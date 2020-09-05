Saturday essay Metsolat offered nostalgic consolation to Finns in the midst of the recession: The corona pandemic is an even more revolutionary crisis, but nostalgia is no longer enough

“It is likely that the rural myth will mark a return to nature, green values ​​and health in TV dramas describing the present,” media researcher Veijo Hietala speculates.

Last months I have spent a lot of time in the Stockholm archipelago, through the TV screen. I laughed heartily as I followed two different genus of summer living in upscale villa district comedy series Welcome to Sjölyckan and Relative summer.

In them, the practices, traditions and different expectations of cottage life collide, which gives rise to light comedy. The series also gently laughs at the Swedish extreme export correctness that leads to embarrassing situations. Somehow invigorating.

It is probably not very wrong to claim that Swedish television viewers love the archipelago. Over the decades, the Swedish archipelago idyll has provided the framework for numerous drama series Astrid Lindgrenin About the children of the archipelago. It has been followed by series such as Archipelago doctor, Hemsöborna, Saltön, Ett köpmanshus i skärgården, Murder in Sandhamn and The murders of Fjällbacka.

And how many archipelago series do we have in Finland? Compared to how enthusiastic the cottage people we are and how many beautiful archipelagos can be found here, it feels a little strange that we don’t just have TV series placed in that world.

The best-known and most beloved Finnish drama series set in the archipelago landscape was, of course, performed in the 1970s Maija of Myrskyluoto, which has become a classic. It tells the story of the life of the main couple Maija and Janne at the mercy of nature in the 19th century. Anni Blomqvistin the series based on the story were once filmed in Åland. The story is about to become a movie Tiina Lymin guided by.

If Archipelago life is mostly unconquerable soil in Finnish TV series production, it is different in relation to the countryside. In Finland, the countryside, and especially its past, has a solid foothold in television drama and comedy series. Although contemporary series mostly tell about the urban way of life, rural romance and the idyll of small towns have been followed in drama series, for example, in the very next few years. In the municipalities of Karelia (2007-2012) and The fires of the sky (2007-2014).

Many think the biggest and most beautiful is still Metsolat. The life of a small farming family in Kainuu was followed by a million-strong population in 1993–1995. Forest conditions a media researcher who analyzed popularity and importance Veijo Hietalan according to the series united the people in the middle of the recession and offered a trip to the nostalgic rural environment at a time when the emigration of Finns to cities had accelerated. Metsolat brought comfort and enabled a regression-like return home.

Hietala has stated that the countryside is perceived as mythical whenever social tensions increase, urbanization accelerates and fears about the future increase.

Something very similar is happening now. No one knows the ultimate consequences of a coronavirus pandemic, but it has already been estimated that it could cause a deeper recession than in the 1990s. When the epidemic closed people in their homes, many people in Finland got excited to go to cottage shops or think about moving to a smaller place. I myself am a Swedish saaristolaissarjoja I followed eagerly dreaming of the idyllic seaside.

Can the coronavirus epidemic and its consequences lead us to curl up and get stuck in the past again?

According to Hietala, in urbanized societies, the countryside represents the previous stage of culture, so the myth of the countryside in cultural crisis situations also means a nostalgic longing for a past where everything was better.

“At the same time, it seeks strength and comfort from the roots and basic identity of the nation, just like that In the wild, where Erkki Metsola set up a successful ski resort with his own content and a ‘swamp, hoe and Jussi’ mentality almost with his own hands, ”says Hietala.

According to Hietala, the coronavirus pandemic and the possible recession that follows it is just such a completely surprising and acute crisis for the nation.

“It’s just as surprising as the recession of the 1990s, but in many ways even more culturally revolutionary, so yes, it will certainly be reflected in the activation of rural mythology.”

But what kind of television drama could this time possibly produce? Can Forest conditions like sets come no more? We already live in such a different world as we did 30 years ago.

Perhaps time has already driven past TV series that broadly unite the people. Hietala believes that nostalgia is a positive resource for both individuals and the nation as a whole, which, when used properly, will empower them to cope with the crises of the present. Metsolat seemed to accidentally offer viewers nostalgic consolation.

“At that time, three national TV channels were shown in Finland, and the actual breakthrough of the Internet did not take place until later in the 1990s, so the media culture was still quite unified. In today’s decentralized media culture, creating a similar ‘whole nation series’ would be really challenging. As such, the countryside is constantly popular in Finland as a topic for programs, both on reality TV (Maajussille the bride, Farmi) as in drama. “

Hietala believes that right now there would certainly be demand for new series of rural or nostalgia as well, but the pandemic has lasted so little time that the TV drama has in no way had time to react to it.

If the coronavirus crisis causes permanent changes in culture and if the economic distress persists, it will be reflected in both TV culture and movies, Hietala says. He believes that the next few years will see truly nostalgic drama series set in the countryside, past or both..

“On the other hand, it is likely that – rather than nostalgia and the past – rural myths in TV dramas depicting the present will mark a return to nature, green values ​​and health for all this already long-term ‘disease narrative‘ as a counterweight. In other words, we will probably see urban migrants working for (remote) work and their adaptation crises. “

With a disease narrative Hietala refers to the current communications landscape and the entire global culture dominated by the coronavirus pandemic from day to day. It is a follow-up story whose dramatic steps are being followed by people around the world. The situation is historically unique.

“Never before has the collective consciousness of almost all of humanity been ruled in this way by one major media story: during the world wars, global media culture was not lived in this way, and wars did not touch or revolutionize the daily lives of all people in the world,” says Hietala.

After all, something from Korona’s time has ended up on television on a short schedule: the first Finnish HBO series In isolation, whose short sections aptly describe social isolation during a pandemic and its effects on people in different life situations.

However, I don’t think I’d be able to watch very many similar stories about everyday Korona where the walls fall on top.

If only someone would take you there to the archipelago.