Saturday essay Viewers hated Dwayne Johnson because he was too nice – Now The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and the reason for its popularity is the same as what ruined his career

Dwayne Johnson began her career in show ringing about 25 years ago. That’s when he was hated because young The Rock was too nice. Over the years, the situation has turned on its head.

Went quickly became clear that people did not like Dwayne “The Rock” from Johnson. Every time he arrived enthusiastically, the reception was furious, downright hostile.

“Die, Rocky, die,” viewers shouted from week to week.

The year was 1996. Young Johnson had ended up with his father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather Peter Maivian in the footsteps of the show button ring. The genre is a sporty, scripted drama based on the battle between good and evil. Johnson was made good. The largest company of its kind at WWE was believed to charm with comfort.

The audience disagreed. Fans demand rogue language and a harsh vibe.

Hardly anyone believed that a couple of years later, Johnson would be the number one name in show wrestling.

Or that 25 years later he would be a Hollywood actor and one of the biggest stars in the international entertainment business.

The Rock momentarily made a return to the button rings in the 2010s. Picture from 2013.­

Today Dwayne Johnson is loved. On Instagram, he has more followers than just a football player Cristiano Ronaldo and the singer Ariana Grandella.

It may come as a surprise to many. Although Johnson’s name is familiar to many Finns, his enormous popularity can be difficult to discern.

And Instagram isn’t the only one where Johnson is number one in Hollywood: the financial magazine Forbes reported again a month ago that Johnson is the world’s best-earning male actor with about 75 million euros in earnings. Behind Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler and so on. Female Actors still do not reach the peak of male entry.

Johnson was also number one on the income list in 2016 and 2019. In 2017 and 2018, he settled for second place. The reason is that The Rock, as an actor and now also a producer, is constantly producing movies with giant money moving around. When you do a lot, you earn a lot.

Mixed in the world of show wrestling and film, it first seemed that Johnson would become a starburst.

After the audience had wished for Johnson’s death long enough in the mid-1990s, it was decided to give viewers the right reason to hate him. Johnson was made an evil figure, the arrogant and egomic leader of a gang of dark-skinned wrestlers. He was able to harness his own strengths as a crackling language user.

Because the show wrestling world is weird, crisp The Rock soon became a fan favorite.

I started following the sport myself in the early 2000s, towards the end of Rock’s active career. He was a charismatic joker who mocked his opponents with clever phrases. I faned him immediately.

At the peak of his popularity, Johnson decided to try a career as an actor. It was no exception: many other biggest names in the species had tried the same thing before Hulk Hoganista since. Virtually everything had failed.

Johnson’s screen debut Return of the Mummy as the Scorpio King succeeded, and the following year he was able to act as a sequel The Scorpio Kingthe main role of the film. Then it started to look like Johnson was doing like his colleagues.

Johnson’s career as an actor began in the role of King of Scorpio in the film The Return of the Mummy.­

Escape to the jungle tried to make something new about Johnson Arnold Schwarzeneggeria putting them even in the same – second-long – scene. The big money action movie was the flop. An even bigger failure was based on the video game Doom.

The easy solution would have been to go back to the show buttons, but Johnson kept trying.

In 2007, a Disney comedy starring Johnson was released The Game Plan. The film barked at reviews, but measured in box office revenue, it was surprisingly a success. An even bigger hit was the agent joke that came the following year Secret Agent 86, where Johnson was in one of the lead roles. In 2010, Johnson starred in the last one silly Tooth fairycomedy, and again the film was financially successful.

Johnson’s final breakthrough came Fast & Furious in the fifth part of the film series. The hasty film series rose to its new glory after Johnson was hired.

Getting into the Fast & Furious movie series made Johnson the ultimate superstar.­

Show that Dwayne Johnson repeatedly manages to garner audiences for films that critics don’t understand. Johnson’s success in button circles was based on a somewhat similar recipe. As a wrestler, he was above all an entertainer instead of a technical savvy, and with his immense charisma, he accomplished historically big matches.

It is charisma that has made Johnson a superstar. He has some unique trait that makes his action entertaining to watch, even if the film itself is bad and Johnson’s acting performance is a bit there.

The phenomenon is familiar to Finns Spede Pasasen since time immemorial. There are hardly many people in Finland who would find Uuno Turhapuro films artistically ingenious or great in terms of acting. But Vesa-Matti Loirin played by Uuno works because Loiri is a very unique entertainer.

“When it comes to charisma, I have that all-round charisma,” Loiri said last fall at the unveiling of his biography. Jari Tervon in an interview.

Loiri was at the heart of the matter. It is difficult to define charisma exhaustively, and even more difficult to say exactly where it comes from. However, when a charismatic person is seen, one is immediately recognized. Like Dwayne Johnson.

So it’s no wonder Johnson is now ready to pay huge sums in Hollywood. In the latest Forbes list, the biggest reason for number one is that Johnson is reported to be earning almost € 20 million for Netflix Red Notice from the main part of the agent film.

Dwayne Johnson posed for photographers at the premiere of Jumanji: The Nex Level in London in December.­

Johnson himself has said that to be successful you don’t have to be the best. It is enough to be purposeful and work consistently for what you want to achieve.

This is a traditional American success. Johnson is probably the best in the world, but not as an actor or wrestler, but as an entertainer.

His greatest source of strength and perhaps also the source of his charisma is the same trait that initially meant destroying his wrestling career: comfort.

In 25 years, the world has changed so that malice and filth have begun to feel stagnant, and now the importance of comfort is emphasized both in working life and in popular culture. This trend fits perfectly into the mind-boggling Johnson smiling in photos. Based on social media and interviews, he jokes at his own expense in a fun way, genuinely cares about his fans, and doesn’t want to stress himself out.

In the 2020s, the world’s highest-paying actor doesn’t have to be a distant diva, but a casual guy who, when looking at a social media account, feels like following a friend.