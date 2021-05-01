Saturday essay People who dump their CDs in the trash make a bad mistake

Anything that has been a big deal at some point will come back. This is also likely to happen on CDs, writes HS cultural editor Miska Rantanen.

In the year 2015 my acquaintance would tempt. A long line music lover Juhani (name changed) gave up almost all of its CDs and DVDs. He had stacked about 2,000 pieces of records in several Ikea plastic boxes and told his friends on social media that they could come pick them up in style one box per household.

I immediately booked one box. When I examined its contents in my home, I noticed that there were no stuffing sheets included at all but all were champion items and ready to be stacked on my own shelf. I already knew that my and Juhan’s musical tastes were the same. I donated duplicates to my children as a nest egg for their collections.

The reason for Juhan’s altruistic act was not a sudden change in lifestyle or worldview. He still loved and still loves music, and left himself a couple hundred CDs and a bunch of vinyl records.

The reason was simply the space and its lack. There are few mansions in Helsinki with dozens of rooms for storage. His decision was supported by new streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify, as well as the online music store iTunes. These had contributed to the resale value of CDs approaching the euro at a rapid pace.

The literal discount status of the CDs is still visible. A couple of weeks ago, I went to a record store that had used classic rock and pop records for sale on the CD specials – for two euros a song. The price chain is probably also included in the price.

Juhani was not the first to move, but among the first. The phenomenon is now escalating. On Facebook, many have been tormented by their piles of CDs defying gravity. People have packed the records in cardboard boxes and taken them to leisure homes, winches and basements.

The most radical have donated their collections to recycling centers or thrown them in the trash. Every now and then someone calls on social media that they need huge amounts of CDs to know which installation. And there are enough donors.

In response, the phenomenon has sparked social media discussion threads in which seniors on the verge of retirement reminisce about their youth in horror as they shot clay discs scattered at the cottage with air rifles or threw original Rolling Stones singles into the lake as a frisbee.

For some listening to music may have been only a short stage in youth and no longer has the same meaning in life. However, I believe there are few of them, as singing and music have existed since prehistoric times.

There is no culture on earth where music is not known. One can twist a hand even over which came first: speech or song? For example, a baby’s joke is melodic speech rather than purely either.

There are periods in a person’s life when music leaves strong traces of memory. Commissioned by The New York Times in 2018 research according to him, the melodies and rhythms that made an impact between the ages of 13 and 20 shape the basis of our taste in music. They may follow us until the years of dementia. Studies show that when memory and speech are lost, the mind may be activated with familiar melodies.

So let’s start with the fact that a person loves music – sometimes less, usually more. Music is a shortcut to the deepest recesses of the brain.

I believethat there are largely physical reasons behind the destruction of CDs. During streaming services, the music is as close as the phone, as long as it has only the battery left.

At this point, the hi-fiers sigh. The uncompressed sound quality of CDs is by far the best that is available. In most common streaming services, music data is heavily compressed and therefore the sound quality is not optimal, especially if you are listening to music on good devices.

Despite the great sound reproduction, the CDs are not perfect. Scratches, clumps and bumps can destroy their playing pleasure as well and the record can stay in place for hyp-hyp-hyp-jumping. And the plastic Jewel storage case for the CD, launched 38 years ago, is still a design disaster: it’s susceptible to breakage and scratching.

Streaming music was initially listened to with worse sounds than traditional stereo devices offered, but today, a wireless connection between a phone and an amplifier is the rule rather than the exception. However, this is not a problem for the younger generation: many of them listen to their music through a phone speaker or poor headphones that play like the sound world of an empty throat can.

I am however, it is certain that people tipping their CDs in the trash are making a bad mistake. Beloved music can become boring later, for example in middle-aged crises or at the latest in the rocking chair phase.

Namely, I do not yet fully trust the future of the largest streaming service, Spotify. Of the Swedes Daniel Ekin and Martin Lorentzonin The company, founded in 2008, made its first – and reportedly the only – profitable annual result in 2018, despite the current one 345 million monthly active user.

Amazon, on the other hand, which started as an online bookstore, made a loss for a long time before turning into a money machine.

Musicians and artists are also rightly in trouble for the insignificant playing royalties paid by Spotify.

Nor would it be an impossible scenario for some instances to write malware to run the service down. After all, the U.S. attempt to build a nuclear weapon, reportedly co-produced by the United States and Israel, is being blocked by the Stuxnet malware.

Everything is possible in atomic time.

Music recordings has been listened to since Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in 1877. With the development of technology and the music industry, playing formats have changed many times. The clay discs were followed by vinyl records, c-cassettes, 8-track tapes, CDs, minidiscs, and audio files.

And it has always been thought that this is the culmination of development, when in fact the format war has only increased its rounds over the last 50 years.

For example, few have noticed that sales of vinyl records have shot up at the expense of CDs, even though streaming is the largest and most beautiful in volume. Helsinki Record Press is currently being erected a large-scale vinyl press in Finland after a break of more than a quarter of a century.

Even in the format war, unlikely things are trending. The main format for many self-respecting indierap artists has long been the cassette, even though its sounds are basically dull.

But the shabbyness of the cassette and the physical vulnerability of the vinyl and CDs tell the listener about the affection for music. The physical recording has an affective value – it is proof to oneself and others of a fan relationship that cannot always be reasonably explained.

The basic cycle of popular fashions also speaks in favor of a possible return to the value of CDs. Its principle is simple: anything that has been a big deal at some point will come back. Maybe with some new twist, combined with something new.

Stock market terms: Now there is a market for the buyer of used CDs.