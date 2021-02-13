Saturday essay Our image of people is narrowing and many feel left out, even though each of us is an exception

Everyone can be weird. Everyone can believe in anything, live in any way, experience anything, as long as they respect the right of another to believe, live and experience differently. An obvious thing that still needs to be said.

Man can be pretty much these days. Sure, there is still work to be done, but liberalism emphasizing individual freedom has at least seemingly fulfilled this promise. The freedom to be what you want is enough.

However, as the spectrum of humanity expands, the underlying human image narrows. The “official” image of man is increasingly tied to a particular scientific conception of man and the political way of thinking associated with it.

Pontus Purokuru and Veika Lahtinen call liberalism the friendly face of capitalism in their book What is bothering liberalism? (Kosmos, 2020). Liberalism emphasizes the freedom of the individual and the market, as well as the continuous growth of the economy and development. Competition is natural, which is justified by a certain interpretation of the human image of science.

Human image narrows as human activities and motives are increasingly explained by biology and the mind is restored to brain function.

Of course, few think exactly according to some “official” image of a person. We are far too vague for official perceptions. As Purokuru and Lahtinen write, liberalism affects us unconsciously, and so does the narrow image of people.

At a time when there are more and more options for being human, much of the experience of being human is limited to a narrowing official definition. They are classified at worst as insignificant or false, unauthorized. People who find themselves outside the boundaries or do not perceive the place assigned to them within the boundaries as relevant become kind of heretics of experience.

I can not to say why people are beginning to believe in conspiracy theories and resort to dangerous irrationalism. But it’s easy to see how that can become a shared experience. Conspiracy can be a viable option for a person for whom society and politics appear only as a competition between various self-interested interest groups. And that’s what politics is about.

Liberalism promised everything politically, but gave it to only a few. Others have been left largely with what we have all always had: permission to put the lottery on election day and hope that our own experience would somehow be channeled into the least bad party on the list of things it drives in parliamentary performance. Even less creates a feeling of incompetence.

However, everyone wants inclusion from something.

This is, of course, a terribly difficult balance. The liberation of being human also gives room for irrationalism. There have always been snake oil traders, of course, and a little unnecessarily hard concern for these traders. Freedom belongs to everyone, even to strangers. Still, it has to be possible to say if the freaks come up with something dangerous.

The feeling of incompetence about a common reality is a difficult thing and difficult to answer.

Maybe you could look more freely at the experience itself. So don’t just medically examine the visible features of experience in the brain or human activity. Now we are talking about the taste, colors and aromas of a five-course dinner, not about what the chef is doing in the kitchen and what is being flushed down the drain the next day.

Viewing experience requires a reflective approach, a perspective on humanistic research, philosophy, or art. Talking about the artist’s special experience carries the risk of naive romanticization. But the politically and ontologically cramped image of man leaves little room to breathe and therefore every opportunity for alternatives must be used.

Art is an important permission for exceptions. No matter how many boundaries are set for experience, no one would deny the artist’s experience and its specialty. No one would go on to explain it out somehow banally biologically.

In short, artists are allowed to be weird. That freedom has led to excesses when great artists have imagined they have a right to irresponsibility. That freedom is still important. The artist experiences it differently and shows it to us.

And it’s not about that not just artists. Top athletes experience something that the rest of us can’t, not only because of training but also because of their inherent qualities. This is fundamentally unequal, but we do not see it as a problem, and it is valuable.

One of the factors limiting the spectrum of experience is the dual moralistic conception of equality. According to the official human perception, every experience should be such that, in principle, anyone could experience it. Other types of experiences are explained as anomalies or untruths.

Experience the problem with research is that experience is invisible. I don’t see your experience, and you don’t see mine.

The scientific worldview is based on a different kind of invisible. Kari Enqvist writes in his book Invisible reality (WSOY 1996) on the basis of the material world revealed by physics.

People can be studied and understood in many different ways. Researchers in different fields disagree on many issues, as they should be. However, much of us agree that we do not know how to create a conscious experience. It is also not known exactly what time it is. There are, of course, theories about both. In the end, we know quite a bit about what is most fundamental to man.

The delineation of experience is also contradictory because we have broadened our understanding of other beings. We now know that animals experience very much more than we previously assumed. According to the researchers, the trees also communicate. The world is a strange place.

I do not know whether the solution to the problems of our time is to hold on to one image of man more tightly. Instead, the grip could be relaxed a bit. Admit that people just experience very different things.

One could start from the assumption that everyone is an exception. That would be benign liberalism, healthy individuality. It would allow you to relax, be different together and feel inclusive.

When boundaries are set for experience, it is easy to begin to interpret other people and their motives. However, a different worldview is not out of the question and they do not have to compete.

Different views do not have to be contradictory. Of course, I don’t dispute the findings of science, but I still don’t share the “official” image of man.

The bottom line is that I don’t explain another’s experience away.

It’s hard. It requires acceptance of diversity, real, frighteningly wide diversity.

Then everyone can be an artist of their own experience. And still take all the vaccinations.