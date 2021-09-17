Saturday essay The physical book is under threat: Now book professionals are telling why the consequences of print loss are fatal

It’s as if the publisher, author, and antique bookstore have suddenly woken up to how threatened the physical book is already today.

A new tool rapid – almost magical – learning has appeared. There are signs – if it succeeds – that all electrical cabinets will be just rubbish. The new tool is known as ‘Built-in Orderly Organized Knowledge’ – precisely built-in and organized information. Manufacturers usually call it the initials BOOK

This includes an excerpt from what appeared in the 1962 British Punch magazine RJ Heathorn from an article by the author Hannu Mäkelä has translated into his latest work The joy of reading.

The discovery is not only fun, but superbly relevant. Although The joy of reading the tone is usually enthusiastic or melancholic, it sometimes matures like a joke to brush up on the modern age, which treats the printed book contemptuously and threateningly.

Mäkelä is one of the veterans of the book industry who have recently wanted to write about books and his work around it.

It is as if they, mainly the representatives of the large age groups, have suddenly really woken up in the face of the fact that the thing to which they have sacrificed their whole lives, namely the physical book, is rapidly disappearing or changing.

“For me, that has always been the obvious, the most important tool in culture,” says Hannu Mäkelä directly.

Of course I could talk also “about us”, as the phenomenon also affects those born in the 1950s, and in addition to writers, journalists. Wherever you turn your head, you can see how the print stays on the dig’s feet.

The ears, on the other hand, have a worry from everywhere that reading is reduced or at least shifted online. That, in turn, means that reading also changes, down to the foundations.

At the same time, writing is reduced or at least changed. Handwriting disappears, books become podcasts.

The consequences are considered fatal not only for the level of education of Finns, but also for the entire national unity.

Last time I saw the author Even Rosa Meriläinen (b. 1975) reflect on this.

As reading differentiates, it becomes a rare pastime for the well-off, decreasing social literacy – ie understanding of power and orders in power, he wrote recently In his HS column.

About the book and life In addition to Hannu Mäkelä, the publisher has had time to tell about it this autumn Leena Majander-Reenpää and antiques in Helsinki for decades Anssi Arohonka.

In their books, they look back and forth, into their own lives, and look there for evidence of why a small, word-pack of separate magazines is such an integral part of them.

They also give some answer as to why others need a printed book as well.

Of course, interest in the book as a life’s work begins with reading. That’s what everyone is talking about, each in their own touching way.

Mäkelä’s childhood in Kallio, Helsinki, was in many ways scarce and unhappy, but the single mother bought books at home, and the Kallio library was located next door. Barbra Ringin PeikIn the children’s novel, Mäkelä read about how a fatherless boy can secure a new adult.

It showed how the solutions found in the books can nourish the soul and help the reader with his or her own problems.

Anssi Arohonga’s childhood was completely different. In his memoirs Longe rariss! he goes through his stages, moving from anecdotal and cultural gossip to another, with little attention paid to the reading experiences of early years.

It can be seen that for him, unlike Mäkelä, they were a matter of course: Arohonka was bred Minna Canthille in the bed, the mother-tongue teacher’s father was also a writer Aaro Honka and the whole home in Tampere is a gathering place for 1950s literary social circles.

How could a boy have become anything other than a bookseller and a bibliophile?

Leena Majander-Reenpää Book girlmemoirs take a more familiar path to readership, from Tammi’s Golden Books Anni Swanin through Russian classics.

He studied economics, but still knew he wanted to work for a publishing house – and did his master’s degree in developing the pocket book market.

All of them were united, and connects, a strong belief in the book – that is, the BOOK app launched by Punch magazine, all the way down.

A BOOK is an object that presses, smells, travels with its reader, belongs to all stages of his life.

You have to know how to sell a book, but if you succeed, you can make a living from it, even a good one.

This is what both the bookseller and the publisher say. Majander-Reenpää’s career has been hit by the steady, continuous growth of book sales in the 1980s, the ensuing recession and finally the reversal of the general book sales curve in 2008:

“The industry of big emotions, small euros and immeasurable cultural values ​​is no longer a cozy playground for bookgirls, bookstores and book lovers, but a real battle in the market,” he now estimates.

In an antique shop, combining trade and culture has not been equally painful, if one believes Anssi Arohonka. Admittedly, he does not write about his covers, but all the more about adventures and discoveries in search of book rarities.

Even in such a bubble, one has been able to live: day after day, socializing with books, sometimes chasing those who have sniffed them, but more often delighting people by being able to offer them an interesting, sometimes much-needed book.

“The multitude of books makes him talkative, ”Arohonka quotes what has happened in his shop Sakari Pälsin a boy with whom he once stayed for a long time to talk about the deceased Helvi from Hämäläinen.

There is an even bigger idea in the sentence, which the bookseller and the publisher no longer fluff in their memoirs. Hannu Mäkelä, on the other hand, does so: it is a connection that literature and reading create between people.

At its core is a relationship from author to reader, intimate and immediate. In his book, Mäkelä, primarily in the role of the reader, talks about several authors who are important to him, ie clarifies this connection.

Outside of that, literature creates a field with a huge crowd, the entire literary community. Its members may completely disagree with the works, not with the importance of their existence.

Of course, this community can also be virtual. Still, you can’t get anywhere from the experience that a physical book produces, from hyping and browsing to reading. It is intellectual, visual, sensual, bodily.

And then there is expansion, empathy, Hannu Mäkelä reminds. Empathizing with the feelings of fictional individuals does not remain in the reading event, but follows with life.

Each time a new book opens up a new world: “All you have to do is turn the page and step inside.”

Anssi Arohonka: Longe rariss! Memoirs of an antiquarian bookseller. Warelia. 453 s.

Leena Majander-Reenpää: Book Girl. Siltala. 497 s.

Hannu Mäkelä: The joy of reading, that is why I still love books. Bookstore. 190 s.