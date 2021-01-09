Saturday essay Jari Sarasvuo realized terribly well how popularity is achieved on the radio – Listening would also have limitless possibilities, but they often do not know how to take advantage of them.

The most popular journalists and people who have made themselves media talk to their followers on the same level, writes journalist Sampsa Oinaala.

When radio came to homes, it was an interior element that got a place of honor from the kitchen or living room. The whole family gathered at a large tube radio when it became a favorite audition or a wish concert. Listening was communal.

When I go out now, people will be greeted with handsets. Listening has become an intimate, personal experience. In headphones, sound enters the skin and inside the head. The background soundscape disappears.

The same development has taken place for television. Even less often does the whole family gather at the screen. Everyone has their own screens and media realities. The reality today is also that anyone can be the media themselves. You no longer need a radio station, a printing press or a TV studio to present your case and reach the masses.

What has this done to the media?

Young the woman looks directly into her eyes with the video she has filmed. She puts on food, shows off her dress, or talks about her usual day. Half a million viewers.

The most popular self-made media people are equal to the audience and speak to their followers on the same level.

Should the radio learn something from this? Does it learn?

Old radio was an enlightened media. It was above its audience – proudly omniscient. Current radio strives for the level of its audience. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. The most skilled presenters are present on the broadcast stream radio and may be appropriately annoying.

At worst, the streaming stream is an insignificant flutter in the midst of music selected by a computer program. Why would anyone want to listen to one on their phone when they can click on their own favorite songs to roll from the streaming service without the hassle of a hassle.

In talk shows and podcasts, popularity often correlates with intimacy. Popular radio sound and also in Yle Arena five-digit listeners Jari Sarasvuo has realized this downright scary well. When I listen to him, he just talks to me.

Sarasvuo’s last production season at Yle Puhe ended in June 2019. In his essay monologues, he shakes society and people in a way that is often difficult to put in any narrow political compartment.

Smartphones and mobile devices at their best are also revolutionizing the consumption of literature. More and more, books are listened to instead of read. Until a decade ago, the audiobook was mainly a curiosity felt by the visually impaired. When a book was read on the radio, there was talk of a series of readings, not an audiobook.

My friend driving an earthmover invented audiobooks a few years ago. Today, he is a major consumer of literature. A shift can go to a novel, in the best two. It has also deepened the discussions we have had.

In the case of this man, a cultural debate in which a printed and read book is juxtaposed feels mostly trivial. He has civilized with audiobooks. There would not have been time to read.

An audiobook boom could also be an opportunity for listening. Dramatic fiction would seem to work as a listening experience at least as well as prose read by an actor. Listening is a drama where the whole reality is based on sounds – that is, speech, soundscapes and music.

Such if what you think is suitable for headphones. At least so far, however, the buoyancy has not caught on to the eavesdropping, with the exception of a few isolated cases.

The key question is whether listening can take advantage of the listening experience becoming more intimate. In principle, the chances are good. For example, a writer Olavi Paavolainen as early as 1950, the Radio Theater is an intimate theater where the whole story can be built even for the protagonist’s internal monologue.

The revolution in listening internationally can be seen, for example, in impressive monologue-focused listening. At its best, such a work takes its listener as if inside a work, offering him a role in the story.

One of the best examples of intimate listening that penetrates the listener’s consciousness is the winner of the 2011 Prix Europa Listening Competition Series, a German Paul Plamperin written and directed by Tacet. In it, the protagonist loses his ability to speak. Because the protagonist is silent for most of the story, the listener seems to become the protagonist of the listening.

Books alongside listening, listen to sparring and challenge the rise of the podcast alongside radio as a widely known voice-based medium. A podcast is a series of audio content published on the Internet.

Many international podcast hits contain listening elements. They have storytelling and narration.

The world’s best-known – and most listened – podcast is probably American Serial, whose episodes have been downloaded hundreds of millions of times. It is narrative criminal journalism. By the way, True crime has become one of the most popular podcast genres, which has also been joined by all the most well-known Finnish podcast platforms Yle Areena, Supla and RadioPlay. Reality is often the best fiction. The trend is also strong in the listens: a large part of the recent novelties have been reality-based.

However, the question arises as to whether the fantasy has already been driven into too much of a corner. Where does real fiction spy? Is there no place in contemporary media for storytelling that is not based on anything other than the imagination of its author?

On the broadcaster the interceptions are produced by a unit called the Radio Theater. The name, dating from 1948, is now misleading, as at its best, contemporary listening is much more closely related to film than to performing arts.

In recent years, however, Radio Theater has once again approached theater, to which it has had a contradictory relationship for decades. This is partly due to the generational change that has taken place in listening production, where a significant amount of knowledge of listening history has, for one reason or another, been lost.

Following the theater is not an intimate but a collective experience. Actors perform to an audience with which they have a direct connection. The logic of sound design is also different when the sound world is created in a certain space, a theater hall that serves as a performance venue.

The theater usually performs on stage. So there is no physical level at the audience. Easily, this leads to not being on the same level mentally. Intimacy is not easy to reach from above the audience.

In the listening studio, the actor does not speak to the audience, but into the microphone. This allows for a much more sensitive sound, where the full scale from quietest whisper to manic shout is available.

Also rhythmically, listening allows for greater variation than theater. In particular, it withstands silence and breaks better.

There is hope in the listening, as this year’s production of the Radio Theater can also accommodate pearls that combine impressive content and intimacy – the brightest premiered in January Heini Junkkaalan and Anton Laurénin Duet for one. Also presented in November Pärttyli Slope and Anna-Mari Karvonen four listens Love stories of philosophers ensemble had its moment.

However, the audibility of the latter was weakened by the unfinished nature of the sound design. When listening to headphones, even the slightest mistake crackles in your ear, unlike in the corner of the kitchen competing with a dishwasher in a roaring beat.

At the other extreme are some loud and noisy novelties. The rioting of actors in the headphones sounds so horrible at worst that the listener is likely to stop listening in between. Shouting is probably the desired energy. Most of the time, however, it eats up energy and does not give or pass it on to the public.

The musical Crying for Happiness about Gösta Sundqvist has interested listeners at Yle Areena. Its opening cycle has been launched in the Arena almost 215,000 times.­

With radio theater there is a lot at stake in the near future. The tradition of listening in Finland is long, radio drama has been made for as long as Yle has existed – 94 years. However, nothing is certain in the current turmoil in the media field. If the public relationship disappears, so does the future.

But the opportunities are also great. Gösta Sundqvistista and Pertti from Neumann the musical listings made in 2018 and 2020 have reached record audiences on the internet. About Sundqvist Would you cry for happiness The opening cycle of the musical has been launched in the Arena almost 215,000 times. So listening is of interest to people as long as it is of high quality and finds its audience.

Most likely this will happen if it speaks to me. And for you.