Saturday guest According to press reports, VTV’s inspection activities have atrophied – President Vehviläinen: The matter will be discussed in Parliament after Easter

Parliamentary speaker Anu Vehviläinen (center) says it intends to discuss the latest information on the State Audit Office (VTV) with the chairman of the parliamentary audit committee after Easter.

Evening paper and Evening News reported on Friday that the general manager Tytti Yli-Viikarin During the period, VTV’s actual inspection and control activities have atrophied.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, last year 48 per cent fewer man-days were used for performance audits related to the use of state funds than in 2016. According to Iltalehti, audit activities have been modified to be more favorable to the management of audit targets.

At first glance, Vehviläinen describes the spectacular graphics of the reduction in the actual inspection activity as confusing.

“It is clear that these graphs are interesting and it is worth finding out whether attention has been paid to this in the Parliamentary Audit Committee and what kind of discussion has taken place.”

For the time being, however, he does not want to take a detailed position on the information or the extent to which he should have reacted to it in Parliament, as he feels that he does not know enough about the background to the matter.

“It’s definitely worth discussing what’s behind this.”

Chairman of the Parliamentary Audit Committee, Member of Parliament Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (green) said on Friday to HS, the reduction in the actual audit activity has not been reflected in the activity reports of the State Audit Office VTV or in the staff consultations through which the committee receives its information.

Director of VTV Mikko Koiranen explained For STT, a reduction in inspection activities due to a change in the nature of the activities. He also denied censoring the reports.

Vehviläinen commented on the matter at the end of a windy week.

During Easter Ship Week, Parliament decided to start the process of arresting VTV’s Director General Yli-Viikari from office during the ongoing preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police.

This is an exceptional case that has never been seen before in Parliament.

Yli-Viikari’s use and operations – including travel and representation expenses as well styling services procurement – has recently been widely publicized.

VTV is the supreme body supervising the use of public finances. Its role is to verify the legality and appropriateness of financial management in, inter alia, public authorities, businesses and funds.

VTV, on the other hand, is supervised by the Parliamentary Audit Committee and the Parliamentary auditors.

Could Parliament have in any way better supervised the public finance supervisor? So is this also a parliamentary failure?

“I can’t answer this outright,” Vehviläinen says.

The Audit Committee took into account the ambiguities that had emerged in VTV in February, when the case of Yli-Viikari had come to light. A report on the matter is currently being prepared.

“The task of the Parliamentary Audit Committee is not to visit receipts, so it cannot be,” Vehviläinen says.

Vehviläinen emphasizes VTV’s position independent of Parliament, which is enshrined in the Constitution.

According to him, however, after the worst of the dust has settled, it would be good to assess whether the parliamentary control work with regard to the independent agency fulfills its task at the general level.

“I always think that when there is a crisis, it is difficult to make an assessment of the balance. But once the situation calms down, we have to look at how it is. ”

He does not take a closer look at what the potential change needs might be, if any.

Parliament is been in the eyes of a real news storm during Easter ship week.

In addition to the VTV process initiated by the Chancellery Committee, the Constitution Committee announced that it would require such a major renovation a bill allowing restrictions on movement that the government pulled it off.

This was not the first time that the law of the Corona era had run into difficulties in Parliament. A similar complete collision was achieved, for example, last autumn with the law on negative test results at borders.

President Vehviläinen considers it clear that the hustle and bustle of the Korona era have been seen as problems in the quality of legislation coming to Parliament.

“Of course it is visible, it is not actually disputed on the part of the government,” Vehviläinen says.

In the role of President Vehviläinen does not comment much on the content issues of individual laws.

He still states that he understands the restrictions on movement position of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs that alternative models were not sufficiently explored and that the objectives were met by the wrong measures.

At the same time, Vehviläinen has enough understanding for the government and law-making officials.

“The crown-related restrictions are so exceptional that they have not been made before. I think that whatever the basis of government, these would have difficulties, ”believes Vehviläinen, who represents the center of the ruling party.

He also recalls that there have been problems in drafting legislation under previous governments as well. For this reason, for example, a Legislative Review Board was set up Juha Sipilän during the government.

“At all times, the duties of a minister are really demanding. Now that you have this kind of time, I have many coping Minister I really was worried. “

For example legal scholars have criticized itthat the Government’s review of legality, in practice by the Chancellor of Justice, should have detected the shortcomings of the Restrictions on Movement Act in advance. Vehviläinen does not take a position on this debate.

With regard to time pressure, he recalls that under normal circumstances, the speaking time for government proposals coming to Parliament would be one and a half months to two months. Now the pace has had to be kept much faster in order to adjust to the constraints required by the corona crisis.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anu Vehviläinen, describes himself as Speaker of the Korona Period. Vehviläinen at the Parliamentary Plenary Session in Helsinki on March 19, 2021.­

57 years old a long-standing Member of Parliament and double minister Vehviläinen rose to become Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Central) after becoming Minister of Finance last June. His term has been clearly different from his predecessors in the same role.

The President is second only to the President in the order of precedence of the Republic, and usually, in addition to the knocking of a mallet, everyday life involves a significant amount of solemn representation.

Now it’s all gone. Teams are on the farm.

“If you think there may be some gloom in the job of the president, then I haven’t had any guests. I handle all events remotely, all international meetings are also remote meetings, ”says Vehviläinen.

Vehviläinen calls himself the President of the Corona Age, as the legislative work related to the fight against the coronavirus has been strongly defined through him. Vehviläinen’s table also constantly contains Parliament’s own corona practices. They have been tightened time after time.

Speaker of Parliament Anu Vehviläinen in the Parliament restaurant. Due to corona restrictions, only one person can sit at each table, therefore the chairs have been removed.­

The President says that securing the functioning of Parliament plays a very essential role in his work.

“We must always have a situation where Parliament is able to make decisions and parliamentarism works.”

For example, the extensive exposure or illness of one parliamentary group or committee would confuse decision-making.

So far, the preparedness work has been relatively successful. 12 corona infections have been detected in Parliament, including both representatives and other staff. All infections have come from outside the House, and no chain of infection has spread within Parliament.

However, quite conscientiously, not everyone on Arkadian Hill has managed to comply with the restrictions. Both the use of masks in plenary and, for example, the safety gaps in the cupboard have in some cases had to be pointed out.

Reducing the number of chairs from the cupboard “made things better,” Vehviläinen says.

“In general, restrictions are moderately well respected.”

Legislative work In addition to the government, the Korona period has also been tough for Parliament. The laws have been passed at their fastest in about a week, and at times the pressure has been tough.

Earlier this spring, Vehviläinen and the Secretary General of Parliament Maija-Leena Paavolainen wrote to Prime Minister Sanna Marin about schedule pressure, other ministers and the Chancellor of Justice. The message was that Parliament would take the time it needed to pass laws, and the government could not set it.

According to Vehviläinen, the discussion took on too large a scale in public. According to him, there was no need to return to similar correspondence. The speech connection to the government and the prime minister is good, he says.

However, Vehviläinen reminds that the Parliamentary Constitution Committee has also had to pay attention to the pressure on the schedule.

The Committee on Constitutional Affairs noted the timetable for the legislation as well restrictions on movement that temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act in connection with.

According to Vehviläinen, both officials and politicians try to anticipate the progress of legislation together as far as possible.

“Undeniably, the corona situation has made it not always successful. Everyone is trying their best. ”

Corona laws legislation, including restrictions on movement, has also been the subject of debate on the interpretation of the Constitution and the rigidity of legislation.

One of the recurring perspectives is that the Finnish system, in which the constitutionality of laws is monitored in advance, makes it unreasonably difficult or slow to take sensible action.

In many countries, constitutionality is reviewed by the Constitutional Court once laws have been passed. Vehviläinen does not support changing the Finnish system in this direction.

“I think the Committee on Constitutional Affairs is the right place.”

He still highlights, for example, the opposition party’s coalition veteran MP Ben Zyskowiczin views expressed and says he understands them.

Zyskowicz has recently made a big voice in Parliament about the unnecessary strictness of the Finnish interpretation of fundamental rights.

Most recently, in connection with the law on forced border testing, he criticized that the Finnish “over-tension” interpretation of fundamental rights and the constitution examines things from the perspective of only one fundamental right and does not weigh the fundamental rights of other people – in this case everyone.

Vehviläinen hopes for an easier reflection on the role and interpretation of the Constitution in the Finnish system during the Korona period.

“In a calmer time, it would be good to have a debate on how to make this fundamental rights reflection with us.”