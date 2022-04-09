Saturday Essay Putin seems obsessed with the Ukrainian Nazi leader: such was the assassination of Stepan Bandera by the KGB, who may also have ties to Finland.

Before the war in Ukraine, I had never heard of Stepan Bandera, so I found out about him, writes film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen in his essay.

About the news came to me places I had not heard of. Horlivka. Zaporizhia. Butša. I got caught. I had poorly followed the history and events of Ukraine.

I was left with a name to dig into the history of Ukraine: Stepan Bandera. A man who had already died in 1959. I knew little about him.

Vladimir Putin instead, it seemed to repeat Bandera’s name all the time. In his speech as part of Russia last summer, Putin mentioned Bandera more often than not Stalin or Brezhnev.

I wonder why a long-dead man is haunting Putin.

Instrument history researcher Oula Silvennoiselle. He, of course, knew Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist. I asked him for information on why Bandera has been dangerous. “People like Bandera were a symbol of all evil in Soviet times,” Silvennois ’explanation in summary was heard.

Bandera wanted Ukraine free, and it did not suit the Soviet Union. Bandera was dangerous in the Soviet Union also because he was known as a Nazi.

I rushed to the library. I was browsing old Hesareans. I wanted more information about Bandera.

In Lviv there is a monument honoring Stepan Bandera. The picture is from 2009.

Instrument other researchers.

Piraut’s historian To Aleksi Mainio and I asked why a ghost like the past like Bandera has been dug into an opponent right now. The phone gave a presentation on the phone about emigrants from different countries from Finland to Armenia who opposed the Soviet Union in different decades.

I was particularly reminded of Mainio’s speech when young Putin heard about Stepan Bandera at the latest. “Bandera’s assassination is a success story in KGB history. It has therefore certainly been brought up in the KGB school. Now Russia wants to return to the days of glory of the KGB. And it’s already back, ”Mainio said on the phone.

Bandera was assassinated at the age of 50. It seems to be the sixth attempt by the chasers to succeed. Putin forgot to mention the assassination in his essay, even though he knew it. Bandera was assassinated by the same security service that Putin once belonged to. KGB.

See also Crises Economists are wrong: the global economy does not create peace or prevent wars. Collapsing civilizations are united by a single evolution, and all its signs are now visible. The capital of Ukraine, Kiev, commemorated the 110th anniversary of Stepan Bandera’s birth in 2019.

Putin emphasizes that Bandera was a Nazi. That’s what he was. And anti-Semitic. Not a clean puzzle at all.

When he mentions Bandera’s name, he always plays a little in Putin’s bag. The nationalist organization OUN, led by Bandera, worked in tandem with the Germans during World War II, resulting in grave war crimes. The victims were thousands of Jews and Poles. There was revenge in the air, both sides.

In the 1930s, Bandera was already in fuss, then with Poland. In 1934, Bandera and his associates were sentenced to prison for the murder of a Polish minister.

During World War II, Bandera himself ended up in a concentration camp. Hitler Germany did not want a free Ukraine or Bandera to lead it – nor did the Soviet Union or Poland. After the war ended, Bandera continued an armed guerrilla war against the Soviet Union until he fled to Germany. The British emigrants at that time were assisted by the British and Americans.

I understoodthat Bandera is an example of a contradictory figure in history. What he was in the end is still being debated in Ukraine: national hero or not. Bandera is an icon on the far right of the earth.

Read more: The Azov Regiment of Ukrainian forces has a neo-Nazi background and problems with its reputation – Russia strengthens its propaganda to “cleanse” Ukraine of the Nazis

After fleeing to Germany, Bandera carried propaganda attacks on the Soviet Union through OUN. He published travel guides that introduced KGB prisons instead of Moscow’s normative destinations and sailed “oranges” in Odessa that contained propaganda leaflets instead of flesh.

In British books tells how Banderan enlisted in a British espionage network a man named Harry Carr. It is of Finnish interest, as the same Mr. Carr worked undercover in Helsinki from the 1920s until 1941, ie as an agent for British secret service. So did Carr recruit Bandera in Helsinki? Was the contact created here?

It is possible, but there is no source for this argument. I checked with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs: a person named Stepan Bandera has never come to Finland. Of course, that does not mean that the country has not been. Even the detective’s central police ID card from Bandera is for reference only.

As a security authority, the Detective Central Police was the predecessor of the Security Police, which collected information about the actors of interest on identity cards. The card made by Stepan Bandera in the 1930s is kept in the National Archives.

Instrument again to an expert, a researcher Juho Kotakallio. “Carr and Bandera may not have met, but the connection clearly exists,” Kotakallio said. But was the contact made in Helsinki and has one of the major nests of Ukrainian resistance always been in Helsinki? Maybe maybe not.

In the 1930s, Helsinki was influenced by several groups seeking to campaign for the Bolshevik Soviet Union. One of the groups was Ukrainian refugees who had contacts with the nationalist OUN and its leader To Jevhen Konovalets, To the predecessor of Bandera. The British agent Carr followed this group closely in Helsinki. Carr’s mission was to fund and support the resistance against the Bolsheviks.

The conspirators in Helsinki were, of course, also guarded by the Soviet security body NKVD – and that is what: Konovalets died in 1938. Or died and died, this one, too, plagued the assassination of the Ukrainian leadership, in Rotterdam in 1938.

The timer bomb was hidden in a box of chocolates that had been rocked by a mole infiltrating the resistance organization into a street café for a chocolate-hungry insurgent leader. “I placed the box on the table next to him horizontally,” the NKVD agent Pavel Sudoplatov said carefree much later in his memoirs. “We said goodbye, and I went in my own direction, carefully restraining my desire to run.”

The KGB recruited Bohdan Stašinsk as an employee after he was caught traveling on a train. In 1961, Stašinski jumped west.

Bandera was assassinated by a newer technology, a poison pistol developed by the KGB laboratory. In October 1959, Bandera had parked his Opel on the street in Munich and stepped out of the door of his house with vegetables in his hand while an agent was waiting in the stairwell. Bohdan Stašinski fired a cyanide ampoule at Bandera’s face.

A drawing book called Stašinsk has been written The Man with the Poison Gun. In 1957, Stašinski had murdered another Ukrainian emigrant boss, a writer, with cyanide in Munich. Lev Rebetin.

The poison murder reminded me of names from today: Litvinenko, Skripal, Navalnyi.

When Stašinski later confessed his deeds, the cyanide pistol became so famous that the author Ian Fleming put a similar weapon in Agent 007’s hand in the book James Bond and the Golden Gun.

When the film was made in 1974 based on the book James Bond and the Golden Gun, Bond was starring Roger Moore.

Bandera saw himself as the leader of Ukraine, but after the assassination he went into oblivion as a minor in history. For modern Russia, his name is a red garment, as the role of the Nazis as enemies in Russia never seems to dilute. At least as long as no account is taken of your own past.

I’m still calling the researcher. “Russia has long tried to shape history to its liking. Their national narrative dates back to the Second World War, the great patriotic war in Russia, but its history does not begin in 1939 but in 1941. In other words, the year when they were against the Nazis, even though they had allied with them before, ”says researcher Juho Kotakallio.

I count phone and wondering what I learned from a quick recount of history. At least that the ghost of Bandera will not leave the Kremlin alone as long as Putin wants to rule countries beyond Russia’s borders.

I learned more. In March, it was reported how the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi would have already escaped several assassination attempts in Kiev.

I think I now know better where the idea of ​​the assassination of the Ukrainian leader comes from.