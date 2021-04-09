Saturday essay Staring at the squares is starting to suffice, and now we should still try to understand cryptography – Is it a bubble or a revolution in the art field?

A NFT collage of 5,000 images from Beeple was sold a month ago at a record price at an online auction. The art industry is wondering whether it is a bubble inside a bubble or a revolutionary upheaval.

On one night online came up with a picture of sneakers launched by a well-known Italian fashion house. A kilometer-long neon-colored sneakers would make you look miraculously cheap, in a couple of dozen. However, it would be pointless to wait for the shoes to arrive in any mailbox. Sneakers are virtual.

Fashion house Gucci Virtual 25 sneakers are only available virtually.­

I couldn’t figure out from that seat what kind of avatar character would be needed to wear Gucci’s brightly colored shoes. I put on my old analog running shoes and went for a walk.

Digitalisation is present everywhere. With the corona pandemic, cultural events and exhibitions have also moved online, which of course is no substitute for live performances and real exhibitions. And now, apparently, virtual fashion – and cryptography – should also be understood somehow. The term comes up more and more often.

It refers only to works in digital form that are purchased with virtual money stored in a crypto wallet. This sounds to my ears mostly from some sort of adult Habbo hotel. But it was really wrong about the possibilities of the internet when the internet made its income. Maybe art tokenization is a point of everyday life.

International art sites have recently written about the rise of cryptography in rather capital letters. Some see it as a paradigm shift, a revolutionary revolution in art, others as a bubble inside an ever-bulging art market bubble. Speculators are on the move.

A month ago also HS reported, how the prestigious auction house Christie’s sold a digital work of art for $ 69 million, or about $ 58 million. Its author Beeple (right) Mike Winkelmann, b. 1981) has been making daily digital works for more than 13 years, since 2007, one every day. Along with them, he has created backgrounds for a few pop stars like Ariana Granden and Nicki Minaj’n performances. Last October, Beeple ended up combining the flow of his daily photos into a giant digital collage called Everydays: The First 5000 Days. ArtNet site Ben Davis has prevented us from going through all five thousand works. His according to their reviews the level varies quite by law.

A small part of Beeple’s digital collage Everydays: The First 5000 Days. The work was sold for a record € 58 million at an online auction at Christie’s auction room a month ago. The deal elevated Beeple to the top three of the most expensive living contemporary artists.­

The starting price for the digital work at an online auction at Christie’s New York office was a hundred dollars, but bids rose like a rocket to end up at $ 69.3 million. The amount is double the record; never before has a digital work been paid anywhere near such a price, and no similar sale has ever been achieved in an online auction. The average age of the auction audience also fell at once.

Beeplen the work exists only in digital NFT format. The letter combination comes from the words non-fungible token, which is used for the clumsy Finnish expression “non-exchangeable token”. There is also talk of “tokens forged from digital works” (hence the above tokenization. The term is also used minting).

The work, converted to NFT format, is, to put it simply, a digital certificate of authenticity. If you buy an NFT work, you own a unique piece, even though that work is usually freely viewable by others. The NFT market so far has been much more than art, trading cards for example, and a tweet. The artist also recently went public Sale of digital rights to Grimes’ works. Löipä Yleisradio recently reported on one of its news from the NFT and even got it for sale.

To my understanding, one of the key motivators of the NFT trade is the desire for an increase in value in the secondary market, i.e. the sale of a digital work later at a profit. The same goal is in the physical art trade, where the owner of the works keeps his treasure visibly hidden, often even from himself, in a safe or in a warehouse. (Even the rationality of such action can be wondered.)

When Beeple’s work was sold, its ownership was thus sold. NFT is created using blockchain technology, i.e. the same one that is used in virtual currencies and which has recently been in the headlines also because of the huge amount of energy it needs. Mining really consumes a lot of natural resources, and even threatens climate goals.

The best known virtual currency has long been Bitcoin, but there are plenty of others like ether.

Christie’sauction room was established in 1766 in London. The eyebrows of many rose when it announced in connection with the Beeple deal that it would also accept the ether cryptocurrency of the Ethereum block chain as a currency.

Ethers were also a trading tool when Twitter became CEO Jack Dorsey last month, it launched its first tweet (“just setting up my twttr”, March 21, 2006) in NFT format for a couple of weeks. And believe it or not: it went into trade. According to the news agency Reuters the suite was paid for 1630.5825601 ether which means approximately USD 2.9 million (EUR 2.4 million).

What a great aftermarket for a five-word tweet. Awaiting information.

We talked before art world, now let’s talk about the art market, which says it all, charmingly punctual New York intelligentsia Fran Lebowitz ashes from the change of times (for the worse) in the excellent Bookstoresdocument (The Booksellers, 2019). It is currently on view at Yle Areena.

The art market is fluctuating in the wake of changes in the world economy. The latest bubble in the art market and when it burst has been talked about for a few years now, and the latest record sales have added water to the mill.

In March almost simultaneously with Beeple’s work, the British artist also changed hands Sacha Jafrin work Journey of Humanity. It was sold at auction in Dubai for $ 62 million. Certificate of the world’s largest painting From the Guinness Book of Records the resulting work is an oil painting made with traditional technology, where its size is unconventional: two football fields. It is also a charity project whose partners, according to Art Newspaper, include Unesco and Unicef.

Jafrin was originally intended to sell the work in parts, but it was lacking in immersion Andre Abdoune, who wanted to keep it whole. Abdoune, a Frenchman living in Dubai, has made his million as a crypto entrepreneur. It should be mentioned here that Beeple’s work was bought by characters who appeared for a long time under their avatar names. MetaKovan and Twobadour.

Beeple’s work was purchased by individuals who initially appeared in public only as avatar characters under the names MetaKovan and Twobadour.­

Since then, MetaKovan has been revealed Vignesh Sundaresan, entrepreneur-programmer and blockchain investor. According to Artrights Sundaresan considers Beeple’s work to be “the crown jewel, the most valuable work of art of the present generation.”

British artist Sacha Jafri (left) celebrated art sales alongside Andre Abdoune, who bought his work. Cryptom millionaire Abroune bought Jafr’s painting for $ 62 million. The transaction was made at an auction held at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai on March 22, 2021.­

Interestingly, the price paid for Jafr’s (b. 1977) masterpiece elevates the artist directly to the list of the most expensive living contemporary artists. The above is only British, according to the Wikipedia listing David Hockney (b. 1937) – and Beeple. With their fresh sales, Beeple and Jafri wedged up super-celebrities of contemporary art Jeff Koonsin (b. 1955) and Damien Hirstin (b. 1965) passed.

Known for his diamond skulls and animals preserved in formaldehyde, Damien Hirst is fully involved in the latest art trend and has also made his debut in NFT art. In late March, it was reported that Hirstin The Currency Project is published on the Palm digital platform. Palm promotes itself as a more ecological option than Ethereum, for example.

Salvator Mundi, painted by Leonardo da Vinci or his workshop in the 16th century, was auctioned in 2017 in New York for 380 million euros. It is the largest amount ever paid for a work of art. An NFT version of the book has now been created and is currently on sale.­

And this weekend will be auctioned off the title of the most expensive painting in the world Salvator Mundi NFT version of the painting. Mona Lisan known as the author Leonardo da Vincin (1452–1519) or painted by his workshop in the 16th century Jesus the performing work is “tokenized” by the critic-historian Ben Lewis. The transaction is conducted on the OpenSea platform.

So is all this just a bubble inside the bubbles? Or a paradigm shift after all? No one has a definite answer yet.

Still not in my possession it’s no better for those virtual sneakers than a crypto wallet.

Still, getting to know all of the above makes you wonder if NFT technology would really become a viable way to prove the ownership of art, its provenance. So even physical art. Or valuables. There are already examples of this.

A truly more topical headache for yourself right now is that you really should get into that art, other than from behind the screen. Museums open fast, thank you!

Look when pigments and all kinds materiality are ones and zeros a safer path from art to enchantment.