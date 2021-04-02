Saturday essay On what basis do critics choose the records to be criticized in Helsingin Sanomat – and why was Antti Tuisku barked twice in a row?

Four stars is the most common record review in all genres of music in Helsingin Sanomat, but Antti Tuisku and Valeri Gergijev can get anything from one star to five.

Irritating star system! I did Helsingin Sanomat this week classical music record page, which became three- and four-star plates when the star system is one to five.

The stars say so little. Those three-star plates were not of equal thickness but contained tremendous merits and great weaknesses. But to know it you have to read the whole review.

If numbers are desired, a school rating of 4-10 would be better.

The stars however, reveal the extent to which the critic is referee and a critic of even the weakest records. This is what our critics thought Oskari Onninen after noticing many four- and five-star classical music and jazz records in December in our reviews.

The dominance of four stars is in itself startling in all genres of music. In 2018, my colleagues Samuli Tiikkaja fat in his columnthat during the year HS reviewed 165 records, of which as many as more than half, or 105, received four stars.

Aapo Häkkinen, a specialist in baroque music, recently received four and five stars in the joint evaluation of his records.­

I did genre review of early year estimates. The dominance of the four stars continues, but behind it differences are revealed. The five-star records also focused on classical music and jazz in the early part of the year. Six five-star albums have already been found in classical music at the beginning of the year!

Three-star records in jazz and classical have been clearly rated less than four-star records. In other genres of music, three stars is about as common as four stars.

Two- and one-star reviews are mostly made from list pop – at least if the artist is Antti tuiskuwho received from her single just one star in January and ep-record two stars in February.

Fated continued his challenge in the debate.

“I think critics should prefer to talk about the publications that are important and justify it, rather than the ones that are the best.”

He acknowledged that often the important and the best are also the same thing.

But what is for every critic important disk and are there any differences here? I did a survey for colleagues. The biggest differences seemed to be found in whether the commercial potential of music is an indication of its importance to the critic.

In popular music A “room board” or perhaps a parody of a 1970s rock critic can be found Timo Kanervan from the pen Platat(Soundi Books).

“Strangers the unknown, praise the cult bands, but those who succeed, bark at the beat! Excerpt from a rock critic’s room board? Of course not, although it is often noticed that the preferences of critics do not coincide with the tastes of the general public. ”

Important artists such as Patti Smith and Captain Beefheart most often criticized, were the records hits or not. The most superficial list music such as Bay City Rollers, Mud and Sweet might have been ignored.

There has been a change here. Critics of popular music are picking up chart hits for evaluation more and more often.

“I don’t find the mainstream very musically interesting, but I think it tells interesting things about society and culture and that’s why its analysis is so important,” Onninen explains.

He talks about the change in criticism during streaming time and hints To an essay in Harper’s magazine on the subject. The bottom line: he often ends up choosing records on the basis that people “would know the record and listen to it anyway. I often think it’s more journalistically important than telling about my own favorites ”.

And when favorites are also being processed, the constellation is dynamically in use from one to five.

Arttu Seppänen makes choices partly differently and outside of Finnish and English music.

“One recent goal has been to increase the handling of non-Western music. I would also like more marginal stuff from different age groups and a wide range of different genres to be considered. ”

Still, after Onninen’s one-star single Antti Tuisku, he still wanted to write seven songs about the same single. Master Workout -ep two star rating. In part, this was because expectations were high. He also admired last year’s album Selected people, who received from Onninen full five stars.

“As an artist, Tuisku has moved into such a category that the new music coming from him is news. It can be a real diamond or a really bad hut, and in this case it was the latter, ”Seppänen explains.

He appreciates Tuisku’s occasional risk-taking and hopes for it rather than safety-seeking hit optimization.

Antti Tuisku’s single received a one-star rating in January and the ep record a two-star rating in February.­

Classic bridge and from jazz reviews Onninen would like a “comprehensive picture” of what is happening in these genres instead of recommendations.

“I want to know what the records everyone has been waiting for – they can’t be great time and time again!”

The most experienced record reviewer of classical music Jukka Isopuro and writer of jazz and other forms of music Harri Uusitorppa consider it impossible to provide a “comprehensive picture” of those genres. The record page has shrunk to tabloid size and there are fewer shifts than before.

The “What Everyone Expects” vibe in classical music also focuses perhaps more on the composers ’premieres in opera houses and concert halls than on subsequent recordings of them.

The primary selection criteria for Isopuro are domesticity or a significant Finnish contribution, new music, rare discoveries, a record related to a current discussion, and musicians who have previously shown their vision and quality.

“I don’t pay any attention to marketing, jumping, or pre-emptiness.”

After listening and getting acquainted with the scores, four- and five-star records are often selected from the huge mass on the record page, although Isopuro is harsh in the concert hall and sometimes on the record page if necessary.

Conductor Valery Gergiev is “Antti Tuisku” in classical music, at least when critics think it makes alternating five- and one-star records. Most recently, Isopuro came off on a gerged-recorded Gergiev record two stars.

“It took a place on some four-star record,” he regrets, however.

The selection criteria for the new loft are largely the same, including surprising upgrades and the constant introduction of new names. If Verneri Pohjola or Iiro Rantala would make a bad record, yes it will be told. The failure of an unknown jazz artist can be ignored.

“Choosing one record over another is a multi-generational and immeasurable process that cannot be simplified or charted because situations and journalistic interest vary,” Uusitorppa reflects.

“The record page is also a whole, where at least I try to choose different genres of records – and different styles from jazz as well.”

Folk music also gets very stars. That and many other types of music are criticized, for example, by our news manager Mari Koppinen, which rarely raises one or two star discs on its disc page.

“I try to choose current and interesting music from genres and artists that our other critics hardly criticize. And I have a strong pre-selection. ”

Own my review career began as a young Sound assistant, and high expectations were certainly a selection criterion. When U2 betrayed my expectations Zooropaon the record, I didn’t ignore it but gave less than three stars.

But in classical music, “two-star” criticism is undeniably more common in concerts than in recordings. This week’s album page had two-star levels, but only on records that also had significant four-star accomplishments. The result then was a three-star rating.

So am I a recommender or a curator? Anyway, both. But the border crossing is interesting, and many of our critics reflect on it much more broadly in our background discussions. Hopefully those reflections will lead to new essays and podcasts.

At the same time, we also get to repeat the basics: can both a diverse art form and music really be categorized by a star? And is the five-star scale leading to four-star dominance from decade to decade the best possible?