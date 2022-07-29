Pasta enthusiasts really like cacio e pepe, even though Finland has an inventive pasta history. I want the Finnish macaroni anarchy back, writes cultural journalist Juho Kankaanpää.

I’m going to wake up nowadays at parties, lunches, bars and all kinds of representational events to the gruesome fact. I am surrounded by so-called pasta enthusiasts.

You can’t recognize pasta enthusiasts based on their appearance, but you can hear them. Enthusiasts produce endless and exhausting pasta talk about preparation methods, portions and ingredients. Above all else, pasta enthusiasts complain: You can’t get Calabrian chilies or San Marzano tomatoes in the local store, the restaurant is decent pasta below normal and not even tolerable olive oil from the whole of Finland.

Often pasta enthusiasts are city dwellers my age. They like to say that they have been to Italy.

Pasta hobby is a type of record collecting a form of proving one’s Trivial Pursuit knowledge to others. At the same time, snobbery is disguised as asceticism. Enthusiasts love to tell you how Italian cuisine only requires a few inexpensive raw materials and a little study.

It’s all about simplicity.

Like for example cacio e Pepein the preparation of cheese and pepper pasta: You must have the right kind of cooking water (as salty as the roaring sea in front of the small Italian coastal village), black pepper (ground yourself, you don’t have to choose the peppers individually), pasta quality (spaghetti), brand of pasta (La Molisana, Dececco or Rummo, but nowhere in the name, the cheapest, because it does not release enough starch for the pasta water) and the brand of pecorino cheese (the quality differences are big).

This is all just a light introduction to the culinary stress test, where boiling water and finely grated pecorino cheese mixed together should form a creamy sauce. Or an emulsion, as pasta chemists familiar with colloid mixture types tend to say.

You can ruin it at least with a too hot pan, boiling water and drained pasta. The right conditions are created with years of practice.

Cacio e Pepe in the eyes of an enthusiast studying emulsion science, Finnish pasta culture appears as a folk-like groping in a log kitchen.

That is not true. Finns have an amazingly diverse, long-standing and, above all, inventive relationship with pasta.

Italian food culture has been admired and presented in recipes, travelogues and women’s magazines since the beginning of the 20th century. At the same time, however, a Finnish version of it has been built, because Italian food has been considered too difficult and strange for Finns, and parmesan cheese or fresh herbs, for example, have not been available in stores.

Instead of pasta one should actually talk about macaroni or macaroni according to the old spelling: horn, letter and pipe macarons and rosettes. The word pasta started to be used more widely only in the 1970s.

Macaroni was already eaten in Finland in the 19th century, and the first macaroni factory was established in Finland at the end of the century. At the same time, industrially manufactured oven trays became common, which made it easier to prepare macaroni box dishes.

At the beginning of the 20th century, macaroni anarchy prevailed in Finland. Macaroni was put in almost everything: boxes, desserts, mixed with vegetables, jellies, thickened in soups and mashed into steak dough. In the cookbooks, the macaroni cooking times were long, and the macaroni was often cooked into a soft mössö.

Macaroni also aroused opposition, and it was not qualified as a main side dish instead of potatoes. Often both were available.

In particular, institutional kitchens taught Finns to eat macaroni. During the war, macaroni, considered energy-efficient, was used to feed soldiers and try to replace potatoes, which do not keep well. When free school meals for all started in schools at the end of the 1940s, students were offered macaroni noodles. A box of meat macaroni, the preparation of which was taught in home economics classes, later spread from school meals to public awareness.

Every decade had its own trends. In the 1950s, there was enthusiasm in Finland for Italian translation and spaghetti. Spaghetti was served with tomato meat sauce.

In the 1960s, tuhti pasta salads were discovered, in the 1970s, lasagna. Even cookbooks slowly started to use the Italian names of the dishes. Pasta knowledge expanded when package tours took Finns to Italy.

Finnish pasta culture is the culinary art of tuning. It’s chicken and pineapple macaroni, macaroni slaw box and mushroom macaroni pudding. Today, Finnish pasta means oat and protein pastas, half-raw avocados, bags of soybean meal that have fallen into the kitchen cupboards and ready-to-eat cans moldy in the back of the fridge.

You shouldn’t forget pasta with minced meat sauce on the list. The dish belongs to the canon of Finnish cuisine, and it has been voted the most popular everyday food in Finland in several polls in the 2010s. The macaroni box also does well in the listings.

You can probably get to the canon as well avocado pasta, which emptied stores of avocados in 2012. Food writer on Ylen Aamu-tv Hanna Gullichsen remembered how it felt to taste avocado pasta for the first time.

“It was so good that I cried,” Gullichsen said.

Seven years later, oven feta pasta became a hit, which was said to have doubled sales of Pirkka feta.

Pasta has become such an integral part of Finnish everyday life that in the first corona spring it ran out of stores in some places. In addition to its convenience and shelf life, macaroni created security for Finns.

After all this it’s comical that pasta enthusiasts talk so much about authenticity.

Pasta enthusiasts really strive hurdle Italian food experience, although the idea of ​​authenticity in a world that constantly mixes different food cultures and influences is strange.

Like all other connoisseurs, pasta enthusiasts follow a detailed system of rules that determine what kind of portion is right and what is wrong. Making pasta is looking for mistakes on your own and other people’s plates.

Such is joyless chirping. Tuning could also be seen as a triumph of imaginative and joyful kitchen art.

I personally praise the peculiar Finn rocket spaghetti culture. I lazily cook the fusilli in a pot and pour a vinegary sugary tomato sauce, or ketchup, on top. Let’s eat!

For the essay, journalist and non-fiction writer Elina Teerijokea and professor of food culture Johanna Mäkelä have been interviewed. Elina Teerijoki’s book Makaroonikirja – The history of pasta dishes in Finland (Helmivyö 2022) and Ritva Kylli’s book History of Finnish food – From ham to sushi (Gaudeamus 2021) have been used as sources.