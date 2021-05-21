Saturday essay Counterfeiters are increasingly being caught, but are there still more blue-eyed people in Finland in terms of authenticity?

In 1894 in February the artist Helene Schjerfbeck traveled to Vienna as a fellow. The purpose of the trip was clear: Schjerfbeck was to copy the works from the collection of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, as part of the copy collection of the Finnish Art Association.

Construction of a collection of masterpieces of painting had begun shortly after the founding of the Art Association (1846), when it was discovered that the purchase of European masterpieces in Finland would not succeed in the style of the museums of St. Petersburg and Stockholm. The works were too expensive.

When the Ateneum Art Museum was completed in 1887, there was even more order for copies.

For the artists, the Art Association’s scholarships were worth their weight in gold as they opened up the opportunity to travel. Making copies was instructive, even though it sometimes tasted like wood and took time out of my own creative work.

Schjerfbeck copied In the 1890s, among other things, one of the greatest artists in Spain Diego Velázguezin Works painted in the mid-17th century. Copy Hans Holbein Jr. from painting Sir Richard Southwellin the portrait is currently waiting for its viewers at the Salo Art Museum, which opened a week ago Genuine or not? exhibition. Next to it is another copy of Schjerfbeck Frans Halsin from painting A man in a wide-brimmed hat mixed Magnus Enckellin painted by “Leonardo da Vinci” i.e. Angel, a copy of da Vinci ‘s work Annunciation.

Helene Schjerfbeck: Duke Charles disgraces Klaus Fleming’s body, circa 1879, is freely copied according to Edelfelt’s work. The work is on loan in Salo from the museums of the city of Vaasa, from Karl Hedman’s art collection.

In the vicinity of these, the Salo Art Museum exhibits, for example Eero Järnefeltin works and Birger Carlstedtia – as well as the works of ‘Järnefelt’ and ‘Birger Carlstedt’, as works in the style of the artists concerned have been hung alongside authentic paintings. They are no longer about copies but about counterfeits. The works are signed in counterfeit names, for the purpose of deception.

Genuine works of Nikolai Lehto (1905–1994) and one forgery. The works are on display at the Salo Art Museum Genuine or not? exhibition. The exhibition is open until September 5.

“A trained eye sees that the work has no soul,” ponders the director of the Salo Art Museum. Susanna Luojus by the fakes. A practiced eye is greatly aided if a suspicious work can be equated with a genuine work by that artist.

The Salo Art Museum offers several possibilities for this. The latest pairs include Ilkka Lammin (1976–2000) and a forgery imitating Lammi’s style. It was painted by a welder from Lempää Brother Blacksmith, which has given rise to countless counterfeits. Most of the fakes in the exhibition are on loan from the Police Museum in Tampere and they come from many different art crime stories. The oldest are from the 1980s Tapani Luovula from a case where the works were commissioned in Thailand and signed in Finland.

Counterfeits of art the history is long and can hold several moments when even the trained eye is properly misled. Welder Veli Seppä was able to deceive even top professionals for an amazing long time.

For example, one of his “Thesleffes” went through the causes of both the Turku Art Museum and the Ateneum at a time when the material research of works of art was much more modest in Finland than now.

Veli Seppä, who has been painting fakes for a long time, has since cooperated with the police. In the summer of 2020, he held an exhibition of his own works in Lempäälä.

Central Criminal Police Operation Fake investigations revealed a criminal constable Kimmo Nokkonen according to that two painted by Blacksmith Fernand Legér -fake was classified in the official catalog of works of a world-famous artist, Catalog raissonné to the opus. “According to the police preliminary investigation and the subsequent lawsuits, Bukowski’s auction in Sweden and Finland has sold counterfeits made by Sepä with purchase commissions for about one million euros,” says Nokkonen.

Fernand Léger’s Composition Murale was included in the artist’s Catalog raisonné, but it is a fake. The author is Veli Seppä.

A trained eye even on a much larger scale, a Chinese artist based in the United States was able to deceive Pei-Shen Qian, who made counterfeits of works by some of the most renowned modern artists in the United States for years in his garage in Queens, New York.

One day, Qian saw the sale of “Mark Rothko” he had painted at an art fair and realized when it sawed its salty price, not only had he sold the works at the trail price but also involved in larger patterns than he had ever known.

Conclusion? By no means did Qian stop his criminal activities, but marched on the speeches of his principals to increase his reward.

The story of Pei-Shen Qian is part of the largest bloated art counterfeiting incident in U.S. history. This is told in a carefully made documentary Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020). Eventually, the scam was exposed even then, and the broker of the works, the authoritative Knoedler Gallery in New York since 1846, had to close its doors.

Brother Smith is a self-taught artist, Qian has received top training in his field. According to the documentary, Qian, a professional artist in China, acquired additional studies in New York after moving to the same art school, which is, for example, the big name in abstract expressionism. Jackson Pollock had attended the Art Students League of New York. In addition to Pollock, Qian delved into the styles and techniques of several prominent American artists.

In addition, Qian’s home country, China, has a different attitude towards copying art than in Western countries. Individual copyright is not valued or recognized in the same way as in the West, which not only artists but also many branded manufacturers have experienced bitterly.

According to press reports, Qian believed he made paintings in the style of various artists for people who could not afford genuine works. Such art continues vigorously in China. For example Dafen Artist Village in Shenzhen, China is known for its skilled copiers. There, many masters of painting experience a rebirth Raphaelista Vermeerin. And the online market is global.

The hotter the art market has boiled, the greater the temptation of illegal counterfeiting. The Knoedler case is a school example of this. A dubious number of works by American artists who have been declared the biggest names in modern art since Jackson Pollock went on sale.

Gallery artist Ann Freedman photographed at dinners with artist Frank Stella in September 2014 in New York City.

The alarm bells no doubt competed loudly with Knoedler’s prestigious gallerist Ann Freedman away, but he managed to get reliable expert opinions and obviously eagerly believed in the ownership histories of the works, no matter how the stories changed along the way.

There is no need to think long about the motive for strong faith. It was money. And when it comes to counterfeiters, it’s also a kind of revenge: many of them are disappointed with their own success freezing modestly.

As classical valuables declined from auctions in the 1980s, modern art began to flow into sales. The heated economic situation boiled the art trade to new temperatures anyway. The art boom was also reflected in Finland, where galleries went very hard. The paint barely had time to dry on the finished fabrics of the most popular artists when new ones were lifted for sale.

Helsingin Sanomat said from the recently opened exhibition of counterfeit art at the Police Museum in Tampere and at the same time reported a significant criminal breakthrough: works found to be counterfeit will no longer return to their owners but will be destroyed or placed in the Central Criminal Police collection.

This is an attempt to curb the endless circulation of the same counterfeits on the market. Research methods have taken a mego-leap since the 1980s and the increased risk of being caught curbs counterfeiters.

At the same time, an uncomfortable truth is known: not only on the market, but also in prestigious collections, there are still plenty of counterfeit works, both in the world and in Finland. Finding out their authenticity can be an embarrassing, prestige issue for owners.

According to Kimmo Nokkonen, the art trade in Finland is plagued by a special “presumption of innocence”: If a valuable work of art has not been shown to be false, it is assumed to be genuine. “In the world, the starting point is most often the opposite: the work must be shown to be genuine before it is accepted for sale,” says Nokkonen.

Huge flood of images in an era of visual noise pushing on from everywhere. The power of images is great, they remain to affect the subconscious.

In addition to genuine works, copies and counterfeits, you can also stop at the Salo Art Museum to study, for example, pastises, ie adaptations, and paraphrases, ie variations of works, where the original meaning changes.

The icons have their own interesting case. Their authenticity is affected by the purpose: the icon is authentic when it is consecrated, that is, when it acts as an intermediary for prayer. An icon is a fake when a person claims an icon other than what it actually is, the Salo show states. The most common way to counterfeit an icon is to artificially age it or make a new piece for the art market for non-religious use.

About more secular art when speaking, the trained eye recognizes, at best, the soul of the real work, that difficult to define.

Less experienced people avoid being scammed by favoring purchases from a live artist. Authentic scherfbecks, simbers or ponds when no more are born, without crimes.

Genuine or not! At the Salo Art Museum until September 5. salontaidemuseo.fi

In addition to the materials of the Salo exhibition, sources also include: Inspiration, Contemporary Art and Classics (ed. Susanna Pettersson), exhibition catalog, Ateneum Art Museum / Nationalmuseum, 2020.

