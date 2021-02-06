Saturday essay Surprisingly many of us write lists because they make me happy

During the history of mankind, many kinds of lists have been drawn up, but one of them is above the others, writes Jussi Lehmusvesi.

Why I write? Why put letters in a row to produce a message that is somewhat understandable?

Well, let’s make a list:

1. I am paid a small but regular monthly salary for writing.

2. I like the button on the keyboard.

3. I like the touch of the keyboard with my fingertips.

4. I find satisfaction in putting a word in the text that I have never known before.

That was easy. The more difficult question, instead, is this:

Why do I live?

It has also been made if some sort of list.

Man indeed, as an animal species, it seems quite list-oriented. Already the ancient Phoenicians (or perhaps the Assyrians) made lists of the animals they owned.

After that, the lists have been enough. In recent years, around the planet has been made so-called. a bucket list of things to do before death.

They have then been distributed in Some to be admired by others as well.

The bucket list is distinguished from the New Year’s resolutions by its punctuality: it is not promised to work out regularly, but to get around by running all the city’s artesian breweries.

The summer bucket list, on the other hand, must be fully checked before the leaves die.

Similar life / death lists have been made before. In 2007, life came to an end after seeing seven updated wonders of the world.

The new miracles chosen by the global vote are the Roman Colosseum, the Petra of Jordan, the Machu Picchu of Peru, the Great Wall of Christ, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, the Chichén Itzá in Mexico and the Taj Mahal in India.

I’ve seen probably two of those.

Life is badly in progress.

The author knows he visited Petra, a city of the ancient Nabateans.­

Easy there was no ancient man. The original wonders of the world were the Temple of Artemis, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Lighthouse of Faro, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, the statue of Zeus at Olympia.

In a plane-free world, the list of ordinary walkers probably stayed shorter than mine.

About the authors lists have made, among other things David Foster Wallace, Umberto Eco and Nick Hornby. The most sympathetic list winner is still Erland Loen Supernatural protagonist of the novel. who seeks, through lists, to bring order to his vanished life.

He has two friends: one bad and one good.

At the same time for the sake of the race, rassukka lists other things he has as well as those he lacks. Which creates a new problem: he has a great bike and almost new sneakers on the list, but he lacks, for example, a plan and a sense that things make sense.

The protagonist finds that he could very well exchange all the things he owned for enthusiasm and a girlfriend.

Also the music tracks have many great playlists. One of the most significant is the animal keeper in the Lapinlahti bird song Paarma-tango, which lists the animals of the High Island.

They are: deer, lynx, bear, eagle, wolf, deer, guinea pig, lion, serpent, llama, hippopotamus, ringed seal, fly and parma.

Second an important list came to me recently Only life in the program. For some reason I have so far managed to avoid Mr. Ylpön List of Spider-Man enemiesbut now it swims with force in my life.

Here’s how the song sings: Don’t say goodbye. Do not go. Don’t miss your dreams. Do not slip. Do not lye from the path you have chosen. Remember, the most important thing in life is to make a list of your favorite movies. And the most beautiful songs. List of Spider-Man enemies.

By the way are: Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Hammer, Vibrator, Robot Master, Light Master, Virvatuli, Venom and Flywheel.

For others to the artists, Mr. Ylppö said the song was born in a situation where life was basically perfect, but something seemed to be missing. He began to wonder what was most important in life. And found that little stuff matters.

Many lanterns agree with the singer. According to psychologists, even making a seemingly unnecessary list can reduce anxiety and give a sense of control.

That feeling can then be used to make a real difference in your life.

Yet is number one on the list. Of all the lists presented in the world’s works of art, by far the most stunning can be found in the screenwriter Duncan Macmillanin Every Brilliant Thing from the play.

The play has been performed in Finland at least under names The best in life and All great stuff.

In it, a seven-year-old child lists the great things in life, and thus tries to prevent his mother from trying to commit suicide again.

The list for a small child includes ice cream, a water war, striped things, laughing so that the milk swells from the nose and secretly peeing in the pool.

Maternal however, suicide continues. The child grows into an adult, and the list expands. For the adult protagonist, great stuff includes the elderly holding hands and the seventh track of all the albums. He recommends lists for everyone.

“If you get to the end of your life without feeling overwhelmingly depressed, you’ve probably not been careful,” he analyzes.

Once all the more general issues have been addressed, the items on the list become more and more defined.

253263: The feeling of calm that comes when you realize that even if you are in a problematic situation, there is nothing you can do about it.

I looked a recent documentary from HBO about the play, starring the actor nicely Jonny Donahoe. After watching, I felt grateful for a long time. So I decided to add one more thing to the million brilliant story list.

1000 001: Wake up under a blanket next to a warm cat and realize that it is just starting to spin.

I bet some Phoenician has had the same on his list.