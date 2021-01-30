Saturday essay Men are still stubborn in criticism as equality progresses – a decent repair movement requires accounting for how often different genders get out loud

Nearly two-thirds of the new fiction books in the spring season are written by women and only just over a third by men.

In April In 2015, my ethylene hit The Guardian news where it was reported that men continue to dominate literary criticism in both Britain and the United States, even though equality has progressed.

According to a study by the American organization Vida, the main rule was still that men evaluate works written by men in even the most deserving magazines, such as The New Yorker, The London Review of Books, The Times Literary Supplement, and Granta. Even though, at the time of that study, at least in Britain, women bought two-thirds of the books, and there were a lot of women among the most successful factors.

The worst skew in Vida’s study was found in the London Review of Books: in 2014, the columns had 527 male critics and writers, with only 151 women.

Hit the suspicion: how about my own magazine? More specifically, it is in my personal field of work: I coordinate which books are evaluated and by whom. Often, the initiative to deal with a particular book also comes from the critic himself.

I suspected that in the case of non-fiction, the gender distribution of estimates might look poor. There are two key, knowledgeable, fast, hard-working and always ready-to-publish text assistants, both men. Learning that skill may take time, and the pace of work in a daily magazine is not conducive to practice.

Thing was published on April 10, 2015. According to records in the electronic archive, 402 book reviews were published in the Hesar Culture Department during 2014. There were 257 works written by men and 145 by women. There were 289 reviews written by men and 113 by women.

You get it when you think about it. Stupidly tilted.

However, I did not undertake any accounting for the logger, as I now considered myself aware of the discrepancy.

In addition, it felt repulsive start to sort the literature according to gender, because I guess the purpose of art is precisely to show that it’s for everyone, above all, some original specimens.

And that’s not even think it would be right, if elected critic of the alleged sex writer. Art and knowledge should provide bridges and increase understanding, not create separate camps.

Six Hesar’s calculation a year ago did not specify the number of fiction and nonfiction books. Interviews published on the plots were also not counted.

External researchers, on the other hand, work hard. Heikki Hellman and Victory Ruohonen Published in the Avain magazine (No. 2/2020) The place of the book on the culture page according to 2011–16, the share of male writers in criticism of Hesar’s fiction increased from 60 percent to 70 percent.

Not good.

Forced to update the situation: #the time after the meteo requires shaking the power and gender structures. So nothing more than inspecting where I am myself now. The period for my calculation is just ending January. In the case of fiction, I expected an even distribution, because in that respect the balance of power of the critique goes pretty evenly.

A total of 31 fiction reviews were published. The author was 20 times male and 11 times female. The distribution of critics follows the same ratio. For a total of only six works, the author and reviewer were of different genders.

No formal reviews of data from books published in 11, but half a dozen other titles got plenty of room for the interview, or other coverage. All judged opuses were made by men. Only one was judged by a woman.

In the big opening stories of the cultural pages – which my boss has been pushing for a long time – equality is implemented relatively well. Women in literature were also well featured in the essays.

But still: the goal is still not being achieved.

Today, the Writers’ Union just over half of the members are women. Even the most significant prizes are evenly distributed.

The publishing industry, on the other hand, can even be characterized as clearly female-dominated, as academic and rather low-paying industries tend to be. For example, I don’t think even the first man can be found on the personnel lists of Gummerus and S&S. Also, the spring novelties of these two publishers are almost written by women.

But mostly the top management of publishing houses and often the lower managers are also men. Roughening: men decide, women implement. So let’s also calculate how the gender distribution settles in the novelties of the spring season of publishing houses.

The result is downright news!

Nearly two-thirds of fiction titles are written by women and only just over a third by men.

The background may be that commercial publishers respond to the needs of the public, and Statistics Finland’s 2017 report according to women read books written by both men and women, while men prefer only those written by men.

Nonfiction on the side, women seem to have narrowed the gap with men to near levels. However, based on the spring nomenclature, the main focus of the cultural editorial board, recent history, is still on men.

However, the situation has improved in a few years. In Finland’s 100th anniversary autumn, 56 biographies of men were published, and only six of women.

Docendo had an embarrassing reputation at the time. In Finnish, no more than a medium-sized publishing house published as many as 13 biographies, and everyone told about the man.

No longer a similar rush can hardly be visited in any commercial boutique. The alarm clock has sounded.

My own my immediate bosses are all women. When the editorial last got to face the literary stories of the beginning of the season face-to-face, there were nine women and one man in the meeting room.

But the big ship turns slowly.

Throughout Hesar, the visibility of women is now about 30 percent daily, as the counter used by the magazine for a few years now shows. Admittedly, it mechanically counts names, so just mentioning a name gets the same weight as an extensive interview.

Women read and buy in many ways. – Jenni Haukio distributed autographs at the publisher’s stand at the Helsinki Book Fair in October 2017.­

Tradition and structure may persist, even as people change and even the bosses ’seats are shared more equally. It is easier to do as usual.

That’s what habits are all about Anu Silfverberg the man’s gaze, taken for granted and normal in the films, in his book You have been seen (Work). He says he is used to watching – or passing by – people of his own gender on the big screen, because the film industry has always built its products through the masculine gaze.

And not from the old habit, just wake up with one magic. Statistics help to wake up in a slow process.

Butter of course, ask how well the ticks on the screen reveal who and what kind of story the book is telling. In the January sample, for example Niko Hallikainen, Otto Lehtinen and Édouard Louisin the novels represent above all an effort to get rid of the weight of the patriarchy.

Leaflet novel These precious things is a skilful objection to the stubborn notion that sex inevitably strikes a mark and defines the individual. (Read the review of the book from here.) According to the ethos of the leaflet, gender should not matter if and when you want to be human.

“It’s about who has the opportunity to talk about humanity and in what way,” Silfverberg said In an interview with HS. “It’s a lie to claim that it doesn’t matter who says it.”

For all kinds stories become heard, decisions must be made: more women to evaluate non-fiction. You know even the concept of a great man would finally fall into the archive box of lost time.

Another lesson is that counting should definitely continue. January alone is an unnecessarily short sample where contingencies may rise.

And – above all – the direction needs to be seen. So let’s get back to it when summer comes.