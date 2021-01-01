Saturday essay In one book, the American author rose to the popularity of small circles as well as the Hollywood stars – This is how Gertrude Stein brought the United States to its knees in the 1930s

A lecture trip to the United States in 1934 brought Gertrude Stein, who remained a writer of small circles in Paris, to the attention of the whole nation.

It the day was left in history. The sky opening above the skyscrapers looked as if water had spilled into it from a watercolor mug soaked in a brush once, if any. A nearly two hundred meter long luxury cruise ship s / s Champlain, who had left Le Havre, France a week earlier, flew to the port of New York on October 24, 1934.

The morning was just getting brighter, but the city was already awake. There was a commotion in the port. Opposite the ship were hundreds of journalists, film crews and photographers immortalizing the news event of the decade.

The pier was also crowded with a large number of cultural figures, reputable public figures and ordinary curious New Yorkers.

No similar crowding and enthusiasm had been seen in New York Harbor since January 1882, when a British writer and dandy Oscar Wilde arrived on an expected lecture trip to the United States. Now the uproar was caused by an American writer who emigrated to Paris Gertrude Steinwho had not visited their home country for 31 years. He was a great name in avant-garde literature in continental Europe.

Also historian, author working as a journalist Roy Morris jr. deals with in his book published last year Gertrude Stein Has Arrived: The Homecoming of a Literary Legend Gertrude Stein’s (1874−1946) slightly surprising conquest of America.

The trick was quite considerable, because until 1933 Gertrude Stein had remained an experimental writer known to quite small circles, whose readership consisted mainly of colleagues and book professionals.

The change was caused by Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, which was a publication in the United States as a book and also as a follow-up report in Atlantic Monthly 14 months before the author’s trip to America. It was a malevolent gossip chronicle suitable for many American readers that satisfied their desire to voyeurism and let them explore the life of the bohemian districts of Paris.

Gertrude Stein at home in Paris in a picture taken by an unknown photographer.­

Success and the breakthrough was due to many contradictory factors, Morris emphasizes in his book. Namely, few knew Stein himself, who had gained a reputation as a difficult-to-understand writer, but many instead knew those international stars of literature and visual arts who were familiar guests in his mondeen salon in Paris. During the summer, the same gang met at his farmhouse in Bilignin in southeastern France near the Swiss border.

This group, which was looking for a new formal language of art, included, among other things Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Georges Braque, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ezra Pound, T. S. Eliot, Man Ray, Paul Bowles, William Carlos Williams, Sherwood Anderson, Tristan Tzara and Virgil Thomson. They all still have an indisputable place in the canon of art.

They were part of the vast and colorful personal gallery that Gertrude Stein portrayed in his bestselling autofiction novel in the United States. Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas. It was the author of that book that Americans definitely wanted to see and meet. The book had angered Matisse’s wife, for example Amélien and Picasso’s wife at the time Olgan. Nor was Tzara pleased. Gertrude Stein didn’t give him a lot of pages.

A benevolent joke with Hemingway produced the characterization “Hemingway’s text looks modern but smells like a museum”.

Immediately in the port, Gertrude Stein had to be examined by journalists. A reporter from The New York Times asked the author why this one does not write as he speaks. Gertrude Stein replied in the same way: why don’t you read as I write? It broke the ice. In New York, there were people who knew how to hold their side and did not submit to throwing bags.

News in Times Square said in just a few hours: Gertrude Stein has arrived, Gertrude Stein has arrived. The title of the front page of the next day’s newspaper said: Mama Dada was here.

Half-year-long lecture tour took Gertrude Stein, 37 from almost 30 states. The press and radio kept an eye on what he was doing and what he was saying. He was as prominent in public as baseball heroes, Hollywood stars and gangsters. In Chicago, he lived in the same hotel, Drake, as a gangster Frank Nitti, who took over the leadership of the Chicago Outfit criminal organization Al Caponen after being imprisoned. At the same time, police shot dead Bonnien and Clyden mixed John Dillinger.

Formal meetings with the elite were also enough. Gertrude Stein, for example, enjoyed tea with the president’s wife Eleanor Rooseveltin with the White House and attended Beverly Hills Charles Chaplinin hosted by many of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In general, the author declined dinner and dinner invitations because he preferred to enjoy his meal with his life partner. Alice B. Toklasin with.

Already when the couple arrived in New York, Publishers Weekly had published a full-page ad in a sense of humor that said Alice B. Toklas actually existed. It acknowledged the question posed in the port, where Toklas was or whether this existed anywhere or even existed at all. To that, Gertrude Stein had replied that he was there and showed Toklas standing next to him, who arranged the couple’s luggage on the ramp.

The press did not cover the couple’s lesbian relationship at all, although Stein and Toklas did not cover it in any way – although they did not promote it either. They lived as they had for decades in France.

Born in San Francisco, Alice B. Toklas (1877–1967) quickly took the reins in the United States as well. “My job is to be a genius, Alice takes care of everything else,” Gertrude Stein has characterized the couple’s division of labor with a little tongue in her cheek.

For many students, Gertrude Stein’s lectures on language, literature, writing, art, and her own production were a shaky experience that opened new doors in their consciousness. “Actually a hippie guru Timothy Leary gave birth to a similar turmoil and enthusiasm, a kind of youth revolution, only in the 1960s, ”Roy Morris jr. write in the book Gertrude Stein Has Arrived.

Born in Pittsburgh, Stein also lectured at Choate’s prestigious high school in Wallingford, Connecticut. At least one student from your lecture from the lecture. He was John F. Kennedy. Like Gertrude Stein, the subject of the lecture missed by the future president was seemingly simple in its ambiguity: How writing is written.

After Gertrude Stein turned six, the family moved to California. As he tried to reach the soul landscape of his childhood and youth in Oakland on a lecture tour, he stated sarcastically and in style, utilizing repetition: “There is no there there”.

Fast the breakthrough did not come naturally from scratch. Gertrude Stein was not found and elevated to a nationally significant figure by chance, but had a clear social order to it. Stein’s success coincided with the Great Recession in the United States, when more than 20 million Americans were out of work and two million lived under the open sky, and the president did not Franklin D. Rooseveltin the newly begun administration had yet to be leased through economic and political reforms to improve the situation.

The cross-drawing also said that Giuseppe “Joe” Zangara had attempted to assassinate the president at Bayfront Park in Miami in February 1933. The president survived but stood next to the mayor of Chicago Anton Cermak mortally wounded.

Published by the prestigious Harcourt, Brace & Company Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas appeared in the United States on the last day of August 1933. Alice B. Toklas did not believe in the success of the book because she did not think it was sentimental enough for American tastes. It happened differently.

Already nine days before the book’s publication date, the first edition of about 5,400 copies had been sold out. The book cost $ 3.5. It was big money for many in a recession-stricken country, but the book provided a pleasant opportunity to escape the oppressive reality of Parisian salons. One of the tricks of the book was that it was only in the last few lines that it became clear that its author was not Alice B. Toklas, but that Gertrude Stein actually recorded her own biography as seen through the eyes of another – a habit that only became common 30 years later.

It can therefore be rightly argued that the social order of the book complied with the principle of reciprocity. During the recession, the United States needed Gertrude Stein and Gertrude Stein needed the United States.

Sure Gertrude Stein, the godmother of modernism, also has a link to Finland, oddly enough. He and Alice B. Toklas hired several nurses for their huusholl in France to allow Alice to focus on her garden, her cleaning, editing Gertrude’s texts, and drafting recipes. The guts changed to ash density because the atmosphere was so bohemian.

One of the insiders was a Finn Margit. Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, who happily and philosophically cultivated the strategy of repetition and repetition, called him Hamlet because he was so punchy, gloomy, expressionless, and heavy-ridden and never smiled.