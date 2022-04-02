Saturday Essay Marie Fredriksson was “second-class Eva Dahlgren” in Finland at the beginning of her career, but many in Sweden opposed the popular singer moving to Roxette.

is mystical, how strong feelings a particular music can generate. No other music causes me to be as intense and immediate in nostalgia as certain Roxette songs. It’s no wonder, as the songs of the Swedish band, which became popular in the late 1980s, have kept pace with my early youth.

At certain times, I still want to make Roxette ring and at the same time feel the feeling of power, energy, longing, and some kind of weird bang that the band’s music evokes. Everything is crowned by the singer Marie Fredriksson a great, unique sound and a way to sing so that it feels.

It is Marie Fredriksson who has been thinking a lot lately. I am enchanted by him in a whole new way because I have only recently sunk into his early solo production. To the music he made and performed before and during Roxette. What gems are there!

Ännu doftar kärlek, Efter Stormen and Om du så mej nu. It features just a few of the great songs found on Fredriksson’s first records.

Why didn’t I get to know those songs back in the 1980s? Were they played even here on our Finnish-language radio channels? Why did Marie only become a big name in Finland with Roxette, even though she had already made it through Sweden alone?

Perhaps he stayed Eva Dahlgrenin in the shade, an acquaintance of mine knows apricots. Dahlgren, two years younger, was one of the best-known and most popular Swedish female singers in 1980s-90s Finland. According to media sources, Fredriksson was seen coming after Eva, but may not quite reach the same level yet.

His debut album Het Vind (1984), Fredriksson went on a small solo tour in Finland in the spring of 1985. At that time, it was written in Ilta-Sanomat that “Marie Fredriksson, named second-class Eva Dahlgren, will perform in Helsinki”.

In Helsingin Sanomat, she was described as follows: “Next week, the third girl living abroad is a Swedish girl, Marie Fredriksson. Marie, who follows in the footsteps of Eva Dahlgren, will perform on 16 May. Helsinki (Tavastia), 17.5. In Libya and 18.5. In Malax. ”

Marie Fredriksson at the time of her second solo album Den sjunde Vågen in 1986.

Real However, the reason why Fredriksson’s solo production never rose to great popularity in Finland is probably that Roxette was founded (1986) at a time when Fredriksson had only made two records of his own. The popularity in the homeland had already accumulated, but it had not exploded. Roxette’s debut album was released a year before Fredriksson’s third solo album, 1987 After that.

Eventually, Fredriksson’s own production simply overshadowed Roxette’s hits after the band’s great world conquest began.

In any case, as a solo artist in his home country, the singer was much bigger than Roxette was at the beginning, according to Fredriksson’s biography. Kärleken till livet (Pirate förlaget).

The biography published in 2015, which has still not been translated into Finnish, also shows that not all record companies at EMI supported the idea that Fredriksson and Per Gessle would start performing songs together in English.

Many were skeptical because Fredriksson’s Swedish-language solo career was on the rise in Sweden just then. Would it be worth sacrificing by teaming up with Gessle, a fading star familiar from the band Gyllene Tider?

For example, a producer Lasse Lindbom would have preferred to target foreign markets solely with Fredriksson. He had thought about it before there had even been any discussion about possible cooperation between Fredriksson and Gessle.

Also a producer Kjell Andersson was against the idea.

“He liked my Swedish stuff so much. He thought I could do English songs with Per, perhaps as a kind of side project, but Swedish production would be something I should invest in, ”Fredriksson says in his book.

Marie Fredriksson in 1989.

But Fredriksson himself never doubted the choice of the Roxette path. The matter brightened for him as he got to sing the song Soul Deep. It suited Fredriksson perfectly, as he got to use his voice in a whole new way, to detach. In the music video for the song, Fredriksson performs furiously in high heels and a short skirt, which was a huge contrast to the “solo-Fredriksson” that was seen very well-dressed and restrained earlier.

“Soul Deepin the music video shows how I just let go. The Lord is right. […] You can rightly see how I had longed for me to take over the stage. I was tired of the Swedish way of seeing me always standing somewhere by the sea, looking emotional. I missed the detachment, ”Fredriksson describes.

And guitarist Per Gessle knew how to make songs that fit his voice.

Roxette paved the way for Fredriksson to become a pop star and world star. The greatest popularity was Joyrideduring the tour (1991). Fredriksson says in his book that he was so at home on the big stages and the center of attention that some people thought he was the same as Roxette, that Roxette was his artist name.

“I’ve never been afraid to be on stage, sing and perform. It was as if I was just waiting to be let out in the big arenas. I don’t know where all that power had been hiding in the past. As a Swedish-speaking artist, I was more introverted and thoughtful. ”

Fredriksson Kjell Andersson, a producer and production manager who has worked with record label EMI for many years, says that few artists have as special a talent as Fredriksson. The lyrics, which would sound merely naive or flat to many other singers, feel completely real when sung by Fredriksson.

“Marie can sing through the list of medicines and make the text sound personal, heartfelt, warm, even poetic. When he sings in Swedish, he is genuine and open like a child or like an old man who has nothing to hide anymore. His expression hits the listener’s heart and is impossible to defend against, ”Andersson describes in his biography. The name of the company is as follows: it is not live music in Sweden (Albert Bonniers Förlag, 2021).

According to Andersson, the uniqueness of Fredriksson is that he is able to express the soul of the Swedish people through his songs better than any other artist. Fredriksson became so popular in Sweden that he received invitations to perform at royal weddings as well.

Roxette's Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle at the concert stage in Prague in May 2015. The following year, the band stopped touring due to Fredriksson's illness.

Roxette is one of the brightest gems in Swedish music history, the second most internationally successful band in the country after Abba. Roxette sold more than 75 million records worldwide and reached number one on the U.S. list as many as four times. It’s a merit that Abba achieved twice.

Abba is still an enduring topic when it comes to Swedish musical success. The band’s music constantly fascinates new people. Last year was a miracle when the band released a new album after a break of 39 years and is doing a massive virtual gig with their original line-up this year.

Until last week, one could have written that the same is no longer expected of Roxette, as its story ended in December 2019, when Marie Fredriksson died of brain cancer. But Per Gesslepä surprised everyone last Friday by saying that Roxette is back. It just changes its name to PG Roxette and increases its lineup with two new female singers. A spring tour is planned.

I couldn’t wait for this news.

It must have been impossible for Gessle too. When Marie’s illness was discovered in 2001, Gessle thought:

“I wouldn’t even hear that I would do some kind of Roxette without Marieta,” he said in his 2007 biography. Att Vara Per Gessle (Albert Bonnier Förlag, 2007).

I don’t have Roxette without Marie Fredriksson. That’s why I can’t get excited about the band coming again. Instead, I’m going to pamper myself with Fredriksson’s songs, because despite Roxette, he kept making his own music and released almost ten albums. It was important for him to be able to express himself in Swedish on his own terms.

Fortunately! Fredriksson was a versatile and soulful singer. You can look for an equally crying great singing voice. I don’t know how extensively his Swedish music is listened to outside of Sweden, but I’m glad I found it myself.

Don’t forget the others, Marie Fredriksson.