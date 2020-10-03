Saturday essay No native of Finnish literature wants to live on unnatural poles of heaven

The basic unit of well-being is a house, the size of a person, Antti Majander writes.

I can see from my window, how Kalasatama tower buildings rise. On the most foggy days, their peaks fade into the clouds.

No breed of domestic literature wants to live in such unnatural celestial poles of steel and glass.

I am not referring to intimidation. It has not been in our literature when there have not been skyscrapers. Or there are a few, but elsewhere. Antti Tuurin In the Sky Scrapers (2005) Those who left Ostrobothnia for a better life are building them in early 20th century Manhattan and Riku Korhosen in the description of interpersonal, detachment, and disgust Sleep near me (2012) at the Frankfurt-like European Financial Center.

Intimidation have kept the concerns of the American entertainment-movies, such as Flaming tower (1974) and Die Hard 1 (1988).

Not to mention the catastrophe of reality, the terrorist attack that destroyed both Towers of the World Tade Center in September 2001. I heard the first plane hit the phone as we drove home from maternity training at Midwifery College. The idea seemed impossible. I put that caller’s panic and exaggeration at the peak.

The Twin Towers will be destroyed in Manhattan on September 11, 2001.­

Even at home, I couldn’t believe the live image of television collapsing and smoking. I was at the top of the second tower. First with a long distance elevator closer to a hundred floors and then with a more local wall train up the rest. Height was like a billionaire’s money, so much so that he didn’t realize anything about it.

But let’s look good. I argue that its basic unit is a house, the size of a man. Red house and potato land, as they say in the lucky lotion.

Fifty by these columns have not been praised Edvin Lainetta. Now you have to. His Here under the North Star in his film adaptation (1968) there is a scene that rises to be the happiest life in Pentinkulma, even though it drowns Väinö Castle in the novel to the feet of a mouthpiece that continued throughout the day.

The rooftop team that went to the men’s race is ready, the sahti drunk, rejoiced, insulated and melee, as is inevitable. Finally, on a bright summer night, Jussi and Alma stay at the two brand new Koskela houses.

Before the grounding, they were still looking at the building. Let them go a little further to get the bigger picture more clearly in their eyes. And there was not the slightest point of remark.

There’s a lot yet to be done inside, but the new logs glow white like walls in a church. The movie Risto Taulo and Anja Pohjola make the berths avoidable on the floor, and the latter states in a quiet devout manner:

“Ny then lands for the first night in a new home. The prayer must be read correctly. ”

And Alma read silently, only moving his lips. At that time, Jussi was silent out of respect for prayer, although he did not take part in it.

Then they fell silent.

Jussi (Risto Taulo), Alma (Anja Pohjola) and the children in their croft in Evin Laine’s film.­

I saw a movie as a child on TV. It wasn’t until later that I realized that that beautiful scene of faith in life made as much of an impact as the epic nightmarish executions on the hill and mound.

In the roof works of Koskela shackles stick to the shield also knocks those who doubt that they themselves will never be able to own a new croft (Laurilan Anttoo) as well as those who accept that earthly bliss like a decent house is not their part in this life (Leppänen Preeti) and one that houses are of just as little interest as other buildings, let alone a purposeful effort (Wolf-Gustav).

In my view, this dispersion only supports the argument that in our literature, the house reflects what the individual thinks of himself. As well as what others think of him. There have been housekeepers, crofters and hill dwellers. A writer shot like a dog in the late stages of the Civil War Kasperi Tanttu classified in the reference works as the son of a “sauna worker”.

In such a reality, one need not wonder why minor conditions arose F. E. Sillanpää cross his own house in Hämeenkyrö for Achievement. Admittedly, its construction costs stuck the author in an economic downward spiral that didn’t even break to win the Nobel Prize, but that’s another matter.

FE Sillanpää’s Achievement still stands in Hämeenkyrö.­

The bridgehead is a generation younger Kalle Päätalo immediately announced his starting point in the name of the opening part of the autobiographical Iijoki series: Roommate’s son (1971).

The name alone says a lot too Pentti Haanpää in the description of the years of scarcity, the plight of the peasants, and the rise of right-wing radicalism about what happens to men when the farm is no longer profitable and the house goes under: Hosts and hosts’ shadows (1935).

Material conditions and instead of social appreciation, the title of the work carries a spiritual dimension Maria Jotunin in the marriage description of civilization Swaying house (1935, published 1963). In it, our literature moves from the shoulder of the shoulder bank on the edge of the corner to the stone house of downtown. But violence its when it escalates.

Crete Angel in a debut work that draws on his own childhood experiences Ilonen house (1996) the Luhankan lysti compares Lasse Mårtensson interpretation of originally American folk song: There is a place covered in misery / House in the rising sun / Has ruined my life / House in the rising sun.

Rarely has a person whispered into the building as obsessively as at Matti Virtanen’s front Kari Hotakainen In the trench (2002) that is ready to acquire it by any means …

Deuce!

It seems that it is worth raising literature on steel and glass towers like Kalasatama, as far away as possible from the misery of Alho’s pipe-taking tradition.

But look! The most famous single house is the soothing and hilarious variety – perhaps because of its imported nature: House of friendship or John Steinbeckin novel Tortilla Flat (1935), which Matti Mäkelä recently described it as the “gospel of the angel pirates”. The inhabitants of Röttelö are idle, hults, perhaps even a few criminals but deeply tolerant, often in a good mood and always on the side of life.

In other words, the unknown soldier here wants to be about the same, if you can count on the confusion of Koskela’s Jussi and Alma’s firstborn Vilho: Business is done, otherwise it’s like Ellu’s chickens.

Small and shallow on the housing side, the scales are also tilted by the national author Aleksis Kivi. His brothers retreat to the Impivaara wilderness to grow and learn as members of society. On Christmas night, however, the sauna is lit, but they learn and return to people’s air. They put the Jukola house in order and the spaces between the villagers, which are one and the same thing.

Arto Paasilinnan bridge engineer Jaatinen’s house is home to two wives in the novel A happy man (1976), one at each end between which a resilient man passes. The house of genuine and topical happiness can be found on the side of a slightly different kind of humor, which, especially in the 1970s here in the south, was barked as Cainism.

Veikko Huovinen in his home alley in 2004.­

The main target at that time was Sotkamo’s voice Veikko Huovinen. But let us now read a novel praising his alienation, self-foundation, and self-sufficient economy with a gentle smile. Hamsters (1957), how Hamster and Rurik prepare for winter:

The men have been sitting for two long days in the basement boiler room plucking birds. Chubby bird carcasses are divided into two parts. The second part is made by Tellu into canned food. The second, smaller part is reserved for male experiments. The men have decided to make their own sweet treats.

The most important thing is a hopeful winter mind, which requires solid food stocks and woolen clothing, as Hamster says.

Now, during the epidemic, the urban flair is on the verge of disappearing. And lo and behold, it is precisely the isolation conditions of these hoops that would not even reach the corona hall tooth.

As for the fishing port there will be colorless towers and a fortune teller, some color in the living room may be, not necessarily red.

But: instead of potting, I long for a British-style greenhouse growing vegetables and herbs. Carambola even. While waiting for the harvest, you could sit in a wicker chair protected by glass walls and sip some sherry in the afternoon sun.