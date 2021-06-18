Saturday essay There is a wooded sculpture park in Lahti, where the thresholds between art and the spectator are gone

Lahti has a wooded sculpture park named after the internationally acclaimed sculptor Olavi Lanu, where the thresholds between art and the spectator are gone.

Great under the stone sits a human figure sheltered. For years, I looked at the sculpture with the world pregnant over a thinking person.

Later, on closer inspection, I noticed that the character is not painful at all, but sits casually, in his own circumstances.

The stone is huge, but the character supports it with its serenity. The power of sculpture arises from this impossible possibility. After that, I started watching the stone airily light. The character supports the stone, the stone protects the character, man and stone are of the same nature. The same eye and object, the interpretation changed. The viewer perceives the work through his mind.

The work is an internationally acclaimed environmental artist, professor and sculptor Olavi Lanun (1925-2015) Support (1991), one of the twelve sculptures in the wooded Lanu Park in Kariniemenmäki, Lahti. The works were completed in a scenic location in a park established by the city of Lahti in 1989–1992.

Lanu influenced much of his life in Lahti, and the wooded sculpture park, open to all, is a cultural gem in this year’s European environmental capital. The artist’s sculptures are also on display in Lahti’s cityscape. Also a work leading to the new Museum of Visual Arts in Malva, sculptor, architect Akseli Leinonen The village gate (2021), engages in a dialogue with Lanu’s art as he explores how man blends into the urban environment.

Akseli Leinonen’s Village Gate work in Lahti.

Olavi Lanu was a pioneer of Finnish earth and environmental art. He attracted a lot of international attention at the Venice Biennale in 1978 Life in Finnish forests series.

The theme of the biennial at that time was the interaction of art and nature. Art critic Markku Valkonen has stated that Lanu unexpectedly became one of the stars of the Venice Biennale. The artist himself amusedly recalled an occasion in which American journalists asked him what it feels like to be in the “big world” now. Lanu had replied, “I miss you back in the deep woods.” Lanua was considered an exotic man of the woods, although he had also studied in Paris and toured extensively in European museums.

After the Venice Biennale, Lanu received more and more international show invitations. He participated in biennials or exhibitions in Belgium, Australia, France, Italy and Brazil, among others.

The success in Venice gave direction to Olavi Lanu’s artistic activity, which is also embodied in Lanu Park.

Lanu Park the sculptures blend into nature according to Lanu’s thinking. Many of them are bulky, but anything but threatening. They do not shout themselves out, but are present like the trees, rocks, nature with everything in the park. They can be mossed in peace, are different in different seasons.

In Finland, his sculptural art has also been exhibited at the Art Center Retret, which operated from 1983 to 2012, and at the time of its birth his role was central. Punkaharju, Retret’s train stop, still has Lanu’s largest sculpture Boulder (1987). The retreat will reopen this summer under the name Saimaa Art Cave Retretti.

Olavi Lanu loved cycling. His wife, a visual artist Tarja Lanu says, “He had two bikes, one for summer and one for winter. Both had a raised handlebar so that you could drive your back straight and thus look at nature better. He read the map in the evenings in bed like a book, discovering new connections, paths and fields. Cycling was specifically for watching, not for exercising. ”

Lanu did not so much describe nature as he did art from natural materials and forms, interacting with nature.

He first began to use materials collected from nature and then placed his sculptures in nature. The artist was able to wake up early in the morning to collect fragrant flowers for his sculptures and photographed the works before sniffing the flowers.

Environmental art was initially featured in exhibitions as photographs. With the invitations to the exhibition, the need for the most durable materials grew, so he began to imitate natural materials in his works made of fiberglass, resin and concrete.

Lanu’s art has also been linked to the awakening of ecological consciousness in the 1970s. Lanu himself took a very mundane approach to both nature and art. In his works, the useless thresholds between art and the viewer are absent: ideally, art merges into a natural part of everyday life, in which case it also becomes a necessity, not some detached part of life.

Art verbal explanation limits the viewer’s freedom of interpretation and absorbs power from the work itself. Even a writer doesn’t know what he’s thinking until he writes it. Author Veijo Meren I said, “I write to know.”

Lanu had the wisdom not to interpret his works. He has stated, “There is no message in my work that comes from me. I only communicate the joy of doing. Everything else that comes in addition to it is a product of the viewer’s imagination or his associations. ”

Lanu seems to have almost categorically shunned the speech and theorizing surrounding his art. In an interview with Retret’s 1984 exhibition, he plays as a play: “Yesterday, one man cycled past and shouted ‘You have to turn the other way, otherwise blood will go to your head!’ When it was over I realized it wasn’t talking about that foot swaying towards that sky. I think it has a good enough art audience, it’s worried. ”

I guess he meant the work Linden, one version of which is located in Lanu Square in the center of Lahti. I had assumed it to be a tree. I once happened to raise my gaze: there was a human figure on his feet with his feet towards the sky. An existential image of the state of man flashed through my mind: nature supports a man thrown into the world, in a fall.

Olavi Lanu’s Lehmus work in Lahti’s Lanu Square.

A work placed in Lanu Park Hill (1989), in turn, the figure sits on top of an anthill like a yogi. I look at it as a picture of serenity.

Olavi Lanu considered it ideal that the viewer would be as if surprised by a work placed in nature. Surprise does good for those who move in nature. Brain researcher Katri Saarikivi has described the miraculous impact of the landscape on the mind: “When a person is astonished, the brain areas involved in processing models are less active. Then a bit like a beanie loosens. ”

Lanu’s art works this way. After traveling in the sculpture park, the eye is also activated to see the sculptural forms in nature itself.

I look at Lanu’s works as timeless, universal images of the connection between man and nature. The artist avoided interpreting his works. Yet to his wife Tarja he had once stated, “If there is any heat in me, I want it transmitted to theoxin”. There is no doubt about that.

Olavi Lanu’s Keko work.

Olavi Lanu’s Two Stone Works.

Olavi Lanu’s Fine Stone work.