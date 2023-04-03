Melissa Satta, sweet selfie with Matteo Berrettini and spectacular photos

Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini: from Miami came a sweet selfie (see the gallery) which tells how their love story is going more and more booming. The showgirl and presenter of Goal Deejay on Sky Sports (protagonist also of spectacular photos: always breathtaking physique for Satta, more beautiful and sensual than ever – the shots in the gallery), as known, had joined the Italian tennis player in Florida to follow him in theAtp 1000which, unfortunately, saw the blue player eliminated in the first round after a very tight match (7/6, 7/6) against the American Mackenzie McDonald (while the dream of sinner broke off in the final against Medvedevbut Jannik flies in the ATP ranking and even more in the ATP Race 2023 where is very close to Carlos Alcaraz).

Tennis, Matteo Berrettini restarts from clay at the ATP tournament in Montecarlo

If love with Melissa Satta is at a thousand, unlucky period on the tennis front for Matthew Berrettiniwho has collected little in American hard-court tournaments and is at 22 in the world in the ATP ranking (he who was number 6), third Italian behind Jannik Sinner and in the wake of Lorenzo Musetti (21st in the world rankings). But the desire to catch up in the ATP ranking and being the protagonist in top tournaments is cool, you can bet that theformer Wimbledon 2021 finalist will give satisfaction to the Italian fans in the spring on clay that starts with the prestigious Atp of Monte Carlo and will have hot moments in the 1000’s Madrid and Romereaching its climax between May and June of Paris with the Roland Garros.

Matteo Berrettini and Federer super coach: Roger confirms April Fool’s

Meanwhile, the news of Roger Federer super coach of Matteo Berrettini. The Italian champion’s fans hoped for a few seconds, but unfortunately it was a funny april fools launched by tennisitaliano.it. And the site lets it be known that the world tennis legend (who retired last fall) had a laugh. “Among other things, Roger is really in Rome to celebrate his wife Mirka’s birthday and greet the many friends he has in the capital – writes tennitaliano.it – ​​as evidenced by the photo posted by Potito Starace who met him at Roger’s favorite restaurant, the Taverna Trilussa. We know that he too read the ‘April Fool’ in which we involved him and… he had a laugh. A champion on the field, a champion of sense of humor”.

