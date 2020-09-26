Already used in Italy, antigenic tests allow results to be accessed in a maximum of thirty minutes. In France, the High Authority for Health has just approved them, Friday, September 25, to screen symptomatic people. “I think it is real progress if we can have it and have the results quickly, quickly identify contact cases, quickly identify positive cases, be able to isolate them. This helps to contain the epidemic“, explains general practitioner Jean-Paul Hamon.

The method of sampling involves inserting a swab into the nasal passage. The sample is placed on a strip provided with antibodies capable of recognizing the virus. The antigen test, on the other hand, is a little less reliable than the PCR test. Moreover, this could pose organizational problems for biologists. “This test should be reserved for symptomatic people. But in this case, how do you sort them? How do you identify them? People may say they have symptoms when they don’t […] To say that this test is going to be the current solution to waiting lines, to result delays, the answer is ‘no’ “, affirms François Blanchecotte, president of the national union of biologists.

