proved to be too high. Now the situation is this, that is, better, and hopefully even better by the election. ”

Jääskeläinen according to the postponement of the election to the autumn could have been a good option from the point of view of vaccinations, but the seasonality of the epidemic spoke in favor of June.

“And no one knows if there will be a fourth wave or new virus variants. It could also be easier for party secretaries to accept the transfer in a couple of months. ”

Eventually, parliamentary parties other than the Basic Finns stood behind the transfer.

Was the transfer politicized?

“Decisions made through legislation are always political, including postponing elections. I do not see that it has called into question the independence of the Ministry of Justice or officials. A unanimous decision was sought until the last, and it was almost successful, ”Jääskeläinen reflects.

Electoral director is now convinced that the municipalities have enough expertise to conduct the elections safely, even if the pandemic had not eased its grip in June.

“I have no doubt about it. The municipalities now have a good track record. ”

According to Jääskeläinen, the Ministry of Justice and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) have instructed municipalities on, for example, polling stations and protective equipment.

“More leeway is also brought about by the fact that advance voting takes two weeks instead of a week. Advance voting places have also been added somewhat and times have been stretched to the maximum, ”Jääskeläinen lists.

The two-week advance vote now fits the calendar better than in April, when Easter hit at the same time.

To the municipalities instructions have also been given on the use of masks and handguns, the maintenance of safety clearances, the cleaning of surfaces, the installation of safety plexiglass and the fact that a voter may make a ballot with his or her own pen.

Special arrangements have been made for those in quarantine. In some municipalities it is possible to vote for a car outside, for example, and tents and canopies are also erected.

There are about 4.4 million eligible voters in the municipal elections. In the 2017 municipal elections, about 2.6 million eligible voters voted.

There are 932 advance polling stations in municipal elections and 1,854 polling station polls on election day.

There are about 20,000 election officials across the country.

At home and efforts have now also been made to promote voting in institutions through vaccinations for election officials and officers from 19 April. The possibility of vaccination only applies to those responsible for home and institutional voting, which is between 2,000 and 4,000.

Institutions include, for example, hospitals, 24-hour care facilities and prisons.

The government changed the order of vaccination, with the goal that people quarantined by an infectious disease doctor can exercise their voting rights.

According to Jääskeläinen, it may still be possible that those in isolation will also be able to vote.

“As the epidemic eases, the Department of Health and Welfare has eased its previous positions, and the matter is currently being investigated.”

Jääskeläinen also points out that not everyone may even want to vote, although high turnout is, of course, the goal. In the 2017 municipal elections, 58.9 per cent of those entitled to vote went to the polls.

What do you think the electoral leader is sometimes obliged to make voting a vote instead of a right?

“I am not in favor of forced voting, but it is quite good to consider voting as an expression of free will. And it is also an opinion that you will not vote. ”

Jääskeläinen does not believe in special “remember to use your voice” campaigns either, and there are no very dual experiences with them.

“Good electoral positions are important. It has an impact on what parties and candidates say and do. ”

According to Arto Jääskeläinen, Election Director, conducting the election is a rewarding job.­

Jääskeläinen itself has not lost interest in the election, although it has been working on it for decades. The first elections he held were the 1994 presidential elections.

“This is a rewarding job when new aspects always emerge and also new difficulties, for which, however, there is always a solution. And the end result is the most important. ”

Jääskeläinen admits that due to the corona pandemic, the municipal elections this spring or summer have done a lot of work.

“Without the corona, these would have been just one more municipal election, but now a lot has been learned,” says Jääskeläinen.

Ministry of Justice and the election director have also received criticism and criticism for, for example, slowness.

“Criticism must always be treated constructively, but we have not slowed down.”

“Commentators do not always know what is happening behind the scenes here, but only look at things from their own point of view,” Jääskeläinen believes and points out that the ministry began preparations for the election as early as August.

Cooperation with THL began in September. The election instructions were submitted to the municipalities at the end of January and the corona instructions at the beginning of February.

Jääskeläinen admits that the Ministry’s election communications have not been fast and extensive enough.

“Already in the autumn, we did a lot of election work, but we didn’t know the message. Now we try to tell you about even the smallest things right away. ”