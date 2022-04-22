Saturday Essay Why do so many want to go back to the technology of listening to music in the past? These three things in vinyl records are appealing

Consumers have revived a format that is decades old and once abandoned. The long-standing enthusiasm for vinyl still means only a few percent of music sales, writes Ilkka Mattila.

In the modern the world firmly believes in technological progress. People have wanted to pay for new technology anytime for any reason. In general, it is more powerful than previous technology, easier to use, and sometimes also looks finer.

And when everyone else has moved on to new technology as well.

If consumers were content with old technical applications, we would still talk on landlines, tap text on paper in the office, send letters and postcards, and surround the TV programs page of the printed newspaper with our favorite programs tonight.

The number of people doing this has almost completely disappeared.

Because It is exceptional that for several years now, more and more people have wanted to return to the technology of the past in listening to music and acquire a turntable and vinyl records.

An analog recording of sound on an engraved groove was invented in the 1870s, and a PVC-molded soundtrack is now sold in the late 1940s. In the late 1980s, vinyl was abandoned because consumers had first found walkmans, that is, small portable c-cassette players, followed by CDs that had superior sound quality, especially compared to c-cassettes.

The return of vinyl has been tracked and marveled at in recent years, but there is no consensus on its reasons.

Music editor, artistic director of the We Jazz record label and festival of the same name, and vinyl enthusiast Matti Nives wrote on the subject late last year Finnish Music Quarterly and questioned the general belief that vinyl records would be bought for nostalgia reasons.

Nives recalls that most new vinyl buyers have grown up at a time when music was listened to on CDs and have no childhood experiences with record players and lp discs.

Very much better is not the theory that the sound quality of a vinyl record would be absolutely better than other formats. Or is it if you take the most modest compressed digital audio files or the c-tape already mentioned as a reference.

What is certain is that when you listen to a vinyl record, the music sounds different than a CD or a CD-quality stream, and some of the vinyl sounds more pleasing.

A third and perhaps more indisputable reason is found in vinyl record as an object. It’s packed with covers whose visual look is in one way or another related to the music and offers an extraordinary experience at best. The 12-inch disk is also large, easily damaged, and has limited storage capacity, and is therefore contrary to current efficiency thinking and interesting.

All This together has made the vinyl record a premium product in the recording market. It is an alternative way to get music to hear. With tens of thousands of songs added to the range of streaming services every day, the range of vinyl records will be much narrower. Buying a vinyl record is a targeted and thoughtful acquisition, as opposed to a stream of music flowing from Spotify.

Like all other premium products, vinyl record is more expensive than a bulk product. A new vinyl album usually costs € 30-40. For the same money, you can get two months of high-resolution hr audio streaming or even four months of CD levels.

From the beginning of the year was told, how sales of vinyl records had continued to grow last year, and on top of all that, the popularity of CDs had also started to rise slightly. Despite this, the whole world music sales only five percent had sales of physical recordings. In Finland, the share was ten per cent, and just over half of this is vinyl records.

For growth however, it is believed. Evidence of this is the recent release of a merger between two Dutch record companies.

Bertus, one of Europe’s largest record labels, and Record Industry have merged, and in addition to increasing sales, the new player aims to open the worst bottleneck in the vinyl market, the record production itself.

Music Business Worldwide according to the news, the merged company plans to double its production volume with 33 new sheet metal presses, which will be able to produce 25 million vinyl records per year.

The scale can be seen in the fact that just over 41 million new vinyl albums were sold in the United States last year. According to data collected by Ifpi Finland, the umbrella organization for the recording industry in Finland, just over 167,000 vinyl records were sold last year, but the sales volumes of non-Ifpi companies are not included.

Production of vinyl records has long been slow since most of the old record factories were shut down in the 1990s, and it has taken time to set up new ones and acquire pressing machines.

Due to congestion, it can take up to a year for a new record to go on sale.

In Finland, the pressing of plates will continue after a break of 27 years this year, when the Helsinki Record Press, which was founded last year, will start production.

VinylHowever, there is no question of consumers switching to listening to new music exclusively on vinyl records. It is very common to get to know the new music first by streaming it, and if you like it, and if a vinyl record is also available, a purchase decision will be made.

On the side of new releases, there is also a trade in used vinyl records. For many vinyl enthusiasts, finding old records is even more interesting than buying new ones.

There are no statistics on the sale of used audio discs, and even for an experienced record dealer it is difficult to make an assessment.

“It could be a hundred thousand records a year,” the CEO of Record Store Äxä Jyri Lipponen says cautiously. “Or maybe something between 50,000 and 100,000.”

According to Lipponen, sales of used vinyls are concentrated in large cities in Finland. There is no centralized organization for disk drives, and therefore it is impossible to find sales volumes. In addition to domestic trading, the second-hand market is growing with records acquired from abroad through Discogs, Ebay and other marketplaces.

And to make it even more difficult to understand the actual size of the vinyl, Lipponen reminds us that in addition to the 167,000 records sold through Ifp’s member companies, Finns have bought a lot of records from independent players and foreign online stores.

“Then it’s hard to say if there are 50,000 or 100,000.”