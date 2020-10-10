One person who was declared a prophet saw the position of the world as early as about 40 years ago: Chistopher Lasch. At least Lasch knows what’s bothering me: the feeling of historicity, writes Eleonoora Riihinen.

Post-wisdom is easier to predict. The events of 2016, Donald Trumpin since the election victory and the Brexit vote, political and media experts have analyzed their heads as pains: what exactly happened and why.

But one person who was declared a prophet saw the position of the world about 40 years ago: Chistopher Lasch (1932–1994), professor at the University of Rochester, historian and vocal social critic.

Advisor and Strategy Manager who winged Donald Trump Steve Bannon has said the 2016 election was a testament to Lasch’s foresight skills. In recent years, his hit book The Culture of Narcissism (1979) has been raised again. Experts have declared that we live Lasch moments.

I grabbed it To Laschi’s work like a drowning lifebuoy. It felt like I didn’t understand anything about our chaotic time anymore. Everything seems possible and nothing surprising.

It’s a scary, absurd state where one makes one’s mind just curl up in one’s own indifference, starts collecting art glass, looking Gilmore girls over and over again, come up with projects for self-improvement. Anything to distract my thoughts from the fact that the world around me is burning.

At least Lasch knows what’s bothering me: the feeling of history. According to him, it is due to globalization and the media, among other things. We consume a fragmented news field where each day has its own crisis from somewhere in the world. “There will be a feeling that we live in a world where the past does not control the present and the future has become completely unpredictable.”

The feeling of non-history is also related to the fact that the world is really more unpredictable than before. Lasch, for example, anticipates the impoverishment of the middle class and the spread of insecurity from the poorer sections of society to the experience of the wealthiest and most powerful sections of the population. There is terrorism, cultural conflicts, economic crises, pandemics, natural disasters, the fear of climate change.

The chaotic environment, in turn, reinforces the culture of narcissism, the intrigue, Lasch argues, combining freely Freudin and Marxin theories. According to Lasch, modern man is no more Daniel Defoen the role model of the liberal entrepreneurial boss Robinson Crusoe but in another author of the author the self-selling opportunist Moll Flanders. We live in an era of hedonism, where human relationships have become a mutual exploitation, Lasch rumbles in an inconsolable tone.

According to Laschi, the narcissistic person as a cultural metaphor is basically a self-loathing being who thirsts for the love and acceptance of others, wants attention and publicity, and fears aging and death, oblivion. He wants to succeed, but the most important thing is that influence successful and spend – sometimes beyond their means. Impressions are all in all, which in turn means that we do not discuss the subject of the debate but the debate itself.

Long before social media or even the Internet, Lasch predicted that culture would become a mirror of its own self: “Cameras and other recording devices not only convey experiences, but change their quality, giving modern life the character of a large echo chamber.” As if we were living in a large mirror hall, Lasch is poetry.

The scariest in the book, however, is how accurate Lasch’s predictions are about U.S. policy. Income inequalities are growing, people are losing faith in leaders and are not so much trying to change social conditions but to realize themselves through self-help and therapy.

Political communication begins to mimic the public relations management familiar from business. The realities and truth of political decision-making are flexible in the face of rhetoric that appeals to the public. Politics becomes a spectacle of useless people coveting publicity and power. Voters want to identify with strong winners, not “losers”.

Trump if anyone likes to talk about winners and losers. He wants to perform strongly, especially in the midst of crises. He waved defiantly The Bible, as cities around the country flared up in protests by the BLM movement and gasped for breath in the face of a coronavirus disease in the midst of a historic state of emergency, a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

And it’s hard to imagine how this could more aptly describe Trump’s America: “The United States is led by an economic elite with an anti-elitist ideology.”

Thoroughly pessimistic Lasch exacerbates a lot, but still comes the feeling that we are living the dystopia he imagined to come true. It would be tempting, therefore, to think that Laschi’s work has become a self-fulfilling prophecy, perhaps a playbook for Trump’s political career, if and when it has been known to Trump’s honed election tactics.

But the problem is not Trump but a betrayed promise of the American dream that poverty can rise to riches and success simply because of one’s own entrepreneurship and diligence. That if what is poison combined with a frightening sense of history.

Lasch does not offer specific drugs to suppress apathy. Perhaps he could classify giving them as despising self-help. He himself died of cancer at the age of 61 after refusing chemotherapy. He wanted to work for a better world for the rest of his life, and did not consider his own birth or death to be a very important part of cultural development.

Still, I would like to share the instructions I have drawn from Laschi’s work to try to avoid withdrawal:

1. Reduce superficial news browsing, headlines and fuss reading from some. Take a moment to delve into things, read long background news stories, see documentaries. Read the history! Read non-fiction, novels and poems. Try to outline long arches.

2. Fight narcissism by nurturing your lovely mediocrity. Not everyone needs to write a generational novel or run a business. You are valuable even if you do absolutely nothing.

3. Don’t just try to change yourself. Change the circumstances: your workplace, your place of residence, society, the world.

4. Don’t make your own life better. Make the lives of others better.