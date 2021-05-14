Saturday essay I found the work of a famous author perfectly 38 years ago – Now I come back to find out if taste can change

Matti Pulkkinen, who I appreciate as a writer and a person, called me a “young karateka” who “dropped a thunderstorm” – and finally had to find out if the taste changes with age, writes HS literature editor Antti Majander.

When you know very little, it is easy to be sure and shoot the truths, both about their own affairs and especially about others.

The modern world even offers the internet, where so-called own investigations are completed with a few hits that prop up unfortunate prejudices, and lo and behold, the sage is ready to judge the whole world.

For my part, I have never been as sure of good and bad as in adolescence, that is, very long before the Internet. Literature, music, movies, visual arts; don’t start with me.

There was a mistake in the world when a genre called action comedy was born, and the gangs were still hanging out during the school break for the previous night’s peat but and luck-type screen entertainment. I feel sick.

I was ready to be a critic.

Early in the year In 1984 I read about Parnassos as a writer Matti Pulkkinen a text in which he called me and Lasse Koskelaa “Young karate acts”. According to Pulkkinen, “the palms of the hands swung and the thugs fell”.

Bruce Chatwin in 1979.­

My own victim was especially famous as an essayist and travel writer Bruce Chatwinin novel Inseparable, which appeared in Tammi ‘s prestigious Yellow Library. I knocked it out in the columns of Hesar as only a 22-year-old can.

Pulkkinen, the son of the quiet Ylä-Savo, had greatly enjoyed Chatwin’s description of life-long remoteness, while I headed: “Tradition – colorlessness?”

Especially Pulkkinen’s debut work And the nest tree cried (1977) had made a strong impression on me, so I took – secretly – his words seriously, and therefore I still remember them. Perhaps an inch later, with a broader experience of the Chatwin novel differently.

Finnish critics recent yearbook of the union Common criticism says that now we want communality from weighing art. “Criticism belongs to citizenship,” states immediately in the preface to the work, “the discussion of art and its critique must not be left to the few and chosen”.

There is no need to wait for the next issue of Parnasso to appear for discussion.

Based on the yearbook, the key word is inclusion. It means “equality in joint action, even when the abilities, skills and backgrounds of the participants differ greatly”, as Riina Hannuksela and Maija Karhunen define in their article. The art debate should take everyone willing with them, not exclude it.

One way to get involved is for the “critic to write himself or herself”. According to Hannuksela and Karhunen, it would be good for a reviewer, for example, to stop to think, “do I recognize myself from the world of the work or is it foreign to me; will I come across something for the first time? ”

The advice is good, because it has been encountered, and – I must admit – it has somehow been declared outrageous because of sheer alienation. Miraculously, it doesn’t make sense to remember a testimony, for example Iain Banks novel Wasp factory (The Wasp Factory, 1984), for I suppose that more than I would like to be told about me as a reader, about my limitations.

The critic should be visible, but not in the lead role.

I met later Matti Pulkkinen (1944–2011) a few times both in Lapinlahti and Hämeenlinna: a civilized, outspoken, brave, funny and tactful man.

Meeting Matti Pulkki in Hämeenlinna in 1995.­

There was no talk of a “young karateka” of counter-criticism. Shame. I felt I had earned according to my merits.

Hesar’s digital archive finds My Review from the seventh day of November 1983. Inseparable tells the life story of identical twins, Lewis and Benjamin. “It starts with the events that preceded the birth of the brothers, specifying the status of the family, and ends, as expected, with church silence,” I describe. “Indeed, the book has been touted as a new arrival of the traditional novel as a counterweight to all fashion-conscious myth-marquezes.”

Really, Gabriel García Márquez was in shouting and his magical realism measured whether prose was progressive or tilted backwards.

Fantasy, mysticism, or even slight inconsistencies in the story of the inseparable were not even found by my young self. Instead, episodes of the everyday life of the countryman, broken into short chapters and strictly adhering to chronology and rationality, were found. “The narrative becomes one-true colorless,” I blur.

More grumbles: “a tense follow-up narrative”, “humor also causes bloodshed, manerism”, “unable to drill deeper than the usual ones,” among the rich, multidimensional novels of the Yellow Library Inseparable is in the wrong company ”.

Brisk, at least. In the cover of Suomennos when quoting himself Auberon Waughin reviews in the Daily Mail, in which he thanks Inseparable as a rare masterpiece and elevates its author over the classic of rural photography Thomas Hardyn.

I do recognize the review as a 22-year-old writer, but I’m startled by his square. Fortunately, people are allowed to change, and maybe they should. So we have to complete the human experiment, read Bruce Chatwin’s (1940-1989) Inseparable (On the Black Hill, suom. Sirkka Salonen) again.

Page visit page increasingly shameless. I find that I quite agree with the wet ear. Or really like it Inseparable even less than 38 years ago. Soon I will leap songs, then pages and towards the end already whole chapters. After all, such a list of equipment from the past world is not eaten by wolves.

Only a few dramatically developed episodes prevent the creases I have created with age from sagging. The best of these is the great celebration of the end of the First World War, where complacency, social pecking order, arrogance and cruelty shine instead of community.

I disagree with the student boy about colorlessness. In my view, Chatwin even builds on shades to create emotions, landscapes, and interiors, even though the result then resembles a tour of a local history museum from showcase to showcase. As a description of a symbiotic relationship Inseparable is tame compared to the ancient relics of ancient attitudes Leena Parkkisen debut After you, Max (2009).

In my view, the extensive novel is not Chatwin’s way of telling, though he did Inseparable the Whitbread award for best debut novel of the year, as is now easily apparent online. At his best, he is an eyewitness and a proportioner to things, not an imaginer.

The story teaching: the boredom of youth is not learned to be old.

But that is not the whole truth. Yes, man also changes. In my case, for example Leo Tolstoy production began to taste only in the Middle Ages.

However, it is certain that it is not worth returning to all the favorites of youth. I have glanced at the little one, among other things Hermann Hesse and Henry Miller, closed the lids suddenly and thanked for the beautifully colorful memories.

As for action comedies, I don’t give them the slightest chance.