Saturday essay Composer Joonas Kokkonen was Kekkonen of Finnish art music: He did important work in meetings, but what was left of the music?

What does Joonas Kokkonen’s music sound like to a modern listener? It is good to think about it this year, when it will be one hundred years since Kokkonen was born, writes Samuli Tiikkaja, HS’s music editor.

For decades There was one man at the top of the Finnish art music food chain: Joonas Kokkonen (1921–1996). In theory, Kokkonen would have been able to handle the life cycle of a new musical work from beginning to end, from ordering the work to composing, performing and even judging.

This was because he was involved in many things. He has held positions of trust in, for example, Teosto, Finnish composers, the Finnish Cultural Foundation and many other key art institutions. He was a composer by profession, but he was also a skilled pianist. As a music critic, he worked at Ilta-Sanomat, Kauppalehti and New Finland.

Isn’t that enough? So let’s continue the list. Kokkonen also taught composition and worked for about five years as a professor of composition at the Sibelius Academy before being appointed an academician by the Academy of Finland in 1963. He was one of the last officials appointed by the old Academy, and the salary obtained from it freed up his time for positions of trust and pro bono teaching at the Sibelius Academy.

Kokkonen was therefore everywhere. It is well understood that the younger generations began to feel embarrassed in the late 1970s when Kokkonen and Aulis Sallinen dominated the airspace with their popular operas, Kokkonen With the last temptations, Allowed With a horseman and With a red line.

It was they who hit the thorn of the Ears Open group when its members publicly christened the works “hair-hair operas”. The hat reference was related to the folk descriptions contained in the operas, and perhaps also to the fact that the easy-to-understand operas of Kokkonen and Sallinen came to be watched by busload from the provinces, when the cloaks were at least symbolically full of folk hair.

Ears with open ears also included Kaija Saariaho, who as a woman was still a special case in our composers at the time and who applied to Western Europe at an early age, perhaps to achieve new perspectives.

From Paris, Saariaho also saw the domestic situation more broadly, both stylistically and in terms of equality. I saw him commented In the new Finland in 1988: “Finland has a strange situation: on the one hand, there is equality, on the other hand, there is a very patriarchal system: in all fields there must be a father figure, Kekkonen or Kokkonen … it has something built in, the whole education system takes it. ”

This picture well Kokkonen’s position. A great man, Kekkonen of art music, who did important work while sitting in meetings. However, his main job was composing, so what was left of his music? It is good to think about this even this year, when it will be one hundred years since Kokkonen was born.

At least Kokkonen has not left a very wide mark on the basic software. The most popular of his works is without a doubt The last temptations (1975), which is still presented admirably often. Its classical status has been fully earned thanks to a libretto dedicated to humanity and faith and the loud music composed by Kokkonen.

Kokkonen’s other works are much less often seen in concert programs. I would assume that in the autumn, when Kokkonen’s 100th anniversary is closer, his works will be seen in orchestral and chamber music concert programs more than usual, but the performance booms of the anniversary years will level off in the coming years.

Quite rarely, moreover, Descendants bring out precisely those composers who were most featured during their lifetime. Software canon always builds afterwards, and in that consideration the popularity of a composer or work in his own time does not press much.

Kokkonen the list of works eventually remained relatively narrow. Sitting in meetings took a lot of time, but on the other hand, if Kokkonen had experienced a huge compulsion to compose, he would certainly have reduced his positions of trust and composed more.

Now, listened to a multi-Kokkonen’s work sounds like a relatively harsh, and the general tone of gray, especially in the works of a career in the first half. The architectural metaphor could be a 1900s betonibrutalismi end side.

The last temptations stands out from Kokkonen’s other compositions with its more colorful tones, as well as, for example, the most impressive of the symphonies, the last two, ie the third and fourth (1967 and 1971). In them, the orchestra’s tonal colors enliven Kokkonen’s motif technique and the underlying Bach-satsi doctrine.

He himself considered organic motivational work to be the central content of his music, by no means the liveliness of the surface of the music. “[H]yvä composition sounds good even if it is played on organ harmonica, ”he said.

“Coloring factors are always a secondary phenomenon. [Laulusarja] In the hut of birds, or in Symphony No. 3, 4 […] the tune material has been of such a quality that it has demanded such an expression, ”Kokkonen said.

The last temptations also enlivens its religious message, which was important to Kokkonen – he sometimes wrote the words “Ad maiorem Dei gloriam” at the end of his scores, in the same way as he admired Bach, who used to write the letters “SDG” (Soli Deo Gloria) at the end of his religious works.

The last temptations The libretto is based on the composer’s little cousin Lauri Kokkonen to write a play about a lay preacher SpongeBob of Sweden rivalry as death approaches. Is it also due to Kokkonen’s religiosity that Music for string orchestra (1957) catches the most glowing glow in its third part Adagio religioso?

Kokkonen did not let go of unfinished or fluttering music, and therefore his production in all its narrowness is of high quality and skillfully composed. The golden age coincided with the late 1960s and early 1970s, when he moved from the 12-tone technique of earlier works to a more liberal tone. That’s when his music seems to breathe more freely and colorfully, perhaps a little happier than before. At its best, the harshness of his melodic language crystallizes like shimmering diamonds.

In the 1980s, composing began to become increasingly difficult, and the Fifth Symphony, for example, was never completed. Was it due to self-criticism, fatigue, or other difficulties – such as his well-known use of alcohol? Maybe it was the combined effect of all this.