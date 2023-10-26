Satterfield added in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia:
- Our priority now is to see that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it in Gaza at the fastest pace.
- The American President said that what has been done is not enough, and we want to see support and aid transferred safely to those in need, and it must be increased.
- The focus is also to see the foreign hostages out safely.
- What is important now is not the debate within the United Nations for political purposes. Changing the situation in Gaza must happen quickly.
- What is being transferred to Gaza today is a drop in the ocean.
- The United Nations on the ground was a distinguished and vital partner in all efforts to bring in and distribute aid from the Rafah crossing.
- For me, I value the role of the United Nations and its agencies on the ground.
- Fuel must be provided inside the Gaza Strip without it reaching Hamas’ hands.
- The fuel issue is complex. We are working with Israel and the United Nations to find a mechanism to transport it to Gaza.
- We are coordinating with all parties in the region and outside it in order to stop the situation from deteriorating further.
- Regarding the hostages, it is not the bombing that prevents the release of the hostages. It is Hamas that prevents it.
#Satterfeld #situation #Gaza #catastrophic…and #aid #drop #ocean