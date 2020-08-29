Saturday essay Alex’s identical twin brother betrayed him in a way that seeks out his peers – The pain caused by False Memory shows the risks involved in humanity’s great dream

I looked summer vacation the most impressive documentary in a long time. It was first shown on Netflix last year Tell Me Who I Am, which tells a truly unique story of two twin brothers.

Now the story of more than fifty identical twins begins with a motorcycle accident in which one of them, Alex Lewis, lost his memory at the age of 18. When he woke up from a coma, he did not recognize his mother and did not even remember his name.

One person standing next to his bed he still remembered vividly. It was his brother Marcus.

A slow process began, in which Marcus had to teach his brother from the beginning the basics of life: what is a table, what is a fork, and how to eat. He also decided to tell his brother about his past, and show him pictures of a smiling family on golden sandy beaches.

In reality, he lied to his brother for a new life.

In itself The photos Marcus showed Alex look pretty ordinary. Similar happy holiday photos can be found on every family’s album, although of course they are just a selected shot of reality. Christmas images rarely see images in which a child’s face blushes in disappointment after a soft pack.

Also omitted are those images in which the bride’s cheek would be stained with a tear of mixed tears. Remaining images with the faces in place.

The positive power of photography is known to all those people who carry a photo of their loved one on their cell phone or wallet. For Alex, however, the pictures were even more; almost the only indisputable proof of his past.

Unfortunately, the most lovingly smiling man was revealed to be the greatest monster.

Documentary the second episode speaks mainly of another brother, Marcus. It turns out that he has made his brother’s memories more beautiful than they really are. The reason has been to protect the brother. Marcus hasn’t wanted Alex to face the burden of truth that once crushed him mentally.

At the same time, Marcus has guarded himself. He himself has been able to push the distressing memories deep inside and resume life normally. Silence has been a seemingly effective defense mechanism, and in creating a happy childhood for Alex, he himself has had one.

Or so Marcus himself believes.

Also in fiction, memory and memory manipulation have been a long-standing topic for decades. Memento (2000) tells of a man whose long-term memory does not work and he is unable to form new memories for more than a minute at a time.

Immaculate mind (2004) in the film, a man is shocked to hear that his girlfriend has removed him from his mind, and frantically ends up with the same solution with unintended consequences.

It is also famous Matrixscene (1999) in which Neo has to decide whether to swallow the blue pill that offers oblivion, or whether to take red and at the same time accept the pain of remembering.

Forgetfulness or awareness? Which one produces true happiness?

First the turning point in the brothers ’story takes place in the 1990s, when Alex in his thirties realizes after his mother’s death that the image of childhood fed to him has been an illusion. He tries to get Marcus to speak, but this sticks to his story, and Alex is content with what he hears.

The question arises as to why Marcus succeeds so perfectly in his deception.

Viewing as it progresses Tell Me Who I Am raises other questions.

Like: does I exist without memories? And: what is left of a man whose past has been erased?

As well: how much do we properly manipulate our own memories?

Brain scientists according to Alex, the process is ongoing on a small scale at all times. Each new situation produces new information that is attached to the old memory, and thus it is constantly changing. So man is constantly renewing his memories.

According to some researchers, their own memories, including traumatic ones, can be consciously altered. When pink ballet costumes are worn in the minds of school-age bullies, the experience may later feel less distressing.

Naturally science has been interested in the possibilities of memory modification. In 2008, HS reported on a research project aimed at developing a pill to remove bad memories.

Experimental animals were said to have succeeded. Researchers had taken advantage of the knowledge that the memory trace becomes unstable during active recollection, and only freeze when new knowledge joins the old. It was found that if that freezing is prevented by beta-blockers given at the right time, the original fear-inducing memory may be completely lost. The wishes were to erase traumatic memories from, for example, disaster victims or soldiers.

It is known that the miracle pill has not yet appeared on the market. Mankind’s dream of a trauma-free life is yet to come true.

How Marcus then succeeded in his deception?

British researchers Giuliana Mazzoni and Irving Kirsch as well as American Elizabeth Loftus emphasize that the nesting of a false memory requires in the mind a credible authority, a person the recaller trusts. False memories can be, for example, memories of sexual abuse, such as sexual abuse, given to a patient by an unqualified but credible therapist.

In the case of Alex and Marcus, the opposite was true, but the situation is similar. Marcus was the only person Alex remembered when he woke up from his coma, and therefore the twin brother was also the only person who could completely betray him.

Especially when he had access to photographs and an immaculate mind from his brother’s memories.

Documentary at the end, everything naturally survives and the wounds around the horrific events of childhood open. Marcus understands that the more sore the memory, the more important it is to go through it, and he opens up about what happened. Apparently for the first time he says things as honestly as he can, remembers and can.

The truth must set them free.