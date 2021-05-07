Saturday essay Was Lynyrd Skynyrd, known for the Sweet Home Alabama hit, on or against racism?

Column photo, Mikko-Pekka Heikkinen. Photo: KALLE KOPONEN / HS­

Suddenly you would think the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd and Neil Young were once blood enemies.

After all, the orchestra, which rose to fame in the 1970s, announced its most famous song Sweet Home in Alabamathat Neil Young is not in need in the South: “A southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”

It was the band’s response to Young’s songs Alabama and Southern man, in which a Canadian singer-songwriter stamped the state and likewise made the whole of the southern United States a racist backyard.

But in defending its home region, Lynyrd Skynyrd set its lyrics so that it could also be heard defending a policy of racial segregation in Alabama. The meanings were also confused by the fact that the band used to perform in front of the infamous southern flag.

The result was a mess for which the truth has been sought since the 21st century. Sea reveals the necessary lessons about the influence of popular culture, media, and policy-making on image formation.

In fact, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Neil Young were fans of each other, if not friends.

At least if you believe their own words. The band’s lead singer Ronnie Van Zant said in the mid-1970s that the band wrote Sweet Home Alabaman “Jokes” and that they loved Neil Young and his music.

With his song, Skynyrd wanted to peck Young Alabamaa, does not knock out a person. In their view, Young did wrong by generalizing the whole of Alabama as a nest of racism and accusing the people of the South at the time of enslaving blacks that had taken place in the previous century. To underline his position, Van Zant wore a T-shirt when he performed, featuring Neil Young’s album Tonight’s the Night cover. The shirt he is wearing is Lynyrd Skynyrd Street Survivors cover (1977).

Neil Young, for his part, wanted Lynyrd Skynyrd to record his songs Powderfinger.

Shaking However, Van Zant and Young survived the armistice. This has annoyed the next generation of Southern musicians – bad information still props up subtle stereotypes about their home region.

In 2001, the Alabama-Georgian alt-country band Drive-By Truckers released an entire album on the theme. It startled, as the band is known for its strongly liberal stance. And now, with their heart blood, they defended Lynyrd Skynyrd, considered by many to be a red-necked southern ice.

Southern Rock Opera plate illuminates the lesser-known side of Alabama. Vocalist Patterson Hood (b. 1964) grew up in the deeply religious and politically conservative Shoals region, the other side of which is progressive and artistic.

Many of the blues and jazz were the basic names of the region. Patterson’s father David Hood played bass in a Caucasian band that recorded Aretha Franklinin and Wilson Pickettin with black stars like.

In Hood’s growing environment, races were only raced on TV shows. The primary school he attended had allowed black and white students under the same roof in 1970, peacefully.

“Such is the duality of the Southern thing,” Hood sings.

Such is the dichotomy of the southern meining.

Alabama’s reputation Patterson Hood blames the populist Democratic governor for the pollution George C. Wallacea.

Wallace pulled a harsh racist policy. He was governor of Alabama for a total of 13 years from 1962-1987. He defiantly defended racial segregation during a time of federalism John F. Kennedyn chair scrapped it. For his first job, Wallace redeemed his election promise by standing at the school door to prevent dark-skinned people from entering the University of Alabama. Like some modern-day survivors, he had understood which string to pull in order to get attention. Martin Luther King called him one of America’s most dangerous racists.

In the 1970s, then, Wallace was constantly on the national news representing the “good people of Alabama”. He roared like a Southern, breaking up and eventually running for president.

When Patterson Hood first traveled outside the southern states, he was shocked. Elsewhere, people imagined that Alabama and its inhabitants are equal to George Wallace.

“Racism is a global problem, has been since the beginning of written history. And it’s not just about whites and blacks. But thanks to George Wallace, it’s always convenient to present it in the southern dialect, ”he says in the paragraph The Three Great Alabama Icons (Finnish translation of the supplier).

One of the icons mentioned is Ronnie Van Zant.

Lynyrd Skynyrd had been considered junt music by Hood during his school years, but as an adult he interpreted the band with new ears. About him, the band talked about the same plural Alabama he had experienced himself.

“The one who certainly exists, but whose few saw through the rebellion flag.”

The warmth and feeling at Skynyrd is notoriously whispered: songs about love, friendship, death, grief, and tour life. Rock base oats.

Unfortunately, that pluralism remains a mystery. Sweet Home Alabama The references in the 1960s to the human rights struggles of the 1960s and to the “governor” still fuel speculation as to whether Ronnie Van Zant and his bandmates still supported racial segregation. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Van Zant could be Wallace’s “big fan”. The flag of the southern rebellion remained firmly in Skynyrd’s catalog, although the symbol was puzzling as early as the 1970s.

Ronnie Van Zantia has been described as contradictory and stubborn: he owned a pistol even though he condemned the handguns in the song Saturday Night Special.

There are no more answers from him. Van Zant died in a plane crash in October 1977. The band disbanded.

Week of the accident after Neil Young performed in Miami. At the end of the show, he performed Alabama a version that changed for a while with Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama. He did so in honor of Ronnie Van Zant and others who died in Turma.

In 2012, Young said he earned a verbal counterattack from last year’s Skynyrd and didn’t like his own Alabamansa lyrics. This year, though, he recorded it again.

What do we learn?

Suddenly a person just thinks, but if you bother to dig, you will be surprised and eventually know.

Let’s even look at George Wallace. By the time of the 1982 governoral election, he had turned his coat and apologized for his past repression. For his final season, he was elected by votes, much of which came from Alabama blacks.

In keeping with Drive-By Truckers: that’s the way it is, the multiplicity of being.

Sources: Rolling Stone, The New York Times, rockmusicrevival.com, groovyhistory.com.

Neil Young at a gig in 1978.­