Saturday Essay | Elvis loved his weird sandwiches, but the new movie doesn’t remember them

Late one February evening in 1976 For Elvis Presley came an unbearable craving for food. He jumped on a private plane with his friends and flew about 1,700 kilometers from Memphis to Denver to a restaurant that served his favorite food.

The portion called Fool’s Gold Loaf contains a whole wheat loaf with the insides hollowed out and lined with a jar of nut butter and another jar of jam. The dish was crowned by several packets of bacon. According to the story, Elvis and his friends ate more than 30 such 8,000-calorie breads in two hours, washed them down with champagne and flew back home.

Elvis, who lived a poor childhood, was a big sandwich lover, who made the peanut butter-banana combo famous. But she had the desire to experiment when it came to different bread fillings. For example, he combined ice cream with bacon, sour cream cake, lemon meringue tart and deep-fried pickles.

When you learn how the singing legend’s life ended, these food curiosities quickly turn from amusing to sad. In the last years of his short life, Elvis famously sought solace in pills but also in food.

Supervisor By Baz Luhrmann Elvis’s relationship with food is not discussed in the new biographical film. by Austin Butler the Elvis presented may half-carelessly grab something in his mouth from time to time, but food does not explain how a peaty, barely upright, sweat-dripping Elvis suddenly appears in the pictures, whose grand piano lid is covered by a sea of ​​Coca-Cola cups.

We are interested beautiful bodies like Marilyn Monroewhose death images cannot be avoided, for example, in the new sensationalist Netflix documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The death of 42-year-old Elvis was anything but beautiful.

His internal organs had swollen to twice their normal size. He suffered from chronic constipation due to medicinal cocktails and collapsed on the toilet seat at his home in Graceland when his heart failed. Very high concentrations of several different opioid-based painkillers and Quaaludes were found in his blood.

“Läski-Elvis” was a nasty name that the singer was called during the Las Vegas years. According to rumors, Elvis tried to lose weight using dangerous weight loss methods. One of these was the so-called sleeping beauty diet, where you sleep long days with the help of sedatives instead of eating. According to the wildest stories, the singer was even drugged into a coma.

Sometimes he even lost weight, because in the 1973 special concert Aloha from Hawaii broadcast to the world, we saw a bedraggled Elvis in his iconic white skin-tight suit.

It seems that we don’t want to remember this Elvis who struggled with food and eating, even though we like to romanticize artists with all other addictions and mental health problems. Or if it has been talked about, it has been talked about jokingly and laughing. The reasons behind the matter have not been considered.

The fact that the food is completely cut out of the Elvis movie seems like a choice that speaks volumes. All the other intemperances are included, but obviously the fact that a man can’t control his body would have been too embarrassing and dimmed his stardom. It feels like something of a taboo, and taboos have the potential to hurt those with similar issues, especially when it comes to male eating disorders.

At the same time, it must be made clear that an overweight body does not mean a sick body, and Elvis did not die from food, although unhealthy eating habits probably strained his body. He died of cardiac arrhythmia, which is now believed to be the result of long-term drug abuse.

Elvis Presley was a sparkling performer with iconic dance moves. He was also called by the nickname "Elvis the Pelvis" in public. Photo from 1976.

Death of Elvis in all its tragedy, however, is definitely the stuff that myths are made of. It can be seen as bursting with extremes, the grotesque flip side of the American dream and the hedonism fueled by consumer capitalism.

If you want to follow the narrative chosen by Luhrmann’s film, the entertainment machine would devour Elvis in his guts without chewing the ruthless Manager by Tom Parker in terms of. He took a talented musician and molded him into a product for radio, television and the assembly line of the Hollywood dream factory.

After Elvis had worn his face out making 31 movies in 13 years, Parker locked him in a golden cage in a neon light oasis erected in the middle of the desert, a nest of addictions and vices in Las Vegas, where the king appeared a total of 636 times in eight years.

While Parker took advantage of his protégé, taking 50 percent of all his income, Elvis burned his life at both ends with loose sex, chemicals and food, gobbling up fun like Viva Las Vegas -in the spirit of the song: “How I wish that there were more / Than the 24 hours in the day / ‘Cause even if there were forty more / I wouldn’t sleep a minute away.”

I’m going to keep running, I’m going to have fun, even if it takes everything from me. At least there will be memories that it was fun, he sings.

As with all deals with the devil, too much success and fun can be too much success and fun. The most famous person in the world and the most brilliant performer, whose pelvic girdle once broke the laws of chastity, retreated to his room alone for days on end in his last months of life to overeat.

It’s an image straight up Heartbreak Hotel – from the song where Elvis sings about a lonely street leading to a hotel of heartbreak, full of people but so lonely you could die.

Elvis the tragedy repeats the myth of stars who died young, which is a mixture of Icarus who flew too close to the sun and all that unclaimed potential that cannot be measured in any money.

Baz Luhrmann seems to have understood what Elvis managed to redeem even when he was at his weakest. He didn’t leave to the world the rich legacy of The Beatles’ music catalog, didn’t play an immortal role in a classic movie and didn’t get to go on the world tour he dreamed of.

But it feels like he put all his frustrations into his performances, which were full of explosive power until the end.

The film ends with his last song, which he performed just weeks before his death. Elvis’ face is dripping as he hammers away at the piano. Unchained Melody overflowing with pain, “Lonely Rivers cry / Wait for me, wait for me / I’ll be coming home, wait for me”, and it’s like a beautiful death.