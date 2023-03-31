Melissa Satta, bikini and photos on the beach in Miami

Melissa Satta enjoy a few hours of relaxation on the beach You love me. There showgirl and TV presenter may some shots in a bikini (yellow) on the bed with a friend and while drinking a cocktail overlooking the Florida sea.

Berrettini and Satta, love workouts in Miami

Melissa Satta had crossed the ocean to be near Matthew Berrettini In the Miami Open (Atp Master 1000 tournament which sees a Jannik Sinner amazing in the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz), which, unfortunately, did not go well for the Italian tennis player, defeated in the first round against the American Mackenzie McDonald after a double tie-break. Melissa and Matteo have been paparazzi in Florida in recent days while they were training together.

Tennis, Berrettini: focus on clay and the Monte Carlo tournament

Meanwhile, the tennis and blue sport champion is already looking beyond and saying goodbye to American concrete. The desire for redemption by Matthew Berrettini is strong: “Not the results I was hoping for in Indian Wells, Phoenix and Miami. But I made a lot of progress on the pitch. Now I move mine focus on clay season. I can’t wait to train hard in view of Monte Carlo“, announced the former world number 6 on social media (currently number 23 in the ATP ranking).



Melissa Satta and Matteo Berrettini (photo Ipa)



So his return to the field will be shortly: the prestigious Principality Tournament which kicks off thered spring‘ (from Barcelona to Madrid, arriving in Rome and Paris with Roland Garros) will begin on April 8. Meanwhile, Matthew Berrettini in the past few hours he has taken the opportunity to train on the green land of Fisher Island (off the coast of Miami) with a exceptional sparring partner, Daria Kasatkina (No. 8 WTA). The former Wimbledon finalist is not lacking in determination, and his many fans have no doubts: Matteo will soon find results and rankings worthy of his value.

Sports and Gossip

Lindsay Brewer, the sexiest driver in the world loves Lewis Hamilton (Instagram lindsaymariebrewer)



Subscribe to the newsletter

