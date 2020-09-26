Saturday essay The fate of Yle Areena may be at stake as the streaming competition accelerates, but here’s one rescue proposal

The rare achievement of Finns, Yle Areena, is under threat as competition for streaming services intensifies, Tero Kartastenpää writes.

This is a disgrace! Cheeky!

I am appalled, but a cultural debates nascent an enjoyable way.

I read an essay book Best viewing time. The TV writing collection has been provided by Jani Saxell.

The book begins with an explanation of how television, the “idiot box,” has experienced a revolution as long series have begun to emerge from it.

For people who have gained a foundation in cultural explanation from literary studies, television appears as role characters and stories that are very continuous. References deal with classics of fiction. Tolstoita and Dickens.

All the recent press reports published in TV-essay books – one of which I am horissut reality television nössööntymisestä – the decks are built in the text.

The book Best viewing time the cover lists the series names. Of the 28 series mentioned, 25 are in English, almost all of them American.

Similar lists can be seen on social media when people who have lost their previous coma ask for viewing tips. Comments always tell you how Westworld was good, and Handmaid’s Tale, very good. Everything is good as long as there are a lot of characters, side plots and especially episodes in the series.

The essay book has some great texts like Samuli Knuutin great cleavage Mad Menin Don Draperista. (“A man who has strayed into the very American dream he has chosen to trade for his life’s work.”)

Book editor Saxell, on the other hand, packaged the TV arrogantly. He sees the television revolution, a kind of golden age, that began in the long U.S. series of the 1990s. Before them, there have reportedly been mostly b-series.

It is narrow-minded and historyless.

After all, the 1910s Chaplincomedies could be described as ‘following the lowest common denominator’ – as the book speaks of early television – only because their expression is different from Kieślowskin in the color trilogy.

Television is not just a jumble. Not a long duration or a large size make the works any better, although this is clearly imagined in all fields of art.

And TV isn’t at its best on HBO or Netflix. It is much closer at its most beautiful.

The golden age has been going on since 2007, since Yle Areena has been operating.

Mad Men advertiser Don Draper would not have been a fan of the free Yle Arena.­

I am got my own civilization by watching too much television, now for four decades. As a kid, I liked just about every program except trotting.

For Jani Saxell, television before HBO series has been “the ultimate alienator of humanity and heralds of a brainless consumer culture”.

Höpsis. I firmly believe that every program is as smart as its viewers.

If you need active viewing, you should bounce on topics. Even the old channel surfing of linear television is more active than the hours-long gobbling of giant series.

For bouncing, Yle’s streaming service Arena is the perfect place. It’s like a library, a state of outreach to civilization and entertainment.

Finland is the only country known to Yle where the most popular streaming service is publicly funded. In the other Nordic countries, strong broadcasters are in the top five of the most popular.

Finns feel like television Petri Nygård Alcoholic Beverages: A Favorite Service? Well, fuck free!

The arena is rich in themes and forms, but the most important reason for success has been a solid lead. It was realized above that the development of video services began at a time when unlimited internet subscriptions became more common and the use of network streaming became more archival.

This is what the nobleman believes Kari Haakana. He worked as a service manager for eight and a half years, responsible for the development and maintenance of the Arena.

The principle has been to make continuous small reforms. So there are no mega-updates like those typical of the media industry. They raise their own excellence and expel subscribers.

Arenaers have followed people’s viewing habits and adapted the service accordingly.

Personally, I think Arena’s melting triumph has been aided by the fact that commercial television makers stumbled for years on digital expansions. The services were so frustrating to use that I often grabbed the remote control.

Channel sledding when the service is shaped over the decades to its peak.

The dominance of the arena is under threat as the number of streaming services increases.

The availability of detective stalls and docks may freeze as different British channels prioritize their new common service, Britbox.

Emma’s current concerns producing the US series.

“There is a potential threat. That the money we spend cannot compete, ”says the manager of Yle Areena Tanja Iikkanen.

Help is sought from a neighbor. The Nordic broadcasters are making joint offers to make some international delicacies available for tax purposes.

Series are “revolutionary” in funding. They are the main suction cup with which users are attached to monthly payments. They get more minutes of watching than movies, Kari Haakana says. When there are as many repetitions as possible, the user is more likely to continue subscribing.

People subscribe to one or two services, but immediately the account is charged for three. This has already happened in the United States. The time spent watching linear television inevitably flows into streaming.

Once you get started, let it go.

According to Kari Haakana, the challenge is not the playoffs but growth.

Proof of this is the launch of Disney + in September. The service has only added a streaming pot.

If the viewer cannot afford to pay, more and more ads need to be viewed as compensation for the content.

When book publisher Heikki A. Reenpää died last week, I wanted to see Virpi Suutarin a delicate but obliquely humorous documentary Elegance.

In it, a literary great man hunts for other bosses, Ollilan and Herlin with. A cartridge-like atmosphere would have condensed the end of the era.

Not even a trailer could be found in the half-hour document.

Yle is the only one who could make such Finland-centric art available for everyone to see.

But of course the curiosities pay off.

Since every person today is a think tank and utopias are free, I throw in a couple of ideas on how the Arena buffet could be considered plentiful.

Take the goal: all possible rubbish, Karpo, an art show, a null news clip, and a TV2 sink drama will be available from Arena in the future.

If this is to be explained to a wide range of decision-makers, one can speak of the preservation of national history and the duty of civilization.

Let’s turn our gaze west from TV again. Americans have many violent sayings that really illustrate enthusiasm. One is: Shut up and take my money.

Yle could put together programs that can’t afford to be on display, except by subscription.

Money from the borrower of the clip could be collected for a parking fee. The fees would go largely to the authors.

Yle Arena, shut up and take my money sometimes!