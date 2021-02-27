Saturday essay Jack Kerouac forged American literature to revamp his novel on a 36-foot roll of paper night and day in about three weeks – and the dog ate the rest

Beat writer Jack Kerouac began a passionate writing session on the original script for The Traveling novel 70 years ago.

It was needed 120 feet, nearly thirty-seven feet, paper. This scroll that shook the world was En routemanuscript of a novel. 29-year-old beat writer Jack Keroauc began writing it on a long, typewriter-fed roll of paper 70 years ago on April 2, 1951, and stopped feverish work on April 22, the same year, with a pile of either 175,000 or 125,000 words, depending on the sources.

The coil was built by Jack Kerouac (1922–1969) on one of the glued thin sheets of Japanese rice paper that the author had cut into a suitable shape. He had come to this exceptional solution because he wanted to let the text flow freely. The rhythm of writing would have been disrupted if he had had to roll a new strip into the typewriter after completing the previous one. The flow was not allowed to break.

The wild text progressed in one piece, and Kerouac, who was completely immersed in writing, did not use punctuation. He wanted to achieve an energetic, improvisational, and swinging grip that would capture his five foggy journeys across the United States between 1947 and 1950. As a travel companion, he had been manic, suicidal, demonic, and capricious Neal Cassady (1926–1968).

En routeThe three-week, ecstatic eruption of the manuscript of the novel has become one of the myths associated with the novel. Kerouac’s stylistic ideal was the rise of the alto saxophonist as the messenger of the fast-paced bebpop Charlie ‘Bird’ Parker.

In Charlie Parker’s music, the player and the player were one. The reed leaf of the mouthpiece, the flaps of the trunk, and the tube were an extension of the caller’s mind, sound, and emotions, and produced a peculiar free-breathing style in which phrases, improvisations, and runs erupted into the air as if they were nourishing subconscious speech. Jack Keroauc’s relationship to prose and the typewriter was similar. En routethe original script of the novel he forged with Underwood’s travel typewriter in the number one line.

The pace of writing was hectic. The author typed an average of one hundred words per minute almost night and day. The values ​​and atmosphere of the post-war United States had become disgusting to him. He chased the new narrative of the United States with the power of coffee, cloud, spider, and pea soup.

“The United States is a bad trip,” Jack Kerouac wrote. That’s why he – like other beat writers – is looking for a different kind of reality to throw into the squeaky stream. Real life condensed in the margin, beyond official culture, values, and norms.

“I’m only interested in crazy people, those who want to live like crazy, talk like crazy, those who covet everything at once and don’t oppress the everyday flatness, but burn, burn, burn like Roman candles at night,” stated Jack Kerouac in the alter ego script.

The script was born in two apartments along the same street in New York. Kerouac started his first hard work in a red-brick four-story apartment building in Chelsea, Manhattan, at 454 West 20th Street, where his then-wife Joan Haverty had rented an apartment to the couple.

Before that, Joan had lived a self-destructive and eccentric lawyer Bill Cannastran in an apartment owned by. Bill and Joan were dating, but the relationship ended when Bill suddenly pushed his head out of the subway window at the same time as the carriage dived into the tunnel.

It was from Cannastra’s apartment that Joan Haverty brought Jack Kerouac the Japanese rice papers to which he began to shed En route-romania.

After completing the first version, Jack Keroauc began editing the second version of the scroll in May 1951 Lucien Carrin in the attic apartment at 149 West 21st Sreet. He had to change his study room because his work prevented Joan, who was working during the day, from sleeping. There, from the original scroll, the end of the text disappeared into a better mouth as Carr’s dog Potchy devoured the last meter of the script.

In reality En route was not born in one long sitting. The notion of a rapid, spontaneous eruption fits well with the myth built of Kerouac. According to scholars, Kerouac sent parts of the manuscript to Neal Cassady for reading as early as January 1951, and the subject had raged in various versions in the author’s mind since 1948. He had made sketches of various scenes in notebooks and pads.

Scholars agree that the multi-page letter that Neal Cassady mailed to Jack Kerouac in late February 1951 was a decisive stimulus En routefor the birth of the novel. It was written with a shameless flow of consciousness technique that reminded me of the intensity and madness of their travels.

Another important stimulus was that John Clellon Holmes had completed a screenplay in the spring of 1951 for a key novel about the stages of the beat movement in New York in the late 1940s Go. Jack Kerouac felt threatened by his position as a scribe of the beat generation. He had been involved in this countercultural detachment from the beginning.

Jack Kerouac, who was admitted to Columbia University on a football scholarship, had met Lucien Carr in New York and immediately followed. Allen Ginsbergin, William Burroughsin and David Kammererin as early as the summer of 1944, when the core crew of the upcoming beat movement began to pile up. Neal Cassady came into the picture a little later, in 1947.

En routenovel has been selected from the year and decade to the list of the 100 best novels written in English, most recently in 2015. The situation is paradoxical in the sense that the book that dominated the culture has become an established part of the culture of domination.

The novel opened a new chapter in U.S. literature by dealing with counter-culture and marginalized groups devoid of moralism. It also captured, for the first time, the Canadian-French reality in the United States – decades later Salman Rushdie did the same for Anglo-British identity in Britain in the novel Midnight children. The novel also strongly brought sexual minorities and otherness to U.S. literature. It bravely broke taboos.

Likewise, it brought a mythical travel theme in a new form to U.S. literature. It also anticipates a literary trend that later became known as autofiction. “I don’t write about what’s true. I write about reality, ”Jack Kerouac has stated himself.

En routenovel has already lived a surprisingly long life. The opposite happened to Jack Kerouac, who died at the age of 47 of internal bleeding on October 21, 1969 in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he lived alcoholic and estranged with his mother. In February of the previous year, Neal Cassady, the protagonist of Dean Moriarty, the protagonist of the Journey novel, had also come to an end: he had turned off the railroad tracks in Mexico at the age of 41 and died the next day in hospital.

En routein the process of creating the novel, speed and slowness meet. The original manuscript was born in twenty days, but it did not appear in book form until September 1957.

Jack Kerouac wrote the original manuscript six years before the official, several times rewritten and edited final manuscript published by Viking Press, in which the characters no longer appeared in their own names but were given fictitious role names because the publisher wanted to avoid possible defamation charges.