Farah Khan, who has directed films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Happy New Year’, has been disappointed. This is because the work of his dream project has now gone into cold storage. Farah Khan wanted to remake the 1982 superhit film Satte Pe Satta. But in the lead role, Aura did not show any interest. The result has been that Farah Khan has had to debunk this film!

Farah did not get the hero as per his wish

According to ‘Spotboy’ report, Farah was very excited for the remake of this blockbuster film by Amitabh Bachchan. But he did not find the lead hero for his film as per his wish. Farah first approached Hrithik Roshan for this role. But Hrithik neither agreed nor denied it. Hrithik’s suspense lasted for months. It is said that Hrithik does not want to work in another remake of Amitabh Bachchan after ‘Agnipath’.

Akshay and Shahrukh did not show interest

Farah then tried luck with Akshay Kumar. Akshay has worked in Farah Khan’s film Tees Maar Khan. But there was no talk even there. It is said that after this, Farah reached his friend Shahrukh Khan, but he too has not shown any interest.

The story of seven brothers is ‘Satte pe satti’

It is now reported that Farah Khan has decided to debunk the film due to lack of lead actor. The release in 1982 was directed by Raj Sippy. The film was blockbuster and the story of the seven brothers was well received by the audience.