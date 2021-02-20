Saturday essay The number of interior design programs exceeds comprehension, but why doesn’t anyone talk about a classic chair forgotten in the background in the programs?

At one point, I began to pay attention to the colorful garden chairs that appeared in the courtyards and terraces of the houses, especially in the series Looking for a Beach House, which presents summer homes.

Butter good luck when your home has become unrecognizable! When you are allowed to enter the apartment, open your eyes and see how the interior has been refurbished. The shabby cabin has turned into an apartment of dreams that can be presented to people. Your eyes shine and nothing sensible comes out of your mouth because it’s so glad someone has done everything for you that you yourself would never have been able to do.

This snapshot is not about my life – unfortunately. Those are the moments when every modern TV interior design program culminates. It’s also the point I’m most looking forward to as a viewer when I get to see one more insane change. At the same time, sigh and dream a little yourself.

Twenty years ago, television channels burst into food programs to the point of boredom. Now they have been replaced by interior design, renovation and building construction kits. Is Real estate brothers, Vintage homes in good condition, Surprise renovation of superstars, Grand designs – Dream homes, Dream homes, Home dreams, Villa and shouted, and you know what. Why do we look at them?

Probably the biggest reason for the popularity of the programs is everyday dreaming. Home decorating and renovation programs are likely to fuel viewers ’fantasy that maybe they might sometimes have the opportunity to do the same. At the very least, they reinforce the notion that it’s worth investing in a home if you want to achieve peace of mind and be well. Decorating a home is also one way to express yourself and your own identity.

Country living magazine according to the American HGTV channel, home renovation programs were transformed into full-service lifestyle programs. The magazine article discusses why people watch these programs and downright relax about them, even though the renovation is actually really stressful. But that’s the magic. In the programs, the challenging and lengthy renovation process is completed in as little as half an hour. A happy, perfect and rewarding end for the viewer is achieved quickly.

Made by Harvard University according to the study more household renovation loans have been taken in recent years and this is believed to be due in part to the popularity of these programs.

Sure get ideas from the programs. Canadian-American Ramp or move series looking at, I also learned a thing or two on the American interior design taste and homes. Actually, so much so that I could almost almost take a look at the series to become an interior designer for people.

First of all, everyone always wants a similar home. After all, it’s not a home and nothing that doesn’t have a huge open kitchen on the island. Sustainable guests from a series of couples apparently visit the village constantly, as the kitchen needs to be so large that guests can punk there to socialize and wait while the host staff prepares food for them.

The homes always want a large walk-in closet next to the main bedroom and preferably all the residents of the house have their own spacious bathrooms, including for children. At a minimum, adults in the family must have their own sinks in their shared bathroom.

Somewhere At this stage, I began to pay attention to the colorful garden chairs, which were visible in the courtyards and terraces of the houses, especially in the summer house presentation. Looking for a beach house series. Those chairs were never really made any numbers in the programs. They were not among the new furniture that interior designers brought to the houses. But they were always visible, for example, in the courtyards of neighboring houses that flashed past. They just looked like they had always been there.

I soon found myself bonging them from other TV series and sometimes movies as well. What miracle chair is that? Then I remembered that I have seen a similar time in Sweden, the pleasure I visited a small Waldemarsvik a place called. From there, I was reminded of a photo of me sitting in a giant, yellow, wooden garden chair. It stood on the lawn in front of a local outdoor furniture store. So could the chairs in American courtyards be Swedish?

Not after all. But an interesting history is associated with them. The chair is commonly known as the Adirondack chair. In Canada, it is called the Muskoka chair, but it was originally called the Westport chair.

The chair was designed in 1903 Thomas Lee man named. He had a summer spot near Westport in Westport, but he lacked decent, comfortable, and sturdy outdoor furniture where he could sit and watch the sunset. So Lee decided to build ones himself. He experimented with several different designs until he finally found the perfect shape.

One day Lee will be a good friend Harry Bunnell, a local carpenter, saw yard chairs. According to the story, Lee suggested that Bunnell, who had his own shop nearby, could make his chairs there and earn a little extra money by selling them in the winter. The chairs immediately became a sales success. Bunnell, who had access to their drawings, did not delay, but shaped the chair a little narrower and patented it in his name in 1904 without telling Lee.

Pretty fox trick, but apparently Lee wasn’t quite terribly sorry about it. At the very least, it appears that he did not take any formal steps to recover the design rights or to try to prevent his friend from benefiting from them. Instead of a chair a history site according to Lee, a descendant has said that Lee was already wealthy and was not interested in becoming a chair entrepreneur himself but wanted to focus on the bottled water business.

Bunnell built a successful company from his Westport chair. Over the years, the design and manufacturing method of the chair became more suitable for mass production. Irving Wolpin The man named 1942 received a patent for a new model change, and his courtyard chair is said to be the most commonly reproduced Adirondack chair today.

Thomas Lee thus came to design one of the best-selling yard and beach chairs in the world. Some are paid attention to it, how much of a Dutch architect and designer Gerrit Rietveldin designed wooden armchair resembles an Adinrondack chair. Rietveld’s Red and Blue chair has been described as an iconic classic in the chair world, whose angular elegance lasts from decade to decade.

Rietveld designed his chair in 1918, 14 years after Bunnell’s patent. Could the European Rietveld secretly get his inspiration from the American garden chair? In any case Rietveld chair renewed the design language of furniture and architecture and is now part of the Museum of Modern Art in New York collection. The Adirondack chair, on the other hand, became a hallmark integral to the American summer landscape.

In the Finnish summer, you hardly see chairs, as you do in domestic interior design programs. I recently looked Villa and shouted series episode with a stand up comedian Sami Hedbergin the cottage yard was put in new. When Hedberg opened his eyes at the end of the episode, he was not – of course – believing what he saw. Among other things, a lot, a beach volleyball court and a campfire site had appeared in the garden. And it was not American classic chairs that were chosen around it, but the slimmer Finnish eco-chairs that all trend-conscious people are acquiring today.

The popularity of ramp series is unlikely to collapse very quickly, as the past year of the corona has turned people’s gaze more and more closely to cottages and homes and their comfort.